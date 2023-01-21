Read full article on original website
KATU.com
Clackamas Fire District hiring paid apprentices for 2-year firefighter program
CLACKAMAS, Ore. — Clackamas Fire District is hiring apprentice firefighters for a new 2-year apprenticeship program starting in February. The organization says that candidates will be selected for the 2-year firefighter apprenticeship, which includes on-the-job training and academic components. "Clackamas Fire District #1 is committed to diversity, equity, and...
KATU.com
Portland Public Schools could protect vehicles from vandals, thieves with electric fencing
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — After years of being the target of vandalism and theft, Portland Public Schools is proposing a plan to protect their mini school buses by installing electric fencing around the district's two Northeast Portland bus yards. This comes in the form of a $250,000 contract proposal...
KATU.com
Portland TriMet, Streetcar offer free rides on Rosa Parks' birthday, 'Transit Equity Day'
PORTLAND, Ore. — February 4 marks the birthday of renowned civil rights activist Rosa Parks, and Portland TriMet and Streetcar are celebrating her legacy by not collecting public transit fare. In a release, TriMet stated:. "To celebrate and honor the iconic Rosa Parks and her contributions to the civil...
KATU.com
Gresham-Barlow School District to hold suicide prevention meetings for families
PORTLAND, Ore. — "Suicide is the leading cause of death in the state of Oregon, for individuals that are age 10 to 24," said Diane Benavides Wille, vice president of equity, inclusion and workforce development at Lifeworks Northwest. In an effort to lower that number, the Gresham-Barlow School District...
KATU.com
Vandalism, theft prompt approval of electric fencing around PPS school bus yards
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Public Schools board voted unanimously Tuesday in favor of installing electric fencing around the district’s two Northeast Portland bus yards. The move comes after years of the district’s mini buses being the target of vandalism and theft. The district says damages over...
KATU.com
Real estate leaders want to revitalize Portland, boost downtown activities
PORTLAND, Ore. — Hundreds of people gathered Tuesday at Revolution Hall to meet with the Revitalize Portland Coalition to discuss ways to energize downtown activity. The group of real estate professionals says they're hoping to create a better city to live and work in. Today's meeting dug into development,...
KATU.com
Warren Forrest on trial for another murder, scary new details emerge in witness testimony
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A convicted killer is back on trial in Clark County for new charges related to a cold case from 1974. Warren Forrest is currently serving a life sentence for killing Vancouver teenager Krista Blake. PAST COVERAGE | Investigators looking for serial killer connection in 1970s killing...
opb.org
Who is the California group bidding to operate homeless camps in Portland?
Your browser does not support the audio element. The city of Portland is moving forward with a controversial plan to create several massive outdoor homeless encampments throughout the city. According to Mayor Ted Wheeler’s Office, the city has closed its request for proposals to operate the outdoor shelters and it’s reviewing the submissions.
KATU.com
Central Precinct officers recover fentanyl, crystal meth from stolen car in SW Portland
PORTLAND, Ore, — Portland Police seized five pounds of fentanyl and four pounds of crystal meth from a stolen car Monday night. Police say officers from Central Precinct found the stolen car at a parking garage off Southwest Morrison Street. The fentanyl was packaged in several zip-loc style bags.
kpic
62-year-old Yamhill County man dies in prison
PENDLETON, Ore. — An Oregon Department of Corrections adult in custody, Thomas James Kjersten, passed away January 23, 2023, the Dept. of Corrections said in a press release. Kjersten was incarcerated at Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution (EOCI) in Pendleton and passed away at the facility. "As with all in-custody...
WWEEK
Oregon Department of Justice Is Investigating the Taft Home and Its Former Operator
WW has learned the Oregon Department of Justice’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit is conducting an ongoing investigation into a residential home for low-income and disabled seniors that shut down in December 2021, displacing its 70 vulnerable residents, at least two of whom ended up homeless. The investigation is now...
Families fight in MultCo court during murder hearing
A Multnomah County courtroom fight between the families of a murder victim and his accused killer injured 2 people in an incident now under investigation by the District Attorney's office.
Vancouver carjacking ends in Clackamas County, teens arrested
Two young teenagers were arrested following a robbery, carjacking and police pursuit that began in Vancouver and ended in Clackamas County, the Vancouver police said Saturday night.
New affordable housing project is breaking ground, and barriers, in Oregon City
Quality housing, financial stability, and community-minded spaces, that's the goal of a new affordable housing project in Clackamas County.
KATU.com
Vancouver police, FBI looking for missing boy
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Vancouver police and the FBI are investigating the disappearance of an 8-year-old boy who has been unaccounted for since at least June 2022. On June 17, Vancouver police officers conducted a welfare check to confirm information related to a criminal investigation, as well as check on Breadson John, also known as Brxsan John, and account for his whereabouts.
‘Boom! Trailer blew up’: Portland residents share concerns
Residents in a North Portland neighborhood want action from city leaders after the explosion of a camper-trailer parked on a busy street corner in the early hours of Saturday.
KATU.com
Stolen car leads to foot chase, meth and fentanyl arrest in Vancouver
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A man has been arrested after his stolen car led to a foot chase with police and a search that revealed illicit drugs, law enforcement says. Around 1:42 a.m. on Monday morning a Clark County Sheriff’s sergeant saw a stolen car with a man and woman inside at the 7-Eleven parking lot at 4500 NE St Johns Rd in Vancouver. The man left the car and went into the store.
KATU.com
Portland firefighters rescue trapped puppy from underground pipe
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Fire & Rescue helped save a small dog that had gotten stuck in a pipe on Monday, the organization said. Crews were called to the scene and learned the tiny pup had crawled into an exposed 6" pipe and out of arms' reach. Firefighters say...
Victim in Gresham park attack waited 90 minutes to speak with emergency dispatcher
GRESHAM, Ore. — Gresham Police are looking for a man who attacked a woman early Thursday afternoon at Pat Pfeifer Park near Northeast 172nd Avenue and Burnside. Rockwood Park. It happened around 12:15 p.m. on Thursday at Pat Pfeifer Park near Northeast 172nd and Burnside. "This was an unprovoked...
KATU.com
Multnomah County issues overnight cold weather advisory
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland's forecasted temperature for Friday night is 32 degrees, prompting Multnomah County to issue a cold weather advisory. Multnomah County's 211info issued the cold weather advisory Friday morning, saying that while 'Severe Weather' levels aren't quite met, the nighttime temperature will be freezing for at least four hours.
