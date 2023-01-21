Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman hysterical after McDonald's location remained open for 24 hours despite all the machines not workingC. HeslopSeattle, WA
Taco Bell price increases get called a scam as a man is shocked at single item charges of a Seattle locationC. HeslopSeattle, WA
The Gum Wall at The Market Theater in Seattle, WAEast Coast TravelerSeattle, WA
Dick's Drive-In Celebrates Anniversary with Throwback Prices: Get a Burger for Just 19 CentsEden ReportsSeattle, WA
19 Cent Burgers Are Back at Dick’sMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
Related
lynnwoodtoday.com
Edmonds Arts Commission issues call for youth, adult poetry submissions
The City of Edmonds Arts Commission (EAC) seeks submissions of short poems to be displayed in temporary poetry poster installations at various city locations. The goal is to surprise and delight the public with thoughtful short pieces of poetry that create a literary link connecting the reader to a sense of place of our Puget Sound region. Poetry topics might reference, but are not restricted to, connections to environment, habitat, nature, sustainability, history or other cultural aspects of our local community.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Scene in Lynnwood: Ribbon cut for Pure Barre
Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell and Linda Jones, president/CEO of the Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce ,celebrated the opening of Pure Barre with a ribbon cutting on Friday, Jan. 20. Those in the photo include owners Danaia Stuck and Mitch Brown, Studio Manager Meghan Snider, employees Lianna, Nick, Nidia, Ariel, Amanda, Erin and Kylie and founding member Melissa. The studio is located at 19723 Highway 99, Lynnwood. (Photo courtesy Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce)
lynnwoodtoday.com
Reader view: Why choose STEM? What you learn will help you in any career
I’d like to introduce you to the wild world of STEM at Mountlake Terrace High School. STEM (also sometimes known as STEAM) stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, (Art) and Math. While I’m writing this for a class assignment, I think you can tell I’m very excited about the program.
lynnwoodtoday.com
City looking for photos of veterans, active military to display on Lynnwood utility boxes
The City of Lynnwood is asking residents to send photos of Lynnwood veterans and active military members for its new traffic signal box wrap. The project is aimed at honoring veterans and those in the military who either currently live in Lynnwood or have lived in the city at any time.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Edmonds School Board Jan. 24 to consider expanding learning assistance programs
The Edmonds School District Board of Directors is scheduled at its Tuesday, Jan. 24 meeting to celebrate student musicians, update district policies to provide clearer language and discuss possible expansion of learning assistance programs. Alderwood Middle School representatives are scheduled to give an update on the school’s goal of increasing student engagement.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Public comment period begins on Everett Link Extension and north operations and maintenance facility
Sound Transit on Monday launched a public engagement period for the Everett Link Extension project, which will extend Link light rail service north from Lynnwood City Center Station to Everett Station. This project also includes the Operations and Maintenance Facility (OMF) North, which is necessary to support Link light rail operations.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Protests continue outside proposed Lynnwood methadone clinic
Protesters gathered again on Sunday outside a proposed methadone clinic adjacent to the Lynnwood Alderwood Boys and Girls Club. The center, operated by Acadia Healthcare, has been the topic of several Lynnwood City Council meetings and related protests since the community learned in late December about Acadia’s proposal to relocate it to 2322 196th St. S.W.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Meet the Lynnwood Police Department K-9s
The Lynnwood Police Department is filled with men and women willing to risk their lives daily to ensure the safety of Lynnwood residents. However, those officers aren’t the only ones at the department working hard to keep the city safe. The LPD also has four furry friends that go...
Comments / 0