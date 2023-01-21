Read full article on original website
WESH
14-year-old, 16-year-old arrested after gun found in bathroom at Central Florida school
OCALA, Fla. — Two teens have recently been arrested in connection to a gun being found at a Central Florida High School. According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to Forest High School on Oct. 21, 2022, after a handgun was found in a bathroom. The...
Sheriff: Teen charged after gun found at Marion County high school
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A Marion County teen is facing felony charges after deputies say he brought a stolen handgun to school last year. According to the Marion County Sheriff’s office, on Oct 21, deputies we called to Forest High School after a student reported finding a handgun inside a restroom.
WCJB
Two teenagers arrested after stolen gun found at a Marion County high school
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Two teenagers were arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies after an investigation into a gun that was found in the bathroom of a high school. On Friday, Tyson Disalvo, 14, was arrested on charges of possession of a firearm on school property, underage possession...
WESH
1 arrested, 1 at large in Deltona carjacking
DELTONA, Fla. — Volusia County deputies say they are searching for a second suspect in a carjacking outside of a Deltona smokeshop. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to High Spirits Smoke Shop around 8:30 p.m. Thursday night after a customer's vehicle was stolen with someone still inside.
WESH
Police: Shocking video shows DUI driver crashing into Central Florida dentist office
OCALA, Fla. — A man is facing charges after Ocala police say he crashed into a dentist's office while he was drunk. The Ocala Police Department says officers were called to Healthy Smiles Dentistry just after midnight on Monday after receiving a call that an SUV had crashed into the building.
fox35orlando.com
Florida man who rammed car into Ocala dentist's office charged with DUI, police say
OCALA, Fla. - An accused drunk driver is behind bars and a dentist’s office is badly damaged after a crash in Ocala. Incredible video shows the moments Ocala Police say 22-year-old Gabriel Hausy slammed into Healthy Smiles Dentistry on 10th Street, near the intersection with 2nd Avenue. He knocked...
New details released on deadly hit-and-run involving Orange County correction officer’s car
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Channel 9 has obtained newly released records that provide more information about the hit-and-run crash that killed a 60-year-old husband and father. In early December, a BMW was heading the wrong direction on State Road 520 when it struck the Paulo Carvalho’s motorcycle head-on, killing him.
fox35orlando.com
Florida man set his apartment on fire as revenge against HOA, then shot himself: affidavit
LONGWOOD, Fla. - A Central Florida man is accused of intentionally setting his own apartment on fire because he was upset with the Homeowners Association (HOA), leading to an explosion with injuries and damages, according to an affidavit for an arrest warrant. Marc Hermann, 53, was arrested and booked into...
fox35orlando.com
Florida teacher pulls out gun when denied entry into gated community, deputies say: 'You want this smoke?'
DAVENPORT, Fla. - A Florida teacher was arrested for allegedly pulling out a gun when he was denied access into a gated community in Davenport early Sunday morning, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said 31-year-old Devonta Gilmore, who is a Physical Education teacher at Union Academy Magnet...
fox13news.com
Suspect arrested after crash, shooting and chase in Spring Hill
SPRING HILL, Fla. - Investigators were processing multiple scenes in Hernando County Monday after a crash near a busy area of Cortez Boulevard led to a shooting, a law enforcement pursuit and an arrest in a nearby neighborhood. The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said it started with the crash on...
Suspect arrested in murder of Tampa man found dead in pond
St. Petersburg police have arrested a suspect in a murder involving a body that was found in a retention pond off Gandy Boulevard.
click orlando
Man killed, 3 injured in head-on Deltona crash, deputies say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A man was killed and three others were injured in a head-on Deltona crash on Saturday, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies said the wreck occurred shortly before 11 a.m. in the 2900 block of Lake Helen Osteen Road. [TRENDING: Cooler temps arrive in...
villages-news.com
Villager’s son on knee scooter allegedly inflicts injury on father’s shin
A Villager’s son on a knee scooter allegedly inflicted an injury on his father’s shin. Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called at 10:40 a.m. Sunday to a home in the Pensacola Villas in the Village of Dunedin after 44-year-old Seth Benjamin Przygoda allegedly pushed past his father on a knee scooter, causing a laceration to his father’s shin. The two men had been in an argument with the elder man trying to persuade his son to leave the house.
fox35orlando.com
Bond denied for woman accused of killing Florida mother while shooting at cars in roadway
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A judge has denied bond for 56-year-old Angila Baxter who was arrested for second-degree murder charges after a 27-year-old Orange County mother was killed while driving home. Baxter went before a judge on Saturday after she reportedly shot and killed 27-year-old Nekaybaw Collier who was found...
fox35orlando.com
R&B singer Sammie addresses murder charge against mother
Angila Baxter still sits behind bars facing second-degree murder charges, after a judge denied bond for the 56-year-old. Baxter is accused of shooting and killing 27-year-old Nekaybaw Collier on January 12 as she was driving home from the grocery store. According to investigators, Baxter admitted to deputies that she was shooting at cars that day because she believed the cars were following her.
fox35orlando.com
Man arrested in connection to deadly Orlando apartment shooting
ORLANDO - A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting at an Orlando apartment complex on Jan. 20, police said. Willie Shade, 35, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder with a firearm, police said. Police responded to 2803 West Arlington Street at the Maxwell Terrace Apartments...
ocala-news.com
Marion County school bus rear-ended by SUV on SW 155th Street in Dunnellon
A Marion County school bus carrying 23 students was involved in a crash in Dunnellon on Tuesday morning. Shortly before 7:15 a.m., a 74-year-old woman from Dunnellon was traveling eastbound in an SUV on SW 155th Street, just east of the SW 100th Avenue intersection, according to the Florida Highway Patrol incident report.
fox35orlando.com
Man in critical condition after shooting at Orlando motel, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. - A man is in critical condition after a late night shooting in Orlando. Police tell FOX 35 it happened at the Howard Vernon Motel on West Colonial Drive near Lake Dot just before 11:30 p.m. Monday night. They say the victim ended up at a gas station across the street.
WESH
Sheriff's office investigating after 3 dead dogs found in Central Florida dumpster
BUSHNELL, Fla. — The Sumter County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a horrific discovery was made on Monday. Officials say deputies were called around noon for three dead dogs found in a dumpster in the area of CR-476B and SW 62nd Way in Bushnell. "Our specially-trained Animal Cruelty Detectives...
Bartow P.E. teacher arrested after allegedly threatening security officer
A physical education teacher at Union Academy Magnet School in Bartow was arrested early Sunday morning for allegedly assaulting a security officer.
