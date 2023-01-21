ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beltrami County, MN

Comments / 2

Related
lptv.org

Gwenia Fiskevold Gould Announces Candidacy for Open Bemidji Ward 1 Seat

With a seat on the Bemidji City Council sitting vacant, one candidate has announced her intention to run for the position in an upcoming special election. Gwenia Fiskevold Gould announced her candidacy Tuesday. She is the director of annual giving at the Bemidji State University Alumni & Foundation. She also currently serves on the Bemidji Parks and Recreation Commission, the Bemidji Community and Police Advisory Board, and the Bemidji Area United Way Investment Cabinet.
BEMIDJI, MN
lptv.org

Bemidji Community Comes Together to Support Eric “Big E” Nelson

Eric Nelson, better known as “Big E,” has been a figurehead of Bemidji High School athletics for decades. The long-time custodian at BHS has been one of the biggest supporters of Lumberjack athletics, whether that be cheering on Bemidji teams from the sidelines or being someone that BHS student-athletes can go to for guidance.
BEMIDJI, MN
lptv.org

Two Arrested Following Drug Bust in Cass Lake

Two people have been arrested following a drug bust in Cass Lake. The Leech Lake Tribal Police Department reports they executed a search warrant at a home on Facility Center Drive on Jan. 13 and located drugs and items that indicate sales of illegal substances. Drug agents seized fentanyl, methamphetamine, psilocybin mushrooms, prescription pills, and multiple handguns.
CASS LAKE, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy