ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando City Council will have its first reading of two proposed ordinances aimed at improving safety downtown at its meeting on Monday. “I’ve definitely heard of some stories coming from police officers and everything, and that a lot of activity has been going on around here. I know they wanna make some stops and things like that,” said Orlando resident, Moises Bonilla.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO