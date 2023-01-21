ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

WFMJ.com

Concerned citizens meet against SOBE Energy in Youngstown

The fight to keep a waste-to-energy plant out of Youngstown continues. Concerned citizens met Tuesday afternoon at a billboard with the phrase "We have enough toxic air pollution. STOP SOBE." The billboard is located on Belmont Avenue and Burlington Street. SOBE is a Columbus area company planning to set up...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Years Ago | January 25th

Vindicator file photo / January 25, 1973 | Three Youngstown State University ROTC cadets were honored 50 years ago, from left, Cadet 2 nd Lt. Alan Krezeczowski of Niles, cadet Cap. James Forestal of Boardman and cadet Major Robert Fitzgerald of Warren. Presenting the awards was Major Lonnie Williams, ROTC executive officer.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Valley parking bans

The Mahoning Valley is preparing for a severe winter storm with some communities already issuing parking bans. A complete list of parking bans can be found below. This list will update as more come in. Austintown: Wednesday, January 25 from 3 a.m. to 9 p.m. Campbell: Wednesday, January 25 from...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Front Street in Youngstown reopens to two-way traffic Tuesday

Traffic is flowing again on West Front Street in Youngstown, after more than a year of being closed westbound on the street. City officials expected the project to be completed in August, but scheduling, labor and supply issues obstructed crews from reaching the anticipated date. Both lanes on the road...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Police, ambulances rush to Warren's Northwest side

The Warren Police Department is expected to issue a news release following an incident on the city's Northwest Side late Tuesday. 9-1-1 dispatchers tell 21 News that police were called to Olian Avenue shortly after 11 p.m., but say they are not permitted to release more information. Dispatchers would not...
WARREN, OH
WKYC

Inmate known as 'Dandy Daddy' was on plane that crashed in Geauga County

CLEVELAND — Officials have released the name of the inmate that was on board the plane that crashed in Geauga County last week. The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) has identified the inmate as 67-year-old Carl Lee Jasperse, who is serving a 102-month prison term after pleading guilty to distribution and possession of child sexual abuse material in 2021.
CLEVELAND, OH
WFMJ.com

Federal prison in Columbiana Co. hiring for full range of jobs

The Federal Bureau of Prisons is hiring workers for its location in Columbiana County. FCI Elkton is looking to add staff for a full range of jobs. The facility is hosting a hiring event as part of National Recruitment Day on Saturday, February 4 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the FCI Elkton Training Center at 8730 Scroggs Road.
27 First News

Linda M. Branch, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda Marie Branch. 69, transitioned from her earthly labor Monday, January 16, 2023, at her home. Linda was born May 25, 1953, in Youngstown, a daughter of Thomas and Gloria Pack Mason. She was a high school graduate and went on to be employed as a caregiver by InVision Home Health Care.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

