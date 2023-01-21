ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumter County, FL

WESH

1 arrested, 1 at large in Deltona carjacking

DELTONA, Fla. — Volusia County deputies say they are searching for a second suspect in a carjacking outside of a Deltona smokeshop. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to High Spirits Smoke Shop around 8:30 p.m. Thursday night after a customer's vehicle was stolen with someone still inside.
DELTONA, FL
fox13news.com

Suspect arrested after crash, shooting and chase in Spring Hill

SPRING HILL, Fla. - Investigators were processing multiple scenes in Hernando County Monday after a crash near a busy area of Cortez Boulevard led to a shooting, a law enforcement pursuit and an arrest in a nearby neighborhood. The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said it started with the crash on...
SPRING HILL, FL
click orlando

Man killed, 3 injured in head-on Deltona crash, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A man was killed and three others were injured in a head-on Deltona crash on Saturday, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies said the wreck occurred shortly before 11 a.m. in the 2900 block of Lake Helen Osteen Road. [TRENDING: Cooler temps arrive in...
DELTONA, FL
villages-news.com

Villager’s son on knee scooter allegedly inflicts injury on father’s shin

A Villager’s son on a knee scooter allegedly inflicted an injury on his father’s shin. Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called at 10:40 a.m. Sunday to a home in the Pensacola Villas in the Village of Dunedin after 44-year-old Seth Benjamin Przygoda allegedly pushed past his father on a knee scooter, causing a laceration to his father’s shin. The two men had been in an argument with the elder man trying to persuade his son to leave the house.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

R&B singer Sammie addresses murder charge against mother

Angila Baxter still sits behind bars facing second-degree murder charges, after a judge denied bond for the 56-year-old. Baxter is accused of shooting and killing 27-year-old Nekaybaw Collier on January 12 as she was driving home from the grocery store. According to investigators, Baxter admitted to deputies that she was shooting at cars that day because she believed the cars were following her.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Man arrested in connection to deadly Orlando apartment shooting

ORLANDO - A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting at an Orlando apartment complex on Jan. 20, police said. Willie Shade, 35, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder with a firearm, police said. Police responded to 2803 West Arlington Street at the Maxwell Terrace Apartments...
ORLANDO, FL
ocala-news.com

Marion County school bus rear-ended by SUV on SW 155th Street in Dunnellon

A Marion County school bus carrying 23 students was involved in a crash in Dunnellon on Tuesday morning. Shortly before 7:15 a.m., a 74-year-old woman from Dunnellon was traveling eastbound in an SUV on SW 155th Street, just east of the SW 100th Avenue intersection, according to the Florida Highway Patrol incident report.
DUNNELLON, FL
fox35orlando.com

Man in critical condition after shooting at Orlando motel, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man is in critical condition after a late night shooting in Orlando. Police tell FOX 35 it happened at the Howard Vernon Motel on West Colonial Drive near Lake Dot just before 11:30 p.m. Monday night. They say the victim ended up at a gas station across the street.
ORLANDO, FL

