San Diego County Ford Dealer’s ‘Salute to Education’ gives away $150,000 in scholarships

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego County Ford Dealers are offering $150,000 in scholarships to local high school seniors. Each recipient will be awarded a $1,000 scholarship for vocational/technical school, junior college or college through the Salute to Education program funded by the San Diego County Ford Dealers. One of the scholarship recipients will also win a new Ford vehicle.
Project Compassion completes medical mission trip to Tijuana

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The chief of the Chula Vista Police Department also serves as the president of Project Compassion. It’s a non-profit that leads medical mission teams internationally. For more on her latest trip to Tijuana– chief Roxana Kennedy joins us for more.
Tensions rise on SANDAG board regarding weighted vote

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Tensions continued to rise regarding SANDAG’s controversial weighted vote. Several city mayors had contacted attorneys to question the voting system, which gives the county’s three largest constituencies veto power. San Diego, Chula Vista, and the county have the power to override all other...
Day nine of Millete hearing reveals Maya’s secret Instagram account

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The ninth day of Larry Millete’s preliminary hearing was meant to be the last. However, the hearing will continue at least one additional day. During day nine of the hearing, the judge was presented with evidence of Maya’s secret Instagram account and the last of Larry’s communications prior to his wife’s disappearance.
Richard Rider: San Diego’s housing agenda will push out landlords

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego City Leadership plans to declare housing a human right on Jan. 24. This “declaration” will hold no legal teeth, but could give local leaders the backing needed to move forward with further housing regulations such as rent-caps and eviction protection. Chairman...
Investigators address recent arrests and gun/narcotic seizures

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Jan. 19, the San Diego Police Dept. serviced multiple search and arrest warrants addressing illegal guns and narcotics in the City of San Diego. On Jan. 24, investigators held a press conference to give the public more information on the arrests. KUSI’s Matt Prichard...
