ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 9

Guest
4d ago

I live in a 27’ 5th wheel Rv the only thing that is powered by electricity is the refrigerator, Tv, and small appliances and I haven’t changed my habits at all my stove is propane and water heater is propane and my lights are run off solar and I don’t have any natural gas but my electric bill was $176 last month and I even get a discount for my c pap machine I want to know how it is so high something is going on and I think it’s for them to get more profits

Reply
3
Linda
3d ago

Are the power companies books ever audited? Or does the utilities commission blindly approve whatever numbers are put in front of it?

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

What to Do About High Natural Gas Bills

If you use the Next Door app or Facebook, you probably see all the posts about the high natural gas bills from San Diego Gas and Electric this month. Customers are shocked and stunned by how high their bill is and angry and worried. Much of the social media chatter is about what people are doing to reduce their use of natural gas, from turning down thermostats to not using their stove as much to not washing and drying as many clothes.
Voice of San Diego

San Diego Community Power OKs Electricity Rates Cheaper than SDG&E

Leaders of San Diego’s public power company voted Monday to set electricity prices three percent lower than its investor-owned competitor, San Diego Gas and Electric. The San Diego Community Power board could have opted to lower electricity prices even more, but staff of the three-year-old agency encouraged its leaders to focus on banking more cash in reserves so the company can better stabilize rates during future heat waves or other unpredictable changes in energy markets. The young company also wants cash reserves to earn a better credit rating so it can borrow money at lower interest rates when it builds its own energy projects.
SAN DIEGO, CA
californiaglobe.com

EXCLUSIVE: Taxing You into Public Transportation

San Diego County’s Regional Transportation agency’s (SANDAG) latest transportation plan is designed to make driving so expensive that you succumb to public transportation. In addition to current the gas tax and registration fees, SANDAG’s plan adds three new half-cent sales tax increases, over 800 miles of San Diego County freeway lanes converted to toll lanes, and a mileage tax for every mile driven to pay for their $165 billion public mass transit plan.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
daytrippen.com

Carlsbad Strawberry Company U-Pick Farm

The Carlsbad Strawberry Company is a family-run grower of fruits and vegetables. Now in its third generation, they have been farming in this area since 1948. The strawberry field had been part of the Carlsbad landscape long before Interstate 5 was built. The strawberry field is located at the corner...
CARLSBAD, CA
AlexCap

Will Millennials Ever Be Able to Afford a House in San Diego CA?

Admittedly, there is an element of truth to millennials complaining about their current financial situation as a generation. They have arguably accrued more student debt than any other generation, besides the ones that came after them. Inflation has also been outpacing wage increases over the past few years. Making “one hundred thousand dollars” as your yearly income doesn’t carry nearly as much weight as it used to, especially in California. Even if you make 6-figures, you’re maybe considered middle class in parts of San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Millions and Millions of Gallons: City Provides Update on Massive San Diego Sewage Spill

County officials originally said last week's sewage spill, which impacted at least 18 sites around the city of San Diego, involved a staggering 500,000 gallons of effluent. Then, officials with the city of San Diego estimated the spill was 6% of what would have been processed that day at the primary municipal treatment plant in Point Loma, which, according to the city's website, sees 175 million gallons of sewage come and go in 24 hours.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

San Diegans struggle to pay utility bills

San Diego Gas and Electric customers are opening surprisingly high utility bills this month, as natural gas rates are more than double what they were a year ago. In other news, homelessness has been dropping among veterans in San Diego County, but Supervisor Nathan Fletcher wants a regional strategy to end it completely. Plus, a local author talks about her new novel about the pressures of being a teen.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Dan Parker - Best Life Home Team

The Future of Short-Term Rentals in San Diego

San Diego is one of America's most popular tourist destinations. It is always a hot spot for short-term vacation rentals, such as Airbnb. But this business structure was not everyone's favorite. Many citizens never hesitated to express their opinion about the short-term rental business. They believed it has contributed to the housing crisis and caused detrimental effects on the community.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Bell Bluff project near Alpine creeps into Cleveland Forest

A rural housing project that has been in limbo for decades is worrying Alpine neighbors who found out it may be revived. The 152-home zombie, known as the Bell Bluff extension, was to be the second phase of the nearly 600-acre Rancho Palo Verde subdivision, until it stalled over lack of water supply, fire risk, and biological impacts.
ALPINE, CA
sanelijolife.com

San Elijo Hills – Notice of Application to the City of San Marcos

LOCATION: Southwest of the San Elijo Split into San Ejijo South and North (See Vicinity Map below) DESCRIPTION OF PROJECT: A request for a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) for a 6,400 square-foot preschool facility, comprised of five (5) classrooms and administration offices, two outdoor. playground areas, landscaping, perimeter fencing, a...
SAN MARCOS, CA
CBS 8

San Diego leaders looking to lift state ban on 'pay toilets'

SAN DIEGO — The proposal coming from San Diego city leaders could overturn a nearly 50-year-old ban that prohibits cities from charging people for public restroom access. Free access to public restrooms has been a law in California, but soon San Diegans could find themselves paying a quarter to use some public restrooms and not everyone is happy about it.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

CBS 8

San Diego, CA
21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

San Diego local news

 https://www.cbs8.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy