ClickOnDetroit.com
25 years later: 2 Ohio brothers arrested in connection with brutal 1997 Michigan murder
BLISSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Two brothers from Ohio have been arrested in connection with a brutal murder that happened in Lenawee County in the late ‘90s. The Michigan Attorney General’s Office announced the arrest of Richardo Sepulveda, 51, of Cincinnati, and Michael Sepulveda, 49, of Toledo, on Tuesday.
Detroit News
Case dismissed against man accused of helping to kill Detroit woman, burn body
Detroit — One of three people charged with killing a Detroit woman has had his murder case dismissed because of insufficient evidence, according to Detroit court records. Judge Kenneth King of Detroit's 36th District Court dismissed the case against Calvin McGilmer after the preliminary exam last week because the only evidence prosecutors presented was a statement by McGilmer, Wayne County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Maria Miller said. McGilmer was charged with second-degree murder and tampering with evidence.
In Detroit, a 5-year-old kid shoots and kills himself using an unattended gun; his uncle is accused.
Following reports that his 5-year-old nephew shot and killed himself on Monday night after obtaining access to an unlocked gun, a 29-year-old Detroit man is now being charged. Keon Lavell Pritchett is accused with two counts of felony firearm possession as well as one count each of felon in possession of a firearm, ammunition, and tampering with evidence.
legalnews.com
Oakland County man sentenced for conducting a criminal enterprise
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced last Friday that an Oakland County man who pled guilty to Conducting a Criminal Enterprise has been sentenced. Kevin Adolph, 27, of Detroit, was sentenced on January 18, 2023, in the 6th Circuit Court on one count of Conducting a Criminal Enterprise, a 20-year felony, for obtaining Comerica account numbers of numerous victims and stealing money from their bank accounts.
Detroit woman accused of repeatedly stealing mail, credit cards in Troy
TROY, MI – A Detroit woman was arrested after police officers caught her stealing mail in Troy. According to the Troy Police Department, officers were conducting extra patrols in a neighborhood near Crooks Road and Big Beaver Road on Jan. 16 after receiving numerous complaints of mail theft from residents.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Teen rents house, throws illegal party in Macomb County, police say
UTICA, Mich. – A teenager is accused of temporarily renting a home in Macomb County last month and illegally throwing a house party, which was broken up by police officers. Utica police say that last month, a 19-year-old man used short-term rental company to rent a home on Custer Avenue, which is near Hall Road and Van Dyke Freeway. That teen allegedly planned an open-invitation party for Dec. 30, advertising the event on social media.
Detroit News
Detroit police make arrests in rash of store robberies
One man has been charged and a second arrested in connection with a recent rash of store robberies in Detroit, according to the Detroit Police Department. Twenty stores have been robbed since the start of the year, Detroit Police Chief James E. White said during a Monday press briefing. Fernando...
Las Vegas police, FBI arrest Metro Detroit teen accused of stealing woman's purse, using credit cards at multiple stores
A Metro Detroit teen accused of stealing a woman’s purse near downtown Birmingham and using her credit cards at various stores has been arrested in Las Vegas.
Cops Shut Down Massive Party Thrown by Teen Who Rented a Utica Home
Cops in Utica put the kibosh on a massive teen party at a home that was rented from a short-term rental company last month. The 19-year-old who rented the house advertised the bash on social media. Party Quickly Gets Out of Control. Police were called to the Macomb County home...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Utica police break up teen’s illegal party at Airbnb -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Teen rents Airbnb, hosts illegal house party in Macomb County, police say. A 19-year-old is accused of renting an Airbnb in Macomb County last month...
Man accused of kidnapping East Kentwood teen to undergo another competency exam
KENT COUNTY, MI – The attorney for a man facing a federal kidnapping indictment related to the 2018 killing of Mujey Dumbuya disputed a report finding his client competent to stand trial. Gerald Bennett, 63, of Detroit, was earlier found incompetent to stand trial on state charges but later...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Grosse Pointe Park man uses fake company to hide that he sold $10M in drugs to actual business owner
GROSSE POINTE PARK, Mich. – A Grosse Pointe Park man used a fake company to hide that he sold $10 million worth of drugs to one person -- the owner of the real company he worked for, according to federal officials. Matthew D. Adams, of Grosse Pointe Park, has...
fox2detroit.com
'Simply incredible': Detroit police chief praises officers' actions during crime update
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit Police Chief James White praised some of his officers while providing an update on recent crimes Monday,. The chief said he has seen heroic actions from the department, and he wants to highlight those during crime briefs. White discussed a fatal crash Saturday where officers...
20 dollar stores across Detroit robbed in 22 days, DPD say
In 22 days, 20 Dollar Stores in Detroit have been held up and robbed. Some within minutes of each other.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Teen steals woman’s purse in Birmingham, uses her credit cards, is arrested in Las Vegas, police say
BIRMINGHAM, Mich. – A teenager was arrested in Las Vegas after he grabbed a woman from behind, stole her purse, and used her credit cards at multiple stores around Metro Detroit, police said. The theft happened at 6:26 p.m. Jan. 4 along Harmon Street near North Old Woodward Avenue...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police fired at during pursuit of erratic drivers without license plates
DETROIT – Two people are in custody after firing shots at Detroit police officers during a car chase on Hayes Street early Sunday morning. According to Detroit Police Chief James White, two drivers were arrested on Sunday at approximately 3 a.m. on Jan. 22 on Hayes Street near Maddelein Avenue.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Drunk man runs red light, kills innocent driver in Macomb County while out on bond, prosecutors say
WARREN, Mich. – A man who was out on bond for a previous intoxicated driving incident ran a red light while drunk and killed an innocent driver in Macomb County over the weekend, prosecutors said. The crash happened Saturday (Jan. 21) at 8 Mile Road and Groesbeck Highway, which...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police work to identify suspects after man carjacked while pumping gas
DETROIT – Police in Detroit want help identifying suspects after a man was carjacked while pumping gas. The carjacking happened at 3 a.m. on Monday (Jan. 16) in the 1500 block of East Outer Drive in Detroit. Police said a 24-year-old man was pumping gas when three teens approached...
Detroit man sentenced in banking conspiracy could spend up to 20 years in prison
After illegally obtaining a series of bank account numbers and stealing funds from several people, a 27-year-old Detroit man pleaded guilty to conducting a criminal enterprise and has received a sentence of up to 20 years in prison.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Here’s how more than $400K was allegedly stolen from the Detroit Public Library
DETROIT – An elaborate wire transfer fraud scheme has left the Detroit Public Library out hundreds of thousands of dollars. The fraud happened in 2021. According to city officials, someone using the email address of a DPL employee to send fraudulent wire instructions to the city to transfer funds to an account that the DPL did not control.
