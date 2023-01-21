ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercersburg, PA

Cedar Cliff’s Daniel Schraeder says his list of college offers continues to grow

Daniel Schraeder’s list of college opportunities continues to grow. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. The 6-foot-4, 230-pound senior defensive end said Seton Hill and Bloomsburg have joined into the mix for his services. He also claims offers from Kutztown, West Chester, Shippensburg, Clarion, West Liberty, Ohio Dominican, West Virginia Wesleyan and Lock Haven.
CAMP HILL, PA
Bishop McDevitt’s Ethan Straining make his college pick

Bishop McDevitt’s Ethan Straining recently made his college pick, and he told PennLive he is staying close to home. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. The 6-foot-, 250-pound offensive lineman, who helped lead the Crusaders to the 4A state title back in December,...
WYNCOTE, PA
Cumberland County man blows off trial; gets split verdict in West Shore shooting incident

A Cumberland County man won a split verdict Tuesday on charges that he shot up a friend’s West Shore townhome, but he didn’t show up to hear it. Joel Kent, 33, with a last known address of Key Largo Drive, Silver Spring Township, skipped out on the second day of his jury trial in Cumberland County court, and a fresh bench warrant has been issued for his arrest.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Cumberland County doughnut shop relocates

A doughnut shop in Carlisle recently relocated to a bigger shop. Crazy Glazed moved to 333 B St. in Carlisle with its warm vanilla cake doughnuts dipped in glazes and topped with candies, nuts and drizzles. Last spring, owner Kelly Cloud opened Crazy Glazed at 204 N. Hanover St. in Carlisle.
CARLISLE, PA
First responders, trapped man injured in Perry County fire: police

Two first responders and a man trapped inside a burning Perry County home were hospitalized after the Monday fire, Pennsylvania State Police said. State police said the man who firefighters rescued from a first-floor bathroom on the 400 block of Linton Hill Road, Wheatfield Township, was flown to Johns Hopkins-Bayview Hospital with “significant injuries.”
PERRY COUNTY, PA
Harrisburg, PA
