HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii Gov. Josh Green says he wants to invest $1 billion in affordable housing and give tax breaks to people of all income levels to lower the cost of living. Green told lawmakers during his first State of the State address that tax breaks would get money into the pockets of working families so they can pay for food, medicine and housing. He says every family of four could expect to get $2,000 in tax relief under his plan and that lower-income residents would get more. Green says his plan would help stem the exodus of people leaving the islands for less expensive places to live.

HAWAII STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO