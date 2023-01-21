Read full article on original website
Guest
4d ago
I live in a 27’ 5th wheel Rv the only thing that is powered by electricity is the refrigerator, Tv, and small appliances and I haven’t changed my habits at all my stove is propane and water heater is propane and my lights are run off solar and I don’t have any natural gas but my electric bill was $176 last month and I even get a discount for my c pap machine I want to know how it is so high something is going on and I think it’s for them to get more profits
Linda
3d ago
Are the power companies books ever audited? Or does the utilities commission blindly approve whatever numbers are put in front of it?
iheart.com
What to Do About High Natural Gas Bills
If you use the Next Door app or Facebook, you probably see all the posts about the high natural gas bills from San Diego Gas and Electric this month. Customers are shocked and stunned by how high their bill is and angry and worried. Much of the social media chatter is about what people are doing to reduce their use of natural gas, from turning down thermostats to not using their stove as much to not washing and drying as many clothes.
San Diego Community Power OKs Electricity Rates Cheaper than SDG&E
Leaders of San Diego’s public power company voted Monday to set electricity prices three percent lower than its investor-owned competitor, San Diego Gas and Electric. The San Diego Community Power board could have opted to lower electricity prices even more, but staff of the three-year-old agency encouraged its leaders to focus on banking more cash in reserves so the company can better stabilize rates during future heat waves or other unpredictable changes in energy markets. The young company also wants cash reserves to earn a better credit rating so it can borrow money at lower interest rates when it builds its own energy projects.
KPBS
High San Diego utility bills could not come at a worse time
Michelle Bales has lived just east of downtown San Diego in the same South Park apartment for nearly 20 years. “It’s cozy. It’s warm,” Bales said. “I really like it. It’s close to work as well, which is a huge plus.”. But her 650 square...
San Diego Community Power Says its New Rates Will Undercut SDG&E by 3%
San Diego Community Power, the not-for-profit agency that resells clean electricity, said Monday its board approved new rates that will undercut San Diego Gas & Electric by 3%. The three-year-old joint-powers agency said that the new rates will help customers save money while also supporting a goal of achieving 180...
southarkansassun.com
San Diego Gas & Electric Customers’ Debts Canceled Under California Arrearage Payment Program
The debt of San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) customers will be canceled under the California Arrearage Payment Program (CAPP). SDG&E announced a $51.3 million debt that will be canceled. Around 113,000 customers of San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) with unpaid utility bills will have their debts automatically canceled....
Goldman Sachs forecasts 2008-sized crash in San Diego housing market
SAN DIEGO — Goldman Sachs is forecasting record drops in San Diego's home prices and says home values will fall at levels similar to the 2008 crash. The scorching hot housing market is finally cooling down and is expected to continue through 2023. "Nothing goes up forever and prices...
Natural Gas Ban to Cost Homeowners $30,000, Increases Fossil Fuel Consumption by 100%
The suggestion to ban gas-powered stovetops nationwide in the United States has been debated by Congress, but the city of San Diego has already taken action by committing to eliminate almost all gas-powered building appliances, including stoves.
californiaglobe.com
EXCLUSIVE: Taxing You into Public Transportation
San Diego County’s Regional Transportation agency’s (SANDAG) latest transportation plan is designed to make driving so expensive that you succumb to public transportation. In addition to current the gas tax and registration fees, SANDAG’s plan adds three new half-cent sales tax increases, over 800 miles of San Diego County freeway lanes converted to toll lanes, and a mileage tax for every mile driven to pay for their $165 billion public mass transit plan.
7 billion gallons of water fill up San Diego reservoirs, but what does this mean for the county’s drought levels?
Given the recent Pacific and atmospheric river storms battering the entire state, San Diego reservoirs are filling up exponentially, especially within the city of San Diego.
Construction begins on new Oceanside affordable housing development
A new $26 million affordable housing project in Oceanside broke ground last week, marking the eighth complex to begin development in San Diego County through funding from California’s No Place Like Home program.
daytrippen.com
Carlsbad Strawberry Company U-Pick Farm
The Carlsbad Strawberry Company is a family-run grower of fruits and vegetables. Now in its third generation, they have been farming in this area since 1948. The strawberry field had been part of the Carlsbad landscape long before Interstate 5 was built. The strawberry field is located at the corner...
Santee mobile home residents 'really cold' as power outage drags on
Some residents at a mobile home park in Santee say they've been without power for days and have been cold at night without heat.
Will Millennials Ever Be Able to Afford a House in San Diego CA?
Admittedly, there is an element of truth to millennials complaining about their current financial situation as a generation. They have arguably accrued more student debt than any other generation, besides the ones that came after them. Inflation has also been outpacing wage increases over the past few years. Making “one hundred thousand dollars” as your yearly income doesn’t carry nearly as much weight as it used to, especially in California. Even if you make 6-figures, you’re maybe considered middle class in parts of San Diego.
NBC San Diego
Millions and Millions of Gallons: City Provides Update on Massive San Diego Sewage Spill
County officials originally said last week's sewage spill, which impacted at least 18 sites around the city of San Diego, involved a staggering 500,000 gallons of effluent. Then, officials with the city of San Diego estimated the spill was 6% of what would have been processed that day at the primary municipal treatment plant in Point Loma, which, according to the city's website, sees 175 million gallons of sewage come and go in 24 hours.
KPBS
San Diegans struggle to pay utility bills
San Diego Gas and Electric customers are opening surprisingly high utility bills this month, as natural gas rates are more than double what they were a year ago. In other news, homelessness has been dropping among veterans in San Diego County, but Supervisor Nathan Fletcher wants a regional strategy to end it completely. Plus, a local author talks about her new novel about the pressures of being a teen.
The Future of Short-Term Rentals in San Diego
San Diego is one of America's most popular tourist destinations. It is always a hot spot for short-term vacation rentals, such as Airbnb. But this business structure was not everyone's favorite. Many citizens never hesitated to express their opinion about the short-term rental business. They believed it has contributed to the housing crisis and caused detrimental effects on the community.
San Diego weekly Reader
Bell Bluff project near Alpine creeps into Cleveland Forest
A rural housing project that has been in limbo for decades is worrying Alpine neighbors who found out it may be revived. The 152-home zombie, known as the Bell Bluff extension, was to be the second phase of the nearly 600-acre Rancho Palo Verde subdivision, until it stalled over lack of water supply, fire risk, and biological impacts.
sanelijolife.com
San Elijo Hills – Notice of Application to the City of San Marcos
LOCATION: Southwest of the San Elijo Split into San Ejijo South and North (See Vicinity Map below) DESCRIPTION OF PROJECT: A request for a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) for a 6,400 square-foot preschool facility, comprised of five (5) classrooms and administration offices, two outdoor. playground areas, landscaping, perimeter fencing, a...
San Diego leaders looking to lift state ban on 'pay toilets'
SAN DIEGO — The proposal coming from San Diego city leaders could overturn a nearly 50-year-old ban that prohibits cities from charging people for public restroom access. Free access to public restrooms has been a law in California, but soon San Diegans could find themselves paying a quarter to use some public restrooms and not everyone is happy about it.
eastcountymagazine.org
TIN FISH RESTAURANT CLOSES AT SANTEE LAKES, PADRE DAM ANNOUNCES: DISTRICT ALSO APPROVES RATE HIKES FOR SANTEE LAKES
November 5, 2022 (Santee) -- The Tin Fish at Santee Lakes, open for about a year, is closing this weekend, but why is a mystery. Padre Dam Water District, the agency that controls Santee Lakes, indicated only that a new vender is being selected. Melissa McChesney, spokeswoman for Padre Dam,...
CBS 8
San Diego, CA
