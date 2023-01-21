ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit News

Case dismissed against man accused of helping to kill Detroit woman, burn body

Detroit — One of three people charged with killing a Detroit woman has had his murder case dismissed because of insufficient evidence, according to Detroit court records. Judge Kenneth King of Detroit's 36th District Court dismissed the case against Calvin McGilmer after the preliminary exam last week because the only evidence prosecutors presented was a statement by McGilmer, Wayne County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Maria Miller said. McGilmer was charged with second-degree murder and tampering with evidence.
DETROIT, MI
legalnews.com

Oakland County man sentenced for conducting a criminal enterprise

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced last Friday that an Oakland County man who pled guilty to Conducting a Criminal Enterprise has been sentenced. Kevin Adolph, 27, of Detroit, was sentenced on January 18, 2023, in the 6th Circuit Court on one count of Conducting a Criminal Enterprise, a 20-year felony, for obtaining Comerica account numbers of numerous victims and stealing money from their bank accounts.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Teen rents house, throws illegal party in Macomb County, police say

UTICA, Mich. – A teenager is accused of temporarily renting a home in Macomb County last month and illegally throwing a house party, which was broken up by police officers. Utica police say that last month, a 19-year-old man used short-term rental company to rent a home on Custer Avenue, which is near Hall Road and Van Dyke Freeway. That teen allegedly planned an open-invitation party for Dec. 30, advertising the event on social media.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Detroit police make arrests in rash of store robberies

One man has been charged and a second arrested in connection with a recent rash of store robberies in Detroit, according to the Detroit Police Department. Twenty stores have been robbed since the start of the year, Detroit Police Chief James E. White said during a Monday press briefing. Fernando...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Here’s how more than $400K was allegedly stolen from the Detroit Public Library

DETROIT – An elaborate wire transfer fraud scheme has left the Detroit Public Library out hundreds of thousands of dollars. The fraud happened in 2021. According to city officials, someone using the email address of a DPL employee to send fraudulent wire instructions to the city to transfer funds to an account that the DPL did not control.
DETROIT, MI

