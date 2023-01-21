Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NBA Star Returns To Court After Missing Two SeasonsOnlyHomersBoston, MA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
2 Towns in Florida Have Been Ranked as the Most Fun Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensOrlando, FL
Orlando hosts Sick Week kickoff!Flour, Eggs and YeastOrlando, FL
10 Orlando Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyOrlando, FL
Related
click orlando
Man set fire to own condo in Longwood community as ‘act of revenge’ against HOA, affidavit shows
LONGWOOD, Fla. – A man accused of setting his own condo on fire at a Longwood gated community is now facing an arson charge, according to an arrest affidavit. Marc Hermann, 53, was arrested on Monday. [TRENDING: Roller coaster ride of temperatures in Central Florida with new front |...
click orlando
Halifax Health adds metal detectors, extra security measures to hospitals
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Halifax Health in Volusia County is beefing up security at its hospitals by installing metal detectors at its entrances. The move comes just days after a woman shot and killed her terminally ill husband inside an Advent Health Daytona Beach hospital room Saturday. Halifax said...
click orlando
Apopka city leaders hold meeting to discuss annexing South Apopka
APOPKA, Fla. – The mayor of Apopka on Tuesday said he was encouraged by the large amount of people who attended a community meeting regarding the possible annexation of South Apopka. Residents of South Apopka said they are considering the increased benefits Apopka said it can offer compared to...
click orlando
‘We have the best opportunity to find Jennifer,’ Kesse family says in new message
ORLANDO, Fla. – The family of Jennifer Kesse says they have the best opportunity to find the missing woman now, 17 years after she disappeared from her Orlando condo complex. The Kesse family released an update on their GoFundMe page to mark 17 years since they last heard from...
click orlando
AdventHealth opens clinic to treat, research long-haul COVID patients
ORLANDO, Fla. – Nearly three years into the pandemic, AdventHealth is working to better understand the long-term effects of COVID-19. Health officials at AdventHealth gave an update Tuesday on its first of its kind clinic aimed to treat and research what they call long-haul COVID. [TRENDING: Roller coaster ride...
click orlando
Orlando leaders move forward with plans to improve safety downtown
ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando City commissioners voted to pass the first reading of two new ordinances aimed at addressing safety in downtown Orlando, though some bar owners tell News 6 they worry the possible changes could shut them down. The new ordinances come after the city has already made...
click orlando
Custodian threatens to cut Brevard County student ‘into pieces’ with razor, deputies say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A custodian with Brevard County Schools was arrested Friday after threatening to cut a 14-year-old student “into pieces” with a razor scraper, according to the sheriff’s office. James Baillargeon, 26, is a custodian for Space Coast Jr./Sr. High School in Cocoa and...
click orlando
Florida Foodie: From frat brothers to business partners, owners of Viet-Nomz share success story
Chris Chen, Phil Nguyen and Mike Cho all met in college as members of the same fraternity. “After graduating, we hung out a lot. We went to eat at different places. And you know, our brotherhood went further than UCF,” Chen said. After college, Chen and Nguyen began working...
click orlando
Orlando leaders to discuss new downtown safety measures
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando City Council will have its first reading of two proposed ordinances aimed at improving safety downtown at its meeting on Monday. “I’ve definitely heard of some stories coming from police officers and everything, and that a lot of activity has been going on around here. I know they wanna make some stops and things like that,” said Orlando resident, Moises Bonilla.
mynews13.com
Good Samaritan residents left in limbo after sale announced
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla — Dozens of seniors living in a Kissimmee retirement community are now looking for a new place to live, after learning their community is up for sale. In 2022, a pair of hurricanes hit Central Florida hard. Good Samaritan Society in Kissimmee was flooded, causing...
click orlando
Pedestrian hospitalized after Seminole County crash
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was hospitalized after being hit by a white van Tuesday morning while crossing the street, according to the Seminole County Fire Department. The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. near State Road 434 and Springs Boulevard, fire officials said. [TRENDING: Roller coaster ride of...
click orlando
Just keep swimming: Brevard Zoo celebrates 200th sea turtle release
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla – Hope springs eternal at the Brevard Zoo. Team members at the zoo’s Sea Turtle Healing Center are getting ready to release Hope, a sub-adult green sea turtle, back into the ocean off Cocoa Beach this week, marking its 200th release to date. [TRENDING: Roller...
click orlando
Orange County commissioners approves ‘tenant bill of rights’ for renters
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to formally create a “tenant bill of right” for renters, which is set to go into effect in March. The ordinance is set to do several things, including mandating 60-days’ notice before terminating a lease or raising...
click orlando
‘Very aggravating:’ Attorney general reviewing complaints against Volusia hot tub company
PORT ORANGE, Fla. – Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody is reviewing complaints against a Volusia County company that sells used hot tubs on Facebook Marketplace and other online classified sites, an agency spokesperson told News 6. At least eight customers have filed formal complaints with Moody’s office claiming the...
click orlando
1 captured, 1 on the run after carjacking outside of smoke shop in Deltona, deputies say
DELTONA, Fla. – A suspect is in custody and another is on the run after the two carjacked a vehicle outside of a Deltona smoke shop, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the men stole the vehicle with a customer’s girlfriend still in the passenger...
click orlando
Fire damages Leesburg home, officials say
LEESBURG, Fla. – A fire damaged a home in Leesburg on Sunday afternoon, according to a Facebook post from Leesburg Fire Rescue. Fire officials said they responded to a home on Dixie Avenue in Lake County in reference to a working fire. A photo posted on Facebook shows flames...
click orlando
Pedestrian killed in Orange County crash, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Sunday night in Orange County, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred after 8 p.m. on Sand Lake Road and Presidents Drive, according to a report by FHP. [TRENDING: Cooler temps arrive in Central Florida,...
click orlando
Man killed, 3 injured in head-on Deltona crash, deputies say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A man was killed and three others were injured in a head-on Deltona crash on Saturday, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies said the wreck occurred shortly before 11 a.m. in the 2900 block of Lake Helen Osteen Road. [TRENDING: Cooler temps arrive in...
click orlando
Man injured in shooting at Orlando motel
ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was shot late Monday at an Orlando motel, according to the police department. The Orlando Police Department said the man was shot just before 11:30 p.m. at the Howard Vernon Motel on Colonial Drive. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Police said the man...
click orlando
Kissimmee man dies in motorcycle crash with turning SUV in Orange County, FHP says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 34-year-old man from Kissimmee died early Sunday when a motorcycle he was riding struck an SUV that turned into his path at an intersection not far from downtown Orlando, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at 1:47 a.m. at South Orange...
Comments / 0