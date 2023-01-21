ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kissimmee, FL

click orlando

Apopka city leaders hold meeting to discuss annexing South Apopka

APOPKA, Fla. – The mayor of Apopka on Tuesday said he was encouraged by the large amount of people who attended a community meeting regarding the possible annexation of South Apopka. Residents of South Apopka said they are considering the increased benefits Apopka said it can offer compared to...
APOPKA, FL
click orlando

AdventHealth opens clinic to treat, research long-haul COVID patients

ORLANDO, Fla. – Nearly three years into the pandemic, AdventHealth is working to better understand the long-term effects of COVID-19. Health officials at AdventHealth gave an update Tuesday on its first of its kind clinic aimed to treat and research what they call long-haul COVID. [TRENDING: Roller coaster ride...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Orlando leaders move forward with plans to improve safety downtown

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando City commissioners voted to pass the first reading of two new ordinances aimed at addressing safety in downtown Orlando, though some bar owners tell News 6 they worry the possible changes could shut them down. The new ordinances come after the city has already made...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Orlando leaders to discuss new downtown safety measures

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando City Council will have its first reading of two proposed ordinances aimed at improving safety downtown at its meeting on Monday. “I’ve definitely heard of some stories coming from police officers and everything, and that a lot of activity has been going on around here. I know they wanna make some stops and things like that,” said Orlando resident, Moises Bonilla.
ORLANDO, FL
mynews13.com

Good Samaritan residents left in limbo after sale announced

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla — Dozens of ​seniors living in a Kissimmee retirement community are now looking for a new place to live, after learning their community is up for sale. In 2022, a pair of hurricanes hit Central Florida hard. Good Samaritan Society in Kissimmee was flooded, causing...
KISSIMMEE, FL
click orlando

Pedestrian hospitalized after Seminole County crash

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was hospitalized after being hit by a white van Tuesday morning while crossing the street, according to the Seminole County Fire Department. The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. near State Road 434 and Springs Boulevard, fire officials said. [TRENDING: Roller coaster ride of...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Orange County commissioners approves ‘tenant bill of rights’ for renters

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to formally create a “tenant bill of right” for renters, which is set to go into effect in March. The ordinance is set to do several things, including mandating 60-days’ notice before terminating a lease or raising...
click orlando

Fire damages Leesburg home, officials say

LEESBURG, Fla. – A fire damaged a home in Leesburg on Sunday afternoon, according to a Facebook post from Leesburg Fire Rescue. Fire officials said they responded to a home on Dixie Avenue in Lake County in reference to a working fire. A photo posted on Facebook shows flames...
LEESBURG, FL
click orlando

Pedestrian killed in Orange County crash, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Sunday night in Orange County, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred after 8 p.m. on Sand Lake Road and Presidents Drive, according to a report by FHP. [TRENDING: Cooler temps arrive in Central Florida,...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Man killed, 3 injured in head-on Deltona crash, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A man was killed and three others were injured in a head-on Deltona crash on Saturday, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies said the wreck occurred shortly before 11 a.m. in the 2900 block of Lake Helen Osteen Road. [TRENDING: Cooler temps arrive in...
DELTONA, FL
click orlando

Man injured in shooting at Orlando motel

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was shot late Monday at an Orlando motel, according to the police department. The Orlando Police Department said the man was shot just before 11:30 p.m. at the Howard Vernon Motel on Colonial Drive. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Police said the man...
ORLANDO, FL

