With a seat on the Bemidji City Council sitting vacant, one candidate has announced her intention to run for the position in an upcoming special election. Gwenia Fiskevold Gould announced her candidacy Tuesday. She is the director of annual giving at the Bemidji State University Alumni & Foundation. She also currently serves on the Bemidji Parks and Recreation Commission, the Bemidji Community and Police Advisory Board, and the Bemidji Area United Way Investment Cabinet.

BEMIDJI, MN ・ 6 HOURS AGO