Gwenia Fiskevold Gould Announces Candidacy for Open Bemidji Ward 1 Seat
With a seat on the Bemidji City Council sitting vacant, one candidate has announced her intention to run for the position in an upcoming special election. Gwenia Fiskevold Gould announced her candidacy Tuesday. She is the director of annual giving at the Bemidji State University Alumni & Foundation. She also currently serves on the Bemidji Parks and Recreation Commission, the Bemidji Community and Police Advisory Board, and the Bemidji Area United Way Investment Cabinet.
Bemidji School Board Votes on Proposed Pledge of Allegiance Recitation at Meetings
Monday, January 23rd marked the first official session of the year for the Bemidji Area Schools Board of Education, and while most of the night’s agenda focused on reviewing procedures, the board also voted on the possibility of making a change to the beginning of each meeting. The proposed...
Bemidji Community Comes Together to Support Eric “Big E” Nelson
Eric Nelson, better known as “Big E,” has been a figurehead of Bemidji High School athletics for decades. The long-time custodian at BHS has been one of the biggest supporters of Lumberjack athletics, whether that be cheering on Bemidji teams from the sidelines or being someone that BHS student-athletes can go to for guidance.
Two Arrested Following Drug Bust in Cass Lake
Two people have been arrested following a drug bust in Cass Lake. The Leech Lake Tribal Police Department reports they executed a search warrant at a home on Facility Center Drive on Jan. 13 and located drugs and items that indicate sales of illegal substances. Drug agents seized fentanyl, methamphetamine, psilocybin mushrooms, prescription pills, and multiple handguns.
Family-friendly restaurant chain opens new location in Minnesota
A popular family-friendly restaurant chain recently opened a new location in Minnesota. Read on to learn more. On Monday, January 16, 2023, the Pizza Ranch FunZone Arcade opened its newest Minnesota location in Bemidji, according to an event post on the business's Facebook page.
