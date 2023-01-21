Read full article on original website
Larry Onabanwo’s 20-point performance propels Milton Hershey boys hoops past Palmyra
Milton Hershey opened up an early lead and kept Palmyra at bay to secure a 63-53 Mid-Penn Keystone win Tuesday. The Spartans led 39-25 by halftime and didn’t allow the Cougars to close the gap much in the second half. Larry Onabanwo netted 20 points to lead all players....
Olivia Jones sparks undefeated Cedar Cliff girls hoops in emphatic 61-27 win over Mifflin County
Cedar Cliff (17-0) continued its dominant campaign with a decisive 61-27 divisional victory against Mifflin County Tuesday. The Colts led 24-9 by the end of the first quarter and never allowed the Huskies to make the contest competitive after that. Olivia Jones netted 30 points in another stellar performance that...
Alex Murray sinks free throw at :00 as Hershey boys basketball nips Lower Dauphin in MPC Keystone
The Hershey boys basketball kept pace with its competitors in the Mid-Penn Conference Keystone Division Tuesday night following a 63-62 victory over Lower Dauphin. Alex Murray attempted a 3-point goal as time expired. The shot missed but a foul was called and Murray buried a free throw to win the game for the Trojans, who moved to 11-5 overall and 7-3 in the Keystone.
Olivia Grella, Sophia Formica lead Bishop McDevitt girls past Middletown 52-48
In Mid-Penn Capital play Tuesday, Bishop McDevitt earned a tightly-contested 52-48 victory over Middletown. Olivia Grella and Sophia Formica combined for 32 points to spark the Crusaders. Grella netted 17 points, while Formica finished the contest with 15 points. Middletown’s Jayla Koser led all players with 20 points and added...
Central Dauphin girls basketball earns convincing 63-35 MPC Commonwealth victory against CD East
Central Dauphin coasted to a comfortable 63-35 divisional win over rival CD East Tuesday. Olivia Green paced the Rams with a double-double by way of 18 points and 11 rebounds. Lauren Cavoli finished the contest with 9 points, all of which came from three-point range. For the Panthers, Zara Spann...
Jill Jekot’s 23 points help lift Cumberland Valley girls to MPC Commonwealth victory over State College
The Cumberland Valley girls basketball team received a game-high 23 points from Jill Jekot as the Eagles posted a 59-53 Mid-Penn Conference victory over State College Tuesday night. Reagan Basehore added 11 points for the Eagles and Sienna Manns chipped in 8 more for CV, who moved to 11-5 overall...
Ayahna Fleisher’s 19-point performance powers Susquenita girls hoops to 50-36 victory against Line Mountain
Line Mountain kept things close early, but Susquenita used a strong second half to blow things open and secure a 50-36 win Tuesday. The Blackhawks led 19-17 at the intermission but outscored the Eagles 31-19 in the second half to seal the victory. Ayahna Fleisher’s 19-point outing paced the Blackhawks...
‘It was a fun game with my brothers’: Freshman guard Reece Brown scores 18 for Trinity in win against East Pennsboro
ENOLA— Sometimes great team’s get off to rough starts, especially when playing on the road. Trinity led 18-7 following the first quarter of Tuesday night’s basketball game against East Pennsboro, but it was out of sync offensively and the team didn’t knock down open shots that it normally does.
Cedar Cliff K Derek Witmer makes his college pick
Cedar Cliff’s Derek Witmer told PennLive Tuesday evening that he has committed to Shippensburg. “Ship felt like home to me when it came to the people and the coaches,” the 6-foot, 190-pound senior kicker said. “The atmosphere on gamedays is awesome with all the fans, students, and the marching band as well.”
Susquehanna Township boys win first game of season in an MPC Capital Division victory over Boiling Springs
The Susquehanna Township boys basketball team won its first game of the season Tuesday night, getting 17 points from Alfonso Burnett en route to a 43-40 Mid-Penn Conference Capital Division victory over Boiling Springs. The victory was significant on two other fronts. It broke a Hanna losing streak dating back...
Mid-Penn Conference boys basketball top performers for Jan. 24, 2023
Several Mid-Penn Conference boys basketball players turned in big performances during Tuesday’s high school basketball games. The following is a glance at those top performances, as reported to PennLive:. Keon Dockens, Central Dauphin – Dockens poured in 23 points, leading the Rams to a victory over CD East.
Juniata girls hoops cruise past St. Joe’s behind Regan Lowrey’s 24-point night
Juniata built a double-digit lead by halftime and never looked back en route to a 52-26 victory against St. Joe’s Tuesday. The Indians led 22-10 at the intermission and extended the lead in the second half. Regan Lowrey turned in another superb outing for the Indians, leading all players...
Mid-Penn Conference wrestling schedule for Jan. 25, 2023
Red Land at Carlisle, 7 p.m. Spring Grove at Cumberland Valley, 7 p.m. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Another wrestling forfeit over girls calls into question tactics, sportsmanship, diocese rules
When Camp Hill’s wrestling team weighed in for last Wednesday’s home dual against Bishop McDevitt, just one wrestler stepped on the scales for the Lions at 285 pounds. She happened to be a female. Kiara Vilanova-Medina is the only wrestler left for that spot on coach Chad Gallaher’s...
Sydney Pettis turns in huge performance to power Susquehanna Twp. girls in decisive win over Boiling Springs
Sydney Pettis provided the spark for Susquehanna Twp. (9-7) in a decisive 58-40 victory against Boiling Springs Tuesday. Pettis led all players with 30 points. Teammate Schuyler Coles netted 20 points in an impressive performance of her own. For the Bubblers, Lindsey Furfiri and Molly Kimmel tallied 9 points and...
Central Mountain’s Leeah Eisenhower finishes third at Coal Cracker tourney
JIM THORPE, PA – Central Mountain wrestler Leeah Eisenhower had a strong showing at Saturday’s Coal Cracker Invitational tournament, taking third place in the 16-year-old 95-106 pound category. Eisenhower had a 3-1 record for the day, taking her third-place bout by a fall in 3:29 over Ashley Stank...
Penn State curb-stomped 65-45 by Rutgers, called out by Shrewsberry after ugly rout at RAC | Jones
PISCATAWAY, N.J. – There’ve been Penn State coaches who accepted the sort of beatdown Rutgers inflicted Tuesday night on the Nittany Lions with something less than full-on rage. Like merely a furrowed brow and the “we just couldn’t make open shots” rationale. Micah Shrewsberry will...
Moshannon Valley hires new varsity football coach
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Moshannon Valley High School Athletic Department recently announced the hiring of its new head varsity football coach. Christopher Davidson graduated from Curwensville High School and began his head football coaching career with the Philipsburg-Osceola School District in the late 1990s. Following his tenure at P-O, he served as a […]
What is Penn State getting in new wideouts coach Marques Hagans? Blue-White Breakdown
PennLive’s Johnny McGonigal and Bob Flounders discuss Penn State’s hiring of Marques Hagans to be the Lions’ new wideouts coach and offensive recruiting coordinator. Hagans, who coached the receivers at Virginia previously, replaces Taylor Stubblefield, who was let go by James Franklin earlier this month. The development of Penn State’s wide receiver room this offseason will be crucial to the team’s 2023 success.
Carlisle’s Thomas Nelson makes his college pick
Add Thomas Nelson to the list of Mid-Penn football players locking in their college commitments. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. Carlisle’s big defensive lineman said Sunday that he will play at Cal U (PA). “Thank you all my friends and family that...
