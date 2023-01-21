The City of Edmonds Arts Commission (EAC) seeks submissions of short poems to be displayed in temporary poetry poster installations at various city locations. The goal is to surprise and delight the public with thoughtful short pieces of poetry that create a literary link connecting the reader to a sense of place of our Puget Sound region. Poetry topics might reference, but are not restricted to, connections to environment, habitat, nature, sustainability, history or other cultural aspects of our local community.

EDMONDS, WA ・ 18 HOURS AGO