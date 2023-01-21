Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Indiana?Ted RiversIndiana State
Police Arrested Female Bus Driver Who Repeatedly Stabbed Teen Girl for Being AsianWestland DailyBloomington, IN
Study Finds That Fathers Have Been Older Than Mothers for 250,000 YearsAndrei TapalagaBloomington, IN
Up-and-coming restaurant chain opening new location in IndianaKristen WaltersBloomington, IN
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
Indiana Daily Student
‘Don’t like playing musical chairs’: Bob Bostad plays no games in his attempt to reshape Indiana’s offensive line
Last season, Indiana’s offensive line gave up 38 sacks for a net loss of 294 yards, ranking second-worst and worst in the Big Ten for the 2022 season. Tackles in the backfield were the cause of two season-ending injuries to two different quarterbacks — redshirt senior Jack Tuttle against Penn State and redshirt sophomore Dexter Williams II against Purdue.
Indiana Daily Student
COLUMN: Watch out, No. 6 Indiana women’s basketball has its shot back
No. 6 Indiana women’s basketball senior guard Sara Scalia endured a brutal shooting slump where she didn’t crack double-digit points for a month. Against No. 13 Michigan on Monday night, though, Scalia played with the confidence in herself that head coach Teri Moren had been searching for. The...
Indiana Daily Student
Sara Scalia’s bounce-back game leads No. 6 Indiana women’s basketball past No. 13 Michigan
When she joined Indiana women’s basketball this season as a transfer from Minnesota, the hope was sharpshooting senior guard Sara Scalia would serve as an additional scorer in the starting lineup who could stretch the floor. Through the Hoosiers’ first few games, Scalia lived up to those expectations. In...
Indiana Daily Student
No. 6 Indiana women’s basketball gears up for ranked road bout at No. 13 Michigan
No. 6 Indiana women’s basketball continues one of its toughest stretches of its schedule Monday evening. The Hoosiers travel to Ann Arbor to face No. 13 Michigan. Both squads have found their groove as of late, as the Hoosiers have won five straight games while the Wolverines ride in with a three-game win streak. Both teams come in carried by momentum, but one will leave with one more in the loss column.
Indiana Daily Student
No. 6 Indiana women’s basketball fends off late push, tops No. 13 Michigan 92-83
Facing foul trouble with its stars and a late push in a rowdy road environment, No. 6 Indiana women’s basketball looked like it might crack. However, the Hoosiers’ experience and composure revealed itself to lead them down the stretch. Indiana escaped Ann Arbor with a 92-83 win over No. 13 Michigan, improving to 18-1 to set the program’s record for its best start to a season.
thedailyhoosier.com
Eight-day turnaround: How Indiana basketball got its season back on track
In just eight days, Indiana basketball completely turned its season around. And the Hoosiers didn’t need to get Race Thompson and Xavier Johnson back to do it. Those injuries cost the team both depth and key pieces on both ends of the court. But Indiana’s issues went beyond those injuries.
Indiana Daily Student
OPINION: Bloomington is not a progressive paradise
I anticipate the headline for this column is going to ring obvious for those in Bloomington who identify with marginalized communities, but that’s very much the point. Bloomington has a reputation for being a blue oasis in the middle of a red desert — that is, a liberal city in a state that otherwise leans conservative. But, in reality, Bloomington is something closer to a house of cards. After finishing a house of cards, it’s easy to admire it for its prettiness and stability — to pat yourself on the back for making it that way.
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana men’s and women’s swim and dive roll through West Lafayette, derail Boilermakers
The No. 7/9 Indiana men’s and women’s swim and dive teams defeated Purdue on Saturday at the Morgan J. Burke Aquatic Center in West Lafayette, extending their winning streak to five and improving to 6-1 on the season. The men took the top spot 159-133, and the women won 161-128.
Indiana Daily Student
No. 18 Indiana wrestling shut down by impressive No. 11 Minnesota in Wilkinson Hall
No. 18 Indiana wrestling’s hot start to the season was cooled off by No. 11 Minnesota on Friday night as the Gophers took eight of ten matches to soundly defeat the Hoosiers in Wilkinson Hall. The Gophers put up three bonus point victories against the Hoosiers to propel them to a 28-6 victory.
Indiana Daily Student
Electric identity resurfaces in Indiana men’s basketball’s 82-69 win over Michigan State
Indiana men’s basketball returned to Bloomington after an eight-day home-game hiatus to square off against Michigan State Sunday morning. The Hoosiers walked out of a rocking Assembly Hall with an 82-69 win – their third straight and 13th overall. The contest was chock-full of surprises. From a snowy...
Current Publishing
Former Colts player, wife open Pilates studio in Zionsville
Former Indianapolis Colts player Jamie Petrowski and his wife, Shelly Petrowski, opened a new Pilates, yoga, and weight training studio, Green Apple Core Fitness, at 116 N. Main St., in downtown Zionsville at the end of 2022. The studio focuses on full-body workouts using machines that are a little bigger...
Indiana Daily Student
ACLU drops lawsuit against Indiana ban on transgender girls from participating in school sports
A lawsuit against Indianapolis Public Schools and the state of Indiana, pertaining to Indiana House Bill 1041, was dropped on Jan. 18, according to the Associated Press. The lawsuit was filed in May 2022 by the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana. The challenged Indiana House Bill 1041 bans transgender girls from participating on an athletic team designated for women’s or girls' sports.
This is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Indiana
This is the restaurant in Indiana where you will most likely spend the most money while enjoying a delicious meal. We all know that it is expensive to dine out nowadays, especially for larger families. The cost of everything is constantly rising. That might turn some folks off to dining out, but there are special occasions when eating out at a nice restaurant is called for. Maybe you want to go out somewhere special on a date night, or anniversary or you just want to indulge in a top-quality meal, we have quite a few restaurants to choose from here in Indiana, no matter how expensive they might be. That being said, which of all of the Indiana restaurants is the most expensive?
WIBC.com
NWS: Winter Storm Warning For Nearly All of Indiana, Travel Hazards Expected
STATEWIDE — Anywhere from four to twelve inches of snow is expected to fall with a winter storm that will arrive in Indiana by late tonight. The National Weather Service says a winter storm warning will encompass portions of the state from Knox County all the way up to Steuben County, as far north as South Bend and all the way down to Bloomington and Washington.
WISH-TV
Indiana man wants to raise sunken steamship
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In 1863 Confederate troops led by General John Hunt Morgan seized the Alice Dean, a steamship traveling on the Ohio River. “It was used to transport his troops across the Ohio River, when he was finished his scuttled the boat and burned it to the deck,” said Clarence Merk, a Southern Indiana man who wants to salvage the ship.
theseymourowl.com
The Mysteries of the Matthew’s Mansion
John Matthews, nicknamed father of the limestone industry, struck “gold” when he discovered the mineral-rich area of southern Indiana. Initially from the United Kingdom, Matthews found his hidden talent at extracting limestone, and was looking for a prospective area to further his career success. His business in the area of Ellettsville, Indiana was incredibly lucrative, and Matthews Stone Company took off.
Attorney General goes after license of Indianapolis surgeon
The Indiana Attorney General’s Office seeks the suspension of Indianapolis Surgeon Dr. Scott Mimms calling him a “clear and immediate danger” to public health. A petition was submitted Friday to the Medical Licensing Board and will be considered at the board’s meeting set for Thursday morning. Mimms, who specializes in cosmetic surgery and advertises on […]
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana experiences low levels of influenza and reported one new mpox case, COVID-19 cases remain low in Monroe County
Indiana saw low levels of influenza last week and reported one new mpox case, while COVID-19 cases decreased. The Indiana Department of Health’s last influenza update, covering the week Jan. 8 to Jan. 14, reflected low levels of influenza-like illness statewide. There have been 156 influenza-associated deaths in Indiana...
cbs4indy.com
Winter storm headed to Indiana this week
INDIANAPOLIS – A winter storm arrives as early as Tuesday night this week. In the late hours of Tuesday night, into early morning Wednesday, we are expecting the arrival of what could be a fairly significant winter storm. Mixed precipitation will move in first, kicking off what will become hazardous traveling conditions into the Wednesday morning commute.
Comments / 0