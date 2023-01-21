ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mifflin County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
PennLive.com

Alex Murray sinks free throw at :00 as Hershey boys basketball nips Lower Dauphin in MPC Keystone

The Hershey boys basketball kept pace with its competitors in the Mid-Penn Conference Keystone Division Tuesday night following a 63-62 victory over Lower Dauphin. Alex Murray attempted a 3-point goal as time expired. The shot missed but a foul was called and Murray buried a free throw to win the game for the Trojans, who moved to 11-5 overall and 7-3 in the Keystone.
HERSHEY, PA
PennLive.com

Cedar Cliff K Derek Witmer makes his college pick

Cedar Cliff’s Derek Witmer told PennLive Tuesday evening that he has committed to Shippensburg. “Ship felt like home to me when it came to the people and the coaches,” the 6-foot, 190-pound senior kicker said. “The atmosphere on gamedays is awesome with all the fans, students, and the marching band as well.”
CAMP HILL, PA
WTAJ

Moshannon Valley hires new varsity football coach

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Moshannon Valley High School Athletic Department recently announced the hiring of its new head varsity football coach. Christopher Davidson graduated from Curwensville High School and began his head football coaching career with the Philipsburg-Osceola School District in the late 1990s. Following his tenure at P-O, he served as a […]
MOSHANNON, PA
PennLive.com

What is Penn State getting in new wideouts coach Marques Hagans? Blue-White Breakdown

PennLive’s Johnny McGonigal and Bob Flounders discuss Penn State’s hiring of Marques Hagans to be the Lions’ new wideouts coach and offensive recruiting coordinator. Hagans, who coached the receivers at Virginia previously, replaces Taylor Stubblefield, who was let go by James Franklin earlier this month. The development of Penn State’s wide receiver room this offseason will be crucial to the team’s 2023 success.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

Carlisle’s Thomas Nelson makes his college pick

Add Thomas Nelson to the list of Mid-Penn football players locking in their college commitments. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. Carlisle’s big defensive lineman said Sunday that he will play at Cal U (PA). “Thank you all my friends and family that...
CARLISLE, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
201K+
Followers
88K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy