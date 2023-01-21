ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham County, GA

live5news.com

Judge approves settlement in Murdaugh boat crash lawsuits

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Nearly four years after a family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh and his family members, a judge approved a settlement agreement in the case, dropping the estate of Murdaugh’s wife and his surviving son. Beach family attorney Mark Tinsley...
wtoc.com

8th annual Savannah Traffick Jam happening this weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah’s Mayor joined forces with the Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport to speak out against human trafficking. Today, the Savannah Interagency Diversity Council hosted a press conference raising awareness for their 8th annual Traffick Jam. The event will bring experts together to educate those in law...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

SPD mourning the loss of patrol horse Sgt. Forrest

Members of the Savannah Police Department gathered to honor the life and service of Sergeant Forrest, a horse on SPD's mounted patrol. SPD mourning the loss of patrol horse Sgt. Forrest. Members of the Savannah Police Department gathered to honor the life and service of Sergeant Forrest, a horse on...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Murdaugh family ties to the 14th Circuit solicitor’s office

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Alex Murdaugh’s family ties run deep in the Lowcountry. Generations of Murdaugh’s relatives put Alex in a position of power and influence. Prosecutors say Murdaugh abused that power and influence by acting as if he were above the law. Murdaugh’s family ties run...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

Teenager injured in shooting on Amaranth Avenue

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured a 15-year-old on Amaranth Avenue. Police say the boy was shot in the leg. The boy who was shot didn’t have to wait until emergency services showed up to get help. WTOC spoke to a...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

5 Savannah and Richmond Hill students nominated as US Pres. Scholars

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Some local high schoolers have been recommended for one of the nation’s highest honors, the United States Presidential Scholars Program. The program recognizes and honors some of America’s most distinguished graduating high school seniors. Five students in Savannah and Richmond Hill have been nominated to represent their districts as United States […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah Police seeks credit card theft suspects

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Detectives are working to identify a man and woman they say were captured on surveillance footage using stolen credit cards. According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), the cards were stolen from a vehicle in late November and subsequently used at Best Buy to buy an iPad and MacBook Pro. The […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

MPC completes historic site review for Yamacraw Village

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A historic site review of one of Savannah’s oldest public housing complexes is complete. What does that mean for future development?. WTOC got the report from Laray Benton, who filed an appeal last year, after we didn’t get the documents in time from our own public records request.
SAVANNAH, GA
counton2.com

Bluffton man arrested after fentanyl distribution investigation

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — A man is behind bars for selling fentanyl in Bluffton after a thorough drug distribution investigation. According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), their Violent Crimes Task Force began an investigation into the sale and distribution of heroin and fentanyl after receiving a tip that illegal narcotics were being sold from a residence off of Cumpsee and Babe Place in Bluffton.
BLUFFTON, SC
wtoc.com

HAPPENING TODAY: United Way telethon raising money for books

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The United Way of the Coastal Empire is hosting a telethon on Tuesday, Jan. 24. The money collected Tuesday will help the United Way buy books for the Read United program. That program helps place new books in the homes of students in Pre-K through second...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Where to go for the Girls Engineer It Day in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A local Society of Women Engineers chapter will be hosting a Girls Engineer It Day on Jan. 28 at Woodville Tompkins High School. The day will give 300 Coastal Empire elementary, middle, and high school students the opportunity to get hands on experience working in STEM. The activities will be age […]
SAVANNAH, GA
allongeorgia.com

Statesboro SWAT Called to Garden District Wednesday Night, Man Arrested for Criminal Trespass and Other Charges

Statesboro Police Department officers responded Wednesday night to the Garden District Apartments for an unwanted person. Dequar Stephenson was in his girlfriend’s apartment without her permission. Stephenson had active arrest warrants in Statesboro for Theft by Taking, Criminal Trespass, and a Felony Probation Violation warrant, as well as having been granted bond in Richland County, SC on a September 2021 arrest for murder. When officers arrived at the apartment, he closed the apartment door and refused to exit. A perimeter was then established, additional officers were brought in, and SWAT responded. After hours of trying to communicate with Stephenson and deploying gas, SWAT entered the apartment, but he had left through a window. A firearm was located inside the apartment that did not belong to the tenant and was seized by detectives. Officers began searching for Stephenson, and he was found hiding in an apartment at Cambridge the Pines on Lanier Drive. He was arrested without incident and charged with theft by taking, criminal trespass damage to property, and felony probation violation. He remains in the Bulloch County Jail awaiting further judicial action.
STATESBORO, GA

