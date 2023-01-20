ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wise County, VA

Comments / 3

Related
Mountain State Spotlight

West Virginia coal industry pushes for state office to recruit miners, promote coal benefits

A dormant state office to help spur economic development in former coal towns may soon be repurposed into a public relations shop that would promote the benefits of coal and recruit miners. West Virginia coal industry pushes for state office to recruit miners, promote coal benefits appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
The Center Square

Appeals court victory improves West Virginia income tax cut options

(The Center Square) – West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey thinks a recent court ruling will allow the Legislature more flexibility as it debates lowering West Virginia’s income tax rates. Morrisey led a 13-state coalition that sued the federal government over a tax mandate in the American Rescue Plan Act that prevented states from using ARPA funds to “to either directly or indirectly offset a reduction in [their] net tax revenue” that results from a change in law that “reduces any tax.” ...
ALABAMA STATE
wvpublic.org

Tourism Day On Full Display At The Legislature

In 2022, state tourism revenue set an all-time record with $5 billion in traveler spending. “Almost Heaven” was on full display as Tourism Day filled the state Capitol rotunda halls on Monday. Thousands of people from throughout the state, country and world experience the thrill of whitewater rafting...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
Mountain State Spotlight

West Virginia lawmakers move bill to shorten unemployment benefits, add job search requirements

In Monday’s edition of Statehouse Spotlight, the West Virginia Senate has advanced a bill that would reduce the length of unemployment benefits from 26 weeks to between 12 and 20. Also, a House committee moved bills aimed at massive statewide shortages of school personnel. West Virginia lawmakers move bill to shorten unemployment benefits, add job search requirements appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Mountain State Spotlight

Mountain State Spotlight explains: West Virginia public schools are underfunded, understaffed and underperforming. Why?

State lawmakers say improving public education is a priority this session. But after years of legislative neglect and funneling money into private schools, there are major hurdles ahead. Here are some of the biggest issues facing West Virginia public schools. Mountain State Spotlight explains: West Virginia public schools are underfunded, understaffed and underperforming. Why? appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
KENTUCKY STATE
Lootpress

WV Family Court Judge to face impeachment

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A West Virginia Family Court Judge is the subject of an impeachment resolution to be introduced by the WV House of Delegates on Monday following the commission of a warrantless search which violated, among other things, Constitutional rights of West Virginia citizens. The resolution, of...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WTRF

West Virginia food stamps/SNAP emergency benefits ending in March, says DHHR

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) Bureau for Family Assistance is reminding residents receiving food stamps/Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits that the last issuance of COVID-19 SNAP Emergency Allotments (EA) will be in February 2023. This is due to the funding being discontinued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
FOX 28 Spokane

Hawaii governor proposes tax relief to lower cost of living

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii Gov. Josh Green says he wants to invest $1 billion in affordable housing and give tax breaks to people of all income levels to lower the cost of living. Green told lawmakers during his first State of the State address that tax breaks would get money into the pockets of working families so they can pay for food, medicine and housing. He says every family of four could expect to get $2,000 in tax relief under his plan and that lower-income residents would get more. Green says his plan would help stem the exodus of people leaving the islands for less expensive places to live.
HAWAII STATE
FOX 28 Spokane

Iowa lawmakers OK public money for private school students

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Any Iowa student who wants to attend a private school could use public money to pay for tuition or other expenses under a plan approved by the Legislature. It makes Iowa the third state to pass a measure that allows such spending with few restrictions. Republicans approved the bill early Tuesday despite objections from Democrats and others who argued the new education savings accounts would lead to reduced funding for public schools. Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds has made the private school funding measure one of her top priorities after failing to pass similar but less expansive proposals twice before. Reynolds says she will sign the bill later Tuesday.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy