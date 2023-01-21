Read full article on original website
WFMJ.com
Concerned citizens meet against SOBE Energy in Youngstown
The fight to keep a waste-to-energy plant out of Youngstown continues. Concerned citizens met Tuesday afternoon at a billboard with the phrase "We have enough toxic air pollution. STOP SOBE." The billboard is located on Belmont Avenue and Burlington Street. SOBE is a Columbus area company planning to set up...
Youngstown Hard Chrome hiring for multiple positions
One of the leaders in the chromium industry is hiring in the Valley.
WRTA’s local bus route out of Youngstown to be discontinued
The WRTA announced Tuesday a discontinuation of Route 81, known as Akron Express, starting in March.
WFMJ.com
Years Ago | January 25th
Vindicator file photo / January 25, 1973 | Three Youngstown State University ROTC cadets were honored 50 years ago, from left, Cadet 2 nd Lt. Alan Krezeczowski of Niles, cadet Cap. James Forestal of Boardman and cadet Major Robert Fitzgerald of Warren. Presenting the awards was Major Lonnie Williams, ROTC executive officer.
New Chick-fil-A coming to Mahoning Valley
A new Chick-fil-A is coming to the Valley, according to Boardman zoning officials.
Austintown trustees approve liquor license hearing
Sam Boak of Boak and Sons bought the building in December.
WFMJ.com
FirstEnergy upgrades transmission lines to reduce outages in Columbiana County
A project replacing outdated wooden poles with stronger steel towers should make power outages less frequent according to a FirstEnergy subsidiary. American Transmission Systems has announced the completion of a 13-mile upgrade to a high-voltage transmission line in Carroll and Columbiana counties. The first phase of a larger 64-mile transmission...
WFMJ.com
Valley parking bans
The Mahoning Valley is preparing for a severe winter storm with some communities already issuing parking bans. A complete list of parking bans can be found below. This list will update as more come in. Austintown: Wednesday, January 25 from 3 a.m. to 9 p.m. Campbell: Wednesday, January 25 from...
cleveland19.com
‘I’m just afraid’: Akron woman fears for her safety due to no outdoor lights
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron woman told 19 News she is scared to leave her home, because there have been no outdoor lights in her apartment complex for the past several months. Regina Wells reached out to the 19 Troubleshooters after she management at the Summit Ridge Apartments were...
Popular restaurant set to reopen in Youngstown
A once popular spot in downtown Youngstown is making a comeback.
WFMJ.com
Front Street in Youngstown reopens to two-way traffic Tuesday
Traffic is flowing again on West Front Street in Youngstown, after more than a year of being closed westbound on the street. City officials expected the project to be completed in August, but scheduling, labor and supply issues obstructed crews from reaching the anticipated date. Both lanes on the road...
WFMJ.com
Police, ambulances rush to Warren's Northwest side
The Warren Police Department is expected to issue a news release following an incident on the city's Northwest Side late Tuesday. 9-1-1 dispatchers tell 21 News that police were called to Olian Avenue shortly after 11 p.m., but say they are not permitted to release more information. Dispatchers would not...
Inmate known as 'Dandy Daddy' was on plane that crashed in Geauga County
CLEVELAND — Officials have released the name of the inmate that was on board the plane that crashed in Geauga County last week. The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) has identified the inmate as 67-year-old Carl Lee Jasperse, who is serving a 102-month prison term after pleading guilty to distribution and possession of child sexual abuse material in 2021.
Youngstown police warn residents about targeted thefts
The Youngstown Police Department is warning residents about a rise in automobile thefts.
WFMJ.com
Federal prison in Columbiana Co. hiring for full range of jobs
The Federal Bureau of Prisons is hiring workers for its location in Columbiana County. FCI Elkton is looking to add staff for a full range of jobs. The facility is hosting a hiring event as part of National Recruitment Day on Saturday, February 4 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the FCI Elkton Training Center at 8730 Scroggs Road.
River otters spotted in Portage County
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources caught several river otters in action in the Triangle Lake Bog State Nature Preserve in Portage County according to their Facebook post on Jan. 14.
27 First News
Linda M. Branch, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda Marie Branch. 69, transitioned from her earthly labor Monday, January 16, 2023, at her home. Linda was born May 25, 1953, in Youngstown, a daughter of Thomas and Gloria Pack Mason. She was a high school graduate and went on to be employed as a caregiver by InVision Home Health Care.
West Side house damaged by gunfire early Saturday
Reports said no one was injured early Saturday after a home on the lower West Side was damaged by gunfire.
Group less than 1,000 signatures away from sending in petition
Less than 1,000 signatures are needed on the petition to remove Austintown Trustee Steve Kent.
