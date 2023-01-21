Read full article on original website
Related
Olivia Jones sparks undefeated Cedar Cliff girls hoops in emphatic 61-27 win over Mifflin County
Cedar Cliff (17-0) continued its dominant campaign with a decisive 61-27 divisional victory against Mifflin County Tuesday. The Colts led 24-9 by the end of the first quarter and never allowed the Huskies to make the contest competitive after that. Olivia Jones netted 30 points in another stellar performance that...
Jill Jekot’s 23 points help lift Cumberland Valley girls to MPC Commonwealth victory over State College
The Cumberland Valley girls basketball team received a game-high 23 points from Jill Jekot as the Eagles posted a 59-53 Mid-Penn Conference victory over State College Tuesday night. Reagan Basehore added 11 points for the Eagles and Sienna Manns chipped in 8 more for CV, who moved to 11-5 overall...
Mia Libby, Rylee Henson spark Greencastle girls hoops in 50-34 win over West Perry
Greencastle made up for a tough shooting night with stout defensive play to secure a 50-34 victory against West Perry Tuesday. The Blue Devils went 5-for-30 from beyond the arc, but they collected 22 steals to keep the Mustangs stifled offensively. Mia Libby turned in another strong outing to power...
Gettysburg boys hoops sneak past Big Spring in MPC Colonial Division play
The Gettysburg boys basketball team snuck past Big Spring, 49-47, Tuesday night in Mid-Penn Conference Colonial Division play. Ian McLean topped the Gettysburg scoresheet with 15 points with Josh Herr adding 14 more. Gettsyburg is 10-6 overall and 7-2 in the division. Aidan Sallie of Big Spring was the game’s...
Sydney Pettis turns in huge performance to power Susquehanna Twp. girls in decisive win over Boiling Springs
Sydney Pettis provided the spark for Susquehanna Twp. (9-7) in a decisive 58-40 victory against Boiling Springs Tuesday. Pettis led all players with 30 points. Teammate Schuyler Coles netted 20 points in an impressive performance of her own. For the Bubblers, Lindsey Furfiri and Molly Kimmel tallied 9 points and...
Another wrestling forfeit over girls calls into question tactics, sportsmanship, diocese rules
When Camp Hill’s wrestling team weighed in for last Wednesday’s home dual against Bishop McDevitt, just one wrestler stepped on the scales for the Lions at 285 pounds. She happened to be a female. Kiara Vilanova-Medina is the only wrestler left for that spot on coach Chad Gallaher’s...
Cumberland Valley freshman OL Tyler Merrill gets his second college offer
Make that two college offers for Cumberland Valley offensive tackle Tyler Merrill. The 6-foot-5, 300-pound freshman said that Kent State has joined the mix for his services. He also claims an offer from Akron. “I think a lot of my hard work has paid off, and it’s definitely not going...
Cedar Cliff’s Daniel Schraeder says his list of college offers continues to grow
Daniel Schraeder’s list of college opportunities continues to grow. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. The 6-foot-4, 230-pound senior defensive end said Seton Hill and Bloomsburg have joined into the mix for his services. He also claims offers from Kutztown, West Chester, Shippensburg, Clarion, West Liberty, Ohio Dominican, West Virginia Wesleyan and Lock Haven.
Bishop McDevitt’s Ethan Straining make his college pick
Bishop McDevitt’s Ethan Straining recently made his college pick, and he told PennLive he is staying close to home. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. The 6-foot-, 250-pound offensive lineman, who helped lead the Crusaders to the 4A state title back in December,...
Cumberland Valley LB Bryce Beutler makes his college pick
Bryce Beutler put together a pretty good high school career at Cumberland Valley, and he says he hopes to continue playing well in college. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. Beutler told PennLive Sunday that he has committed to play at Millersville. “They have...
Cumberland County man blows off trial; gets split verdict in West Shore shooting incident
A Cumberland County man won a split verdict Tuesday on charges that he shot up a friend’s West Shore townhome, but he didn’t show up to hear it. Joel Kent, 33, with a last known address of Key Largo Drive, Silver Spring Township, skipped out on the second day of his jury trial in Cumberland County court, and a fresh bench warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Winter weather will hit during morning commute, but quick melt expected
Wednesday morning’s snowstorm should have immediate impacts for early commuters, but the remnants of the storm could be gone by the evening. National Weather Service meteorologist David Martin said snow should move into the Harrisburg area just after sunrise, with the heaviest snowfall expected north and west of the capital.
4 men fined for spraying deer urine on woman at central Pa. Walmart: state police
A group of men sprayed deer urine on a woman in the parking lot of an Adams County Walmart, Pennsylvania State Police said. State police said the incident happened around 6:30 p.m. Jan. 8 at the Walmart on the 1200 block of York Road in Gettysburg. Brian James, 18; Colby...
Icy roads likely Wednesday as snow, sleet, rain fall: forecasters
An icy glaze could coat central Pennsylvania roads Wednesday as several inches of snow fall and combine with rain showers, forecasters said. Snow, sleet and rain are expected between 4 a.m. and 4 p.m. Wednesday, according to a National Weather Service winter weather advisory. Forecasters are calling for up to 3 inches of snow accumulation.
New York furniture company opens another store in central Pa.
A furniture and mattress retailer has opened a new store in York County. Raymour & Flanigan opened its new 34,684-square-foot showroom at 371 Eisenhower Drive in Hanover on Jan. 11. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may...
Cumberland County doughnut shop relocates
A doughnut shop in Carlisle recently relocated to a bigger shop. Crazy Glazed moved to 333 B St. in Carlisle with its warm vanilla cake doughnuts dipped in glazes and topped with candies, nuts and drizzles. Last spring, owner Kelly Cloud opened Crazy Glazed at 204 N. Hanover St. in Carlisle.
First responders, trapped man injured in Perry County fire: police
Two first responders and a man trapped inside a burning Perry County home were hospitalized after the Monday fire, Pennsylvania State Police said. State police said the man who firefighters rescued from a first-floor bathroom on the 400 block of Linton Hill Road, Wheatfield Township, was flown to Johns Hopkins-Bayview Hospital with “significant injuries.”
After 35 years, police ID woman killed in fiery Pa. Turnpike crash
Forensic genealogy testing helped investigators finally identify a 26-year-old woman as the second victim in a 1987 double-fatal crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike, authorities said. Linda J. McClure, of Indiana, Pennsylvania, was a passenger in a tractor-trailer that crashed Oct. 22, 1987, while traveling east near mile marker 119.4 in...
Pa. man charged with threatening to blow up courthouse and eat sheriff: reports
Authorities said a Schellsburg man is behind bars with a million-dollar bail after threatening to kill the Bedford County Sheriff by blowing up the Bedford County Courthouse, according to reports from WTAJ and 6WJAC. State police said 39-year-old Luke Bartholow has been charged with misdemeanor bomb threats: threatening the placement...
Gun thieves crash stolen truck into Cumberland County shop, walk out with firearms: police
Two people used a stolen truck to drive into the front of a Hampden Township gun shop and steal firearms, police said. Surveillance footage recorded a pickup truck around 5 a.m. Saturday driving into the front of SPAR Firearms on the 6000 block of Carlisle Pike, police said. The pickup truck was allegedly stolen in Dauphin County.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
201K+
Followers
88K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0