Read full article on original website
Related
West Virginia coal industry pushes for state office to recruit miners, promote coal benefits
A dormant state office to help spur economic development in former coal towns may soon be repurposed into a public relations shop that would promote the benefits of coal and recruit miners. West Virginia coal industry pushes for state office to recruit miners, promote coal benefits appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
West Virginia Gov. Justice discusses income tax cut proposal
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice will discuss his proposal to reduce state income tax by 50% during a town hall event on Monday.
The West Virginia governors that spent time in prison
Bribery, extortion, obstruction of justice and fraud are just a few of the things these two former West Virginia governors were convicted of.
Big changes could be coming to West Virginia’s unemployment benefits
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Major changes could be on the way for people who collect unemployment benefits in West Virginia. The number of weeks they collect could be about to be reduced. The economy can fluctuate wildly in the Mountain State with the ups and downs of the fossil fuel economy. So lawmakers say they […]
Appeals court victory improves West Virginia income tax cut options
(The Center Square) – West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey thinks a recent court ruling will allow the Legislature more flexibility as it debates lowering West Virginia’s income tax rates. Morrisey led a 13-state coalition that sued the federal government over a tax mandate in the American Rescue Plan Act that prevented states from using ARPA funds to “to either directly or indirectly offset a reduction in [their] net tax revenue” that results from a change in law that “reduces any tax.” ...
theenergymix.com
IRON OXIDE: New Battery Brings Long-Duration Storage to Grids, 750 Jobs to West Virginia
Long-duration storage batteries are beginning to emerge as an alternative to expensive, new transmission lines as power utilities shift to renewable energy, and a town in West Virginia is about to gain 750 jobs as a result. Last month, Somerville, MA-based start-up Form Energy—whose ‘Fe’ acronym conveniently mimics the atomic...
wvpublic.org
Tourism Day On Full Display At The Legislature
In 2022, state tourism revenue set an all-time record with $5 billion in traveler spending. “Almost Heaven” was on full display as Tourism Day filled the state Capitol rotunda halls on Monday. Thousands of people from throughout the state, country and world experience the thrill of whitewater rafting...
West Virginia lawmakers move bill to shorten unemployment benefits, add job search requirements
In Monday’s edition of Statehouse Spotlight, the West Virginia Senate has advanced a bill that would reduce the length of unemployment benefits from 26 weeks to between 12 and 20. Also, a House committee moved bills aimed at massive statewide shortages of school personnel. West Virginia lawmakers move bill to shorten unemployment benefits, add job search requirements appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
Mountain State Spotlight explains: West Virginia public schools are underfunded, understaffed and underperforming. Why?
State lawmakers say improving public education is a priority this session. But after years of legislative neglect and funneling money into private schools, there are major hurdles ahead. Here are some of the biggest issues facing West Virginia public schools. Mountain State Spotlight explains: West Virginia public schools are underfunded, understaffed and underperforming. Why? appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
WV Family Court Judge to face impeachment
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A West Virginia Family Court Judge is the subject of an impeachment resolution to be introduced by the WV House of Delegates on Monday following the commission of a warrantless search which violated, among other things, Constitutional rights of West Virginia citizens. The resolution, of...
WTAP
WVU-P president speaks on the senate judiciary passing a campus carry bill
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Senate Judiciary Committee advanced a bill to the Senate floor on Thursday, January 19 that would allow the concealed carry of handguns on the West Virginia higher education campuses. Dr. Torie Jackson of WVU-P says she hopes to see the handgun aspect of the new...
Looking to rent in WV? Here are 5 things you should know
Renting can be confusing. The various laws, policies and long contracts can leave your head spinning.
Metro News
Legislature still has $215 million decisions on support for cutting-edge battery manufacturer
West Virginia lawmakers have significant decisions ahead about millions of dollars in public support for a cutting-edge battery factory on the site of the old Weirton Steel mill. A delegate whose district is right up on the edge of that Hancock County property, Pat McGeehan, is sounding alarms about whether...
West Virginia has one of the highest resignation rates
A recent study from WalletHub has found that West Virginia has one of the highest job resignation rates in the nation.
WTRF
West Virginia food stamps/SNAP emergency benefits ending in March, says DHHR
CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) Bureau for Family Assistance is reminding residents receiving food stamps/Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits that the last issuance of COVID-19 SNAP Emergency Allotments (EA) will be in February 2023. This is due to the funding being discontinued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
HEPC reminds West Virginia seniors to apply for Promise Scholarship
West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission has sent out a reminder for all West Virginia high school seniors to apply for the Promise Scholarship before the deadline.
FOX 28 Spokane
Hawaii governor proposes tax relief to lower cost of living
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii Gov. Josh Green says he wants to invest $1 billion in affordable housing and give tax breaks to people of all income levels to lower the cost of living. Green told lawmakers during his first State of the State address that tax breaks would get money into the pockets of working families so they can pay for food, medicine and housing. He says every family of four could expect to get $2,000 in tax relief under his plan and that lower-income residents would get more. Green says his plan would help stem the exodus of people leaving the islands for less expensive places to live.
North central West Virginia gas prices surpass national average
West Virginia's gas prices have followed the national average in trending back up, and in north central West Virginia, they've surpassed the national average.
US Rte. 119 bridge closed for overnight repairs in Mingo County, West Virginia
MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia 511 says a portion of U.S. Rte. 119 in Mingo County is closed for overnight bridge replacement. The northbound and southbound lanes are closed between mile markers 12.7 and 12.75 from Sunday at 6 p.m. to Monday at 6 a.m., WV 511 says. A mile marker map for […]
FOX 28 Spokane
Iowa lawmakers OK public money for private school students
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Any Iowa student who wants to attend a private school could use public money to pay for tuition or other expenses under a plan approved by the Legislature. It makes Iowa the third state to pass a measure that allows such spending with few restrictions. Republicans approved the bill early Tuesday despite objections from Democrats and others who argued the new education savings accounts would lead to reduced funding for public schools. Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds has made the private school funding measure one of her top priorities after failing to pass similar but less expansive proposals twice before. Reynolds says she will sign the bill later Tuesday.
Comments / 3