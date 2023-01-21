Read full article on original website
Related
Moment of silence ahead of Lunar New Year festivities in San Diego
SAN DIEGO — Before kicking off Sunday's Lunar New Year festivities, San Diego city leaders started with a moment of silence for the lives lost at a mass shooting in Monterey Park. They reminded folks of what the celebration is all about. Despite keeping the focus on celebrations and...
San Diegans gather to celebrate Chinese New Year at Balboa Park
SAN DIEGO — Hundreds of people showed up for the 88th year of the Chinese New Year Festival at the International Cottages at Balboa Park Saturday. They enjoyed dance performances, music, and more. Lion dancers and other talented performers showcased their skills in front of a big crowd for...
How do the waves stay outside of The Marine Room in La Jolla?
SAN DIEGO — If you've ever been to the Marine Room restaurant in La Jolla, you know the food is great but it's the waves that are the big attraction. During the last King Tide, the waves were crashing over the building. But how do the waves stay outside and not crash through the windows? Well we're going to answer that question.
All-Star Deejay benefit show at the Casbah will help paralyzed Mira Mesa father
POWAY, Calif. — This Sunday, thirteen DJ's will team up at the Casbah for a benefit concert to raise money for a Mira Mesa father. In this Zevely Zone, we share Lakan Morales' story of survival after a tragic day at the beach. It happened last summer on July 2. One wave at the beach changed Lakan's life forever." "It's hard being a quadriplegic," said the 51-year-old from his wheelchair.
Weekend Watch January 20 - 22 | Things to do in San Diego
SAN DIEGO — There is plenty to do around San Diego County this weekend. Thursday, January 19th through Sunday, January 20th. Hit the road with Mickey Mouse, and his pals as guests of all ages embark on an interactive and memory-rich adventure to iconic Disney destinations. Tickets can be...
A day dedicated to squirrels: Why San Diegans need to coexist with them
SAN DIEGO, California — Whether they’re climbing trees in the park or running through your backyard, squirrels may be the wild animal we come in closest contact with daily in Southern California. It’s all the more reason to recognize Squirrel Appreciation Day every January 21 and reflect on...
Black's Beach in Torrey Pines split in two after dramatic bluff collapse
SAN DIEGO — Usually, the stretch of beach from Torrey Pines State Beach to Black's Beach is one continuous strip of sand, but late last week, a bluff just south of the Torrey Pines Glider Port failed; the slide was so giant it split the beaches in two. Ezra...
Five species on San Clemente Island fully recovered, no longer considered endangered
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. — Five species are no longer considered endangered on San Clemente Island, a small remote island off the San Diego, California coastline. The announcement Tuesday comes after decades-long conservation efforts between the U.S. Navy and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. The species, 4 plants and...
Disney's Frozen blows into San Diego Civic Theatre for a two week engagement
SAN DIEGO — Disney’s Award-winning musical 'Frozen' just arrived at the San Diego Civic Theatre for a two-week engagement. In this Zevely Zone, I take a sneak peek at the Tony Award nominated production and meet the musical's two leading stars. The cast of Frozen would have preferred...
San Diego leaders looking to lift state ban on 'pay toilets'
SAN DIEGO — The proposal coming from San Diego city leaders could overturn a nearly 50-year-old ban that prohibits cities from charging people for public restroom access. Free access to public restrooms has been a law in California, but soon San Diegans could find themselves paying a quarter to use some public restrooms and not everyone is happy about it.
Lemon Grove organization steps in to help city clean up graffiti
LEMON GROVE, Calif. — An organization that realized a need for private property assistance in removing graffiti stepped in to help beautify the city. The Lemon Grove Lions Club received a grant from the California Lions Foundation for the local outreach's graffiti abatement program, which is said to strictly help private property owners who receive little to no assistance removing graffiti because the property they own is not government property - which does receive graffiti removal assistance from the City of Lemon Grove, according to the Lemon Grove city website.
Goldman Sachs forecasts 2008-sized crash in San Diego housing market
SAN DIEGO — Goldman Sachs is forecasting record drops in San Diego's home prices and says home values will fall at levels similar to the 2008 crash. The scorching hot housing market is finally cooling down and is expected to continue through 2023. "Nothing goes up forever and prices...
Farmer's Insurance Open tees off in San Diego | Here is what to expect
Around 20,000 to 30,000 people are expected to be at the Torrey Pines Golf Course for the 2023 PGA tournament. Around 20,000 to 30,000 people are expected to be at the Torrey Pines Golf Course starting on Wednesday for the 2023 event, the first one of PGA's "West Coast Swing" that starts its season.
Neighbors concerned about cliff collapse in Pacific Beach
SAN DIEGO — Cliffs at the end of Loring Street on Ocean Boulevard in Pacific Beach have collapsed, leaving several boulders scattered across the beach. CBS 8’s Abbie Black is working for your safety with an important warning about the cliffs in Pacific Beach. “When you come off...
Annual 'Walk for Life' event brings thousands to Waterfront Park
SAN DIEGO — Over two-thousand people gathered Saturday at Waterfront Park, all to promote pro-life it's one of the most significant events in the anti-abortion community. The Walk for Life event has become an annual event in San Diego, and each year, the number of people participating keeps growing.
91-year-old woodworker was told a table saw was too dangerous, so he built his own
EL CAJON, Calif. — When a 91-year-old man was told a table saw was 'too dangerous' for a person of his age, James Bass made his own. In this morning's Zevely Zone, I visited El Cajon to meet a wood crafting savant. Inside an ordinary looking house, I met...
Day 9 | Larry Millete preliminary hearing wraps up in San Diego court
SAN DIEGO — The preliminary hearing for Larry Millete, the Chula Vista husband accused of murdering his wife Maya, continued Tuesday morning. A two-minute video that appeared to have been secretly recorded by Maya of an argument between her and Larry was played in the courtroom. It's the first time during this hearing, we hear Maya's voice and her own words.
Dueling demonstrations in response to transgender locker room policy at Santee YMCA
SANTEE, Calif. — It's a story that's making international headlines, after a 17-year-old girl said that she was "terrified" after seeing a transgender woman using the women's locker room at a Santee YMCA as the teen was getting out of the shower. Hundreds of protestors demanding the YMCA change...
Man arrested on suspicion of setting firefighters equipment on fire in Pacific Beach
SAN DIEGO — A man suspected of setting two fires at a Pacific Beach fire station was arrested Friday. The San Diego Metro Arson Strike Team was called to investigate two fires set on Jan. 7, and investigators from the team gathered evidence from the scenes and identified Brett Hoffman as a suspect in both arsons, San Diego Police Department Lt. Adam Sharki said.
Preliminary hearing for Larry Millete wraps up day 7 in Downtown San Diego court
SAN DIEGO — The preliminary hearing for Larry Millete, the Chula Vista husband accused of murdering his wife Maya, entered its seventh day on Friday morning in Downtown San Diego Court. The first witness on the stand was Det. Jesse Vicente of the Chula Vista Police Department. He testified...
