WBB's Comeback Falls Short Against Stony Brook

ELON, N.C. – Down by as many as 23 points, the Elon women's basketball team used a terrific third quarter to claw its way back to within one, but the Phoenix couldn't get any closer, falling 70-56 to Stony Brook on Sunday at Schar Center. Evonna McGill and Raven...
