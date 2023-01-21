Read full article on original website
Judge approves settlement in Murdaugh boat crash lawsuits
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Nearly four years after a family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh and his family members, a judge approved a settlement agreement in the case, dropping the estate of Murdaugh’s wife and his surviving son. Beach family attorney Mark Tinsley...
Alex Murdaugh arrives at Colleton County courthouse for second day of jury selection
Alex Murdaugh is at the courthouse for day two of jury selection. Alex Murdaugh arrives at Colleton County courthouse …. Alex Murdaugh is at the courthouse for day two of jury selection. As egg prices soar, local businesses feel the impact. Owner of Unforgettable Bakery in Savannah, Belinda Baptiste, says...
‘This will be what does it:’ former Effingham teacher comments on Civil Rights lawsuit
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A Civil Rights lawsuit filed against Effingham County Schools does not come as a surprise to a former teacher. In fact, the teacher resigned last year because of how the district handled racial incidents. Clint Tawes works in another district now and part of why...
Liberty County Sheriff’s Office purchased scent preservation kits with $120,000 grant
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s most people’s worst nightmare but it’s unfortunately real all too often. A family member or loved one wanders off, and you don’t know where they went. The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office is ready to help in that situation and they...
Murdaugh housekeeper's wrongful death settlement led to the discovery of more financial crimes
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. — Gloria Satterfield, a humble, hardworking mother of two, was employed as a housekeeper and nanny for the Murdaugh family for two decades. And after her tragic trip and fall death at their home in 2018, she and her family became one of Alex’s many victims.
8th annual Savannah Traffick Jam happening this weekend
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah’s Mayor joined forces with the Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport to speak out against human trafficking. Today, the Savannah Interagency Diversity Council hosted a press conference raising awareness for their 8th annual Traffick Jam. The event will bring experts together to educate those in law...
SPD mourning the loss of patrol horse Sgt. Forrest
Members of the Savannah Police Department gathered to honor the life and service of Sergeant Forrest, a horse on SPD's mounted patrol. SPD mourning the loss of patrol horse Sgt. Forrest. Members of the Savannah Police Department gathered to honor the life and service of Sergeant Forrest, a horse on...
Murdaugh family ties to the 14th Circuit solicitor’s office
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Alex Murdaugh’s family ties run deep in the Lowcountry. Generations of Murdaugh’s relatives put Alex in a position of power and influence. Prosecutors say Murdaugh abused that power and influence by acting as if he were above the law. Murdaugh’s family ties run...
Teenager injured in shooting on Amaranth Avenue
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured a 15-year-old on Amaranth Avenue. Police say the boy was shot in the leg. The boy who was shot didn’t have to wait until emergency services showed up to get help. WTOC spoke to a...
5 Savannah and Richmond Hill students nominated as US Pres. Scholars
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Some local high schoolers have been recommended for one of the nation’s highest honors, the United States Presidential Scholars Program. The program recognizes and honors some of America’s most distinguished graduating high school seniors. Five students in Savannah and Richmond Hill have been nominated to represent their districts as United States […]
Savannah Police seeks credit card theft suspects
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Detectives are working to identify a man and woman they say were captured on surveillance footage using stolen credit cards. According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), the cards were stolen from a vehicle in late November and subsequently used at Best Buy to buy an iPad and MacBook Pro. The […]
Instructional changes to increase reading comprehension in Effingham Co. schools
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Most school districts across the country returned to full in-person learning at the beginning of this year. But despite a return to the classroom, some are still dealing with the lingering impacts from the pandemic, mainly lost learning. In response, Effingham County has gone back...
MPC completes historic site review for Yamacraw Village
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A historic site review of one of Savannah’s oldest public housing complexes is complete. What does that mean for future development?. WTOC got the report from Laray Benton, who filed an appeal last year, after we didn’t get the documents in time from our own public records request.
Ga. man charged after student splits his head open during attack outside fraternity house
STATESBORO, Ga. — A Georgia college student is facing battery charges after police say he attacked a fellow student outside of a fraternity house. Statesboro officers were called to the Sigma Nu Fraternity House at Georgia Southern University just after 1 a.m. on Jan. 13 to a report of a man who hit his head on the sidewalk.
Residents of the Savannah’s Historic District aim to conduct a cultural landscape survey
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Back in 2018, the National Park Service issued a report that lowered the health status of Savannah’s Historic District from ‘satisfactory’ to ‘threatened’. A historic district is moved to a ‘threatened’ ranking before it’s in danger of losing its historic ranking...
Bluffton man arrested after fentanyl distribution investigation
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — A man is behind bars for selling fentanyl in Bluffton after a thorough drug distribution investigation. According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), their Violent Crimes Task Force began an investigation into the sale and distribution of heroin and fentanyl after receiving a tip that illegal narcotics were being sold from a residence off of Cumpsee and Babe Place in Bluffton.
HAPPENING TODAY: United Way telethon raising money for books
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The United Way of the Coastal Empire is hosting a telethon on Tuesday, Jan. 24. The money collected Tuesday will help the United Way buy books for the Read United program. That program helps place new books in the homes of students in Pre-K through second...
Where to go for the Girls Engineer It Day in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A local Society of Women Engineers chapter will be hosting a Girls Engineer It Day on Jan. 28 at Woodville Tompkins High School. The day will give 300 Coastal Empire elementary, middle, and high school students the opportunity to get hands on experience working in STEM. The activities will be age […]
St. Joseph’s/Candler leaders aim to break ground on Richmond Hill campus in March
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - St. Joseph’s/Candler leaders say they’ll break ground on a new Richmond Hill campus at the end of next month. The project will be built near that massive new Heartwood Development which is expected to have 10,000 homes in 25 years. After three years...
Statesboro SWAT Called to Garden District Wednesday Night, Man Arrested for Criminal Trespass and Other Charges
Statesboro Police Department officers responded Wednesday night to the Garden District Apartments for an unwanted person. Dequar Stephenson was in his girlfriend’s apartment without her permission. Stephenson had active arrest warrants in Statesboro for Theft by Taking, Criminal Trespass, and a Felony Probation Violation warrant, as well as having been granted bond in Richland County, SC on a September 2021 arrest for murder. When officers arrived at the apartment, he closed the apartment door and refused to exit. A perimeter was then established, additional officers were brought in, and SWAT responded. After hours of trying to communicate with Stephenson and deploying gas, SWAT entered the apartment, but he had left through a window. A firearm was located inside the apartment that did not belong to the tenant and was seized by detectives. Officers began searching for Stephenson, and he was found hiding in an apartment at Cambridge the Pines on Lanier Drive. He was arrested without incident and charged with theft by taking, criminal trespass damage to property, and felony probation violation. He remains in the Bulloch County Jail awaiting further judicial action.
