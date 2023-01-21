Kadlec Auxiliary donates $130k to robotic surgical system

RICHLAND, Wash. — For its 2022 end-of-the-year gift, the Kadlec Auxiliary designated $130,000 through the Foundation to the Kadlec Project da Vinci fund. Kadlec is raising money for a second robotic surgical system. Since the first one came to the campus in 2012, they say they’ve seen reduced pain for patients, a dramatic decrease in complications and faster recovery times.

“We have had a campaign throughout this year between the Kadlec Foundation and the Tri-Cities Cancer Center foundation and our community to raise $2 million to fund an additional surgical robot for our surgeons here at Kadlec,” said Jim Hall, Chief Philanthropy Officer.

The Kadlec Auxiliary was able to present the money to the medical center by raising money through gift shop proceeds and selling ‘Kadlec Kreations.’

None of it comes back to the board. The proceeds all go toward programs, services and capital equipment for the hospital.

Following COVID-19, a lot of programs had to go on pause. This also happened to the Auxiliary. A thriving volunteer program of more than 250 people dropped to just 70 volunteers.

“That was really hard. Because we love getting in here and sewing and we have a good organization here. When we came back it was so awesome,” said Penny Turner, President of the Auxiliary.

Now, the program is trying to build its ranks back up.

“We have many, many different areas that we love to have volunteers so whatever your talents, skills or wants are we have something that you can come and volunteer for,” said Tammie Gilley, Supervisor of Volunteer Services at the hospital.

There are two sessions for Auxiliary members. The first is on Tuesday mornings. According to Turner, they specifically work on items that are needed within the hospital. This includes comfort pillows, repairing sheets, mending equipment, making quilts for cancer patients and walker caddies for people that need them around the hospital.

On Thursday mornings, the Auxiliary makes products for the gift shop. These are the ‘Kadlec Kreations.’

“You know if you sew, if you have a craft, we would love to see you come in here and join us and we giggle and laugh and sew and let our needles break and tease each other,” said Turner.

The Auxiliary gives back its proceeds to the hospital every year. A whopping $10,000 out of the $130,000 came from the ‘Kadlec Kreations.’

“I think we’ve done a pretty good job because we made over $10,000. There are only seven of us and we could use more little hands,” said Turner.

There are other options besides sewing for volunteers, like playing piano in the main lobby, or greeting visitors and patients or manning the gift shop.

The entire donation this year came from the gift shop and the Auxiliary’s creations, according to Turner.

No matter what your interests are, the Kadlec Auxiliary wants to see more people hustling and bustling around the hospital.

“We’re trying to do more with less and it’s a real challenge. But we’re still here, like the Energizer Bunny,” said Turner.

If you want to look into volunteering, you can find information and the application here.

