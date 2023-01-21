Plans coming together for new county shop

Design work is nearly complete on a new shop for Morrison County Public Works.

Tuesday, County Engineer Tony Hennen updated the County Board on the project, which became necessary in May, after a fire destroyed the previous shop. The project would include a 19,840 square foot addition onto the east side of the existing Public Works building in northwest Little Falls. The total cost is currently estimated at $5.236 million.

“You’ll see it’s very economic, but it’s going to be a building that’s going to work well for Morrison County for a long, long time,” Hennen said.

He described the design for the building itself as “very basic.” It will be used primarily for parking large equipment such as snow plows and county trucks.

There was a new feature included on the north side of the addition, however. Incorporated into the plan is a brine room, which will allow the department to add brine tanks in the future, as that is being used more and more in road maintenance.

Currently, the county gets its brine from the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT). As the state continues to use more brine, Hennen said they will eventually “cut us off.” Including the brine room into the facility was a logical decision in planning for future needs that could be covered by the project.

“By adding that little bit on the facility, we’re adding a little bit of extra space, or length, from what we were originally estimating, but at this point it makes sense to do that,” he said. “It’s the right decision to move forward with that.”

Elements such as navigation between the existing facility and the addition have also been included in the plans, making it a safer and more efficient space. In the loss of the other building, there will be some loss in storage, but that is facilitated by adding a mezzanine in the existing building. That will allow for more storage space.

There are also a couple of changes in the site layout itself.

Hennen said some additional employee parking will be included, and maintenance workers will now park in a location that offers less risk of an accident between county equipment and a personal vehicle.

The entrance to the parking lot will be moved further north on the site, as well. One issue Hennen said they are still working through is the best way to load trucks with salt. The wing of the county’s tandem truck is on the passenger side, meaning loading has to be done from the driver’s side.

“When you look at our proposed building, we enter from the south, then come out and they can move to the west and loop around to get loaded,” Hennen said. “They could pull straight forward and have that loader back out of the salt shed, pull that into the salt shed, and then exit on the north. We’ll let them work out whatever their best option is.”

By moving the building to the south of where it was initially planned, it eliminates a tighter turn radius for the trucks and large equipment.

“The width of that building allows those trucks to pull in more and back out safely?” asked Commissioner Bobby Kasper. “It’s wide enough?”

Hennen said that would “absolutely” be the case in the 100-foot long structure.

“There will be plenty of room to walk around the vehicles and the trucks,” he said. “Then they’ll have room to back out. It will just make it much safer.”

Moving the driveway to the north would allow for dual access for both the Public Works building and trucks going in and out. For example, Hennen said salt deliveries come in on large semis with trailers, typically from the north. They will now be able to use that far north entrance to loop down to the salt shed with greater ease.

It will also allow room for trucks to line up on the Public Works property rather than on the highway if more than one shows up at the same time.

Commissioner Greg Blaine asked what would be done on the site of the current shop, which is no longer usable in its current state due to the fire. Hennen said the structure will be demolished as part of the project and the area will be converted into parking for trailers, and perhaps, storage for culvert equipment.

The overall design also includes heating and cooling options, some of which allow for cost savings on the project as a whole.

Hennen said there are two options for the boiler. One system would take care of only the addition, which would leave the facilities with two different boilers. For a “small upcharge,” he said, they’re able to take care of both buildings on one system, which will save on maintenance, in the long run.

“With any facility, you have to continue to maintain it,” Hennen said. “Our current facility was built in 2005 - 2006. You’re starting to see the life of our existing components. By addressing both components with this project, we’ll essentially have a new boiler that takes care of the whole facility instead of just one part of it.”

There is also an alternate plan that includes an additional $248,000 to replace the existing rooftop air conditioning unit. Hennen said, if bids come in at a price where it seems feasible to add in that cost, it could be included in the project.

“Everything that we’re talking about, end of life equipment, whatever that might be, that’s all included,” said Board Chair Jeffrey Jelinski, when referring to cost. “There’s no other — at least at this moment — there’s no other, ‘Oh, one more thing?’”

Hennen reiterated that the design is 85% - 90% completed. Widseth is hoping to have final designs finished by the end of the month, at which point a review period will begin. That is when he said they would likely catch anything that might be missing from the plan.

“This is your end product,” he said. “It has all of your doors, your heating and cooling systems, concrete, structural stuff — this is the whole deal.”

Once the final design is approved, the project will go out for bids. Hennen said they are hoping the letting period begins by the end of February, which would allow them to award the project by March. He hopes site work will begin — such as demolition of the old building and dirt work — by June or July.

Overall, he hoped the building envelope will be completed by fall, which would allow for internal work over the winter. That would set the project on a timeline to be completed by spring 2024.

Blaine asked Hennen if he thought supply chain issues could cause problems with that timeline. Hennen said it is hard to predict what is going to happen in the coming months.

“The vertical construction industry, and all construction, it’s a very unique time,” he said.