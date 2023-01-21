ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmonds, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lynnwoodtoday.com

Edmonds Arts Commission issues call for youth, adult poetry submissions

The City of Edmonds Arts Commission (EAC) seeks submissions of short poems to be displayed in temporary poetry poster installations at various city locations. The goal is to surprise and delight the public with thoughtful short pieces of poetry that create a literary link connecting the reader to a sense of place of our Puget Sound region. Poetry topics might reference, but are not restricted to, connections to environment, habitat, nature, sustainability, history or other cultural aspects of our local community.
EDMONDS, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Scene in Lynnwood: Ribbon cut for Pure Barre

Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell and Linda Jones, president/CEO of the Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce ,celebrated the opening of Pure Barre with a ribbon cutting on Friday, Jan. 20. Those in the photo include owners Danaia Stuck and Mitch Brown, Studio Manager Meghan Snider, employees Lianna, Nick, Nidia, Ariel, Amanda, Erin and Kylie and founding member Melissa. The studio is located at 19723 Highway 99, Lynnwood. (Photo courtesy Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce)
LYNNWOOD, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Edmonds School Board Jan. 24 to consider expanding learning assistance programs

The Edmonds School District Board of Directors is scheduled at its Tuesday, Jan. 24 meeting to celebrate student musicians, update district policies to provide clearer language and discuss possible expansion of learning assistance programs. Alderwood Middle School representatives are scheduled to give an update on the school’s goal of increasing student engagement.
EDMONDS, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Protests continue outside proposed Lynnwood methadone clinic

Protesters gathered again on Sunday outside a proposed methadone clinic adjacent to the Lynnwood Alderwood Boys and Girls Club. The center, operated by Acadia Healthcare, has been the topic of several Lynnwood City Council meetings and related protests since the community learned in late December about Acadia’s proposal to relocate it to 2322 196th St. S.W.
LYNNWOOD, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Meet the Lynnwood Police Department K-9s

The Lynnwood Police Department is filled with men and women willing to risk their lives daily to ensure the safety of Lynnwood residents. However, those officers aren’t the only ones at the department working hard to keep the city safe. The LPD also has four furry friends that go...
LYNNWOOD, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy