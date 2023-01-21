ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How do the waves stay outside of The Marine Room in La Jolla?

SAN DIEGO — If you've ever been to the Marine Room restaurant in La Jolla, you know the food is great but it's the waves that are the big attraction. During the last King Tide, the waves were crashing over the building. But how do the waves stay outside and not crash through the windows? Well we're going to answer that question.
All-Star Deejay benefit show at the Casbah will help paralyzed Mira Mesa father

POWAY, Calif. — This Sunday, thirteen DJ's will team up at the Casbah for a benefit concert to raise money for a Mira Mesa father. In this Zevely Zone, we share Lakan Morales' story of survival after a tragic day at the beach. It happened last summer on July 2. One wave at the beach changed Lakan's life forever." "It's hard being a quadriplegic," said the 51-year-old from his wheelchair.
San Diego leaders looking to lift state ban on 'pay toilets'

SAN DIEGO — The proposal coming from San Diego city leaders could overturn a nearly 50-year-old ban that prohibits cities from charging people for public restroom access. Free access to public restrooms has been a law in California, but soon San Diegans could find themselves paying a quarter to use some public restrooms and not everyone is happy about it.
Lemon Grove organization steps in to help city clean up graffiti

LEMON GROVE, Calif. — An organization that realized a need for private property assistance in removing graffiti stepped in to help beautify the city. The Lemon Grove Lions Club received a grant from the California Lions Foundation for the local outreach's graffiti abatement program, which is said to strictly help private property owners who receive little to no assistance removing graffiti because the property they own is not government property - which does receive graffiti removal assistance from the City of Lemon Grove, according to the Lemon Grove city website.
Neighbors concerned about cliff collapse in Pacific Beach

SAN DIEGO — Cliffs at the end of Loring Street on Ocean Boulevard in Pacific Beach have collapsed, leaving several boulders scattered across the beach. CBS 8’s Abbie Black is working for your safety with an important warning about the cliffs in Pacific Beach. “When you come off...
Annual 'Walk for Life' event brings thousands to Waterfront Park

SAN DIEGO — Over two-thousand people gathered Saturday at Waterfront Park, all to promote pro-life it's one of the most significant events in the anti-abortion community. The Walk for Life event has become an annual event in San Diego, and each year, the number of people participating keeps growing.
Day 9 | Larry Millete preliminary hearing wraps up in San Diego court

SAN DIEGO — The preliminary hearing for Larry Millete, the Chula Vista husband accused of murdering his wife Maya, continued Tuesday morning. A two-minute video that appeared to have been secretly recorded by Maya of an argument between her and Larry was played in the courtroom. It's the first time during this hearing, we hear Maya's voice and her own words.
