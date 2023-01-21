Read full article on original website
Blue Bloods Fans Are Considering Calling It Quits On The Show After Season 13 Disappoints
All good things must come to an end, and based on some fan chatter, it would appear some folks want the long-running police procedural "Blue Bloods" to meet its finale. Premiering in 2010, "Blue Bloods" set itself apart from other crime dramas by centering on a single family — the Reagans. All of the adults have assumed positions within New York City law enforcement. Each episode follows each member cracking cases or dealing with personal drama. By and large, it's been largely successful throughout much of its run, becoming a centerpiece of CBS' programming.
NCIS: Hawai'i Has Fans Are All Waiting For Jesse's Backstory
This article contains spoilers for Season 2, Episode 12 of "NCIS: Hawai'i" When it comes to the characters on "NCIS: Hawai'i," diversity, dynamism, and eclectic personalities are some of the words used to describe the cast. Now in its second season on CBS, the fourth series in the long-running "NCIS" universe continues to engage audiences with thrilling storytelling as delivered by a trope of agents and intelligence specialists. Regarding the program's casting decisions, Monique Jones of Common Sense Media said, "[The show] gets props for legitimate inclusion of native Hawaiian people in its cast."
Rocky Carroll Describes The Challenging NCIS Scenes That Improved His Skills As A Director
Rocky Carroll has been as steady a film and television presence as any actor in Hollywood over the past several decades. While he's delivered powerful turns in projects like "Born on the Fourth of July," "Crimson Tide," and "Chicago Hope," he's perhaps best known for his portrayal of Director Leon Vance on CBS's hit procedural "NCIS."
LL Cool J Says 'It's The Perfect Time' To End NCIS: Los Angeles
Fans of CBS' long-running "NCIS" franchise were greeted with some devastating news this past weekend when it was announced that the spinoff series "NCIS: Los Angeles" had been canceled. The beloved police procedural is currently in the midst of its 14th season (which is now set to be its final season) and will come to an end on May 14th, 2023 (per Deadline).
Danny Trejo is ‘overwhelmed’ by ancestry discovery that ‘could’ve changed’ his life
Actor Danny Trejo grew up without a mother for most of his childhood, so he never knew much about her side of the family. And what he knew of his father's side of the family didn't give him much hope for his future. So when the actor made a surprising...
How Jonathan Majors Got Ripped To Play A Bodybuilder For Magazine Dreams
2023 is shaping up to be the year of Jonathan Majors. The actor's resume, which already includes such gems as "The Last Black Man in San Francisco," "Da 5 Bloods" and "The Harder They Fall," will be bumped up by two major releases this year with Marvel's "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" and the ninth installment of the "Rocky" franchise "Creed III." But in that mix of major movie appearances, Majors also lent his talents to a smaller release that has moviegoers seeing a golden statuette in the actor's future.
The Big Bang Theory Fans Found A Typo That Sheldon Would Take Issue With
Even viewers largely unfamiliar with once long-running CBS sitcom "The Big Bang Theory" likely have some conception of lead character Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons)'s disposition. In essence, Sheldon is logical to the extent that his predilection for cold logic often overtakes all else. So effectively does he portray his "Big Bang Theory" character that Parsons has accepted being typecast post-Sheldon, holding no ill will against those who may forever associate his face with that of the sitcom lead he once portrayed.
Emma Roberts Could Hardly Function Around Stevie Nicks While On The Set Of American Horror Story
Like everyone else in the famous repertory cast, Emma Roberts has become one of the many familiar faces of "American Horror Story." It all started with the series' third season, "Coven," in which she played the spoiled and self-centered starlet-turned-witch Madison Montgomery. Since then, she's appeared in four subsequent seasons, including reprising the role of Madison for "American Horror Story: Apocalypse." By her own account, Ryan Murphy's most storied creation changed her career and her life. Of course, by the time "Coven" came around, Roberts had already established herself as a successful actor through everything from Nickelodeon kid shows like "Unfabulous" and more adult fare like "Scream 4."
NCIS Fans Are Thrilled To See Sawyer And Torres Strengthen Their Bond
If you think that law enforcement agents tasked with patrolling naval bases would have a boring job, then you've probably never seen the long-running television series "NCIS." Currently in Season 20, "NCIS" isn't about a bunch of stuffy desk jockeys. Instead, the agents of the Naval Criminal Investigative Service often take a hands-on approach when looking into crimes. In the recent episode "Big Rig," the chaos-causing Agent Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) runs into his friend Agent Dale Sawyer (Zane Holtz) on the streets, but instead of a friendly catch-up, Sawyer is unkempt, paranoid, and covered in blood.
Fans Were Chilled And Thrilled By The Opening Scene Of The Last Of Us Episode 2
The second entry of "The Last of Us" saw a record-breaking spike in the number of viewers tuning in to see the show, and the tense opening moments caused quite an uproar among fans. HBO's new series, based on the video game of the same name, made viewership history with...
How I Met Your Father Fans Are Overjoyed By Barney Stinson's Season 2 Return
For those that have to mitigate the rough and often unknowable world of dating, relationships can be quite a tricky thing to navigate. Just look at "How I Met Your Mother" and its spin-off, "How I Met Your Father." The Hulu show follows Sophie (Hilary Duff and recounted by Kim Cattrall) as she relives the story of how she met the love of their life. Unfortunately for Sophie, she had an absolutely rough time over the first season and in the first episode of Season 2, which premiered in January 2023, mainly because she has several suitors, though all of them definitely have some issues.
The Ending Of Netflix's Jung_E Explained
"Train to Busan" and "Hellbound" director Yeon Sang-ho has returned with a new Korean dystopian sci-fi film for Netflix, "Jung_E," that delivers slow-building drama and stellar action. The film takes viewers into a futuristic world where climate change makes Earth uninhabitable, forcing space shelters to form in order to keep humanity alive. Unfortunately, war breaks out after a rebellious faction known as the Adrian Republic starts attacking other colonies. With the Allied Forces looking for an edge, a talented research team is tasked with using the brain data of a legendary mercenary named Yun Jung-yi (Kim Hyun-joo) to create a combat AI soldier codenamed Jung_E. However, when Jung_E struggles to pass simulations, the team — led by Jung-yi's adult daughter Seo-hyun (Kang Soo-yeon) — is faced with tough decisions that cause Seo-hyun to have personal revelations.
The Boys Season 4 Teasers Promise A Chilling Next Chapter On The Back Of Homelander's Horrific Actions
A world filled with superheroes of varying and fantastic powers sounds like an interesting world to live in. Just think what a figure like Superman could accomplish, or if well-stocked and well-funded individuals would be able to stalk the night and dispense justice on those that would prey on the weak and innocent. Of course, the major elephant in the room is that people are ultimately people, and even those associated with a term like 'hero' are just as fallible as the rest of us. If anything, perhaps Lord Acton was right when he wrote, "Power tends to corrupt and absolute power corrupts absolutely. Great men are almost always bad men, even when they exercise influence and not authority; still more when you superadd the tendency of the certainty of corruption by authority."
Kurtwood Smith Explains Why Red Has Mellowed After The End Of That '70s Show
There's a long lineage of great sitcom dads. Some were supportive; others were just plain funny. And then there's Red Forman (Kurtwood Smith) from "That '70s Show." He was the stern, gruff authority figure Eric (Topher Grace) and his friends constantly had to work around so that they wouldn't get in trouble, whether that involved seeing a concert out of town or stealing beers. Red wasn't above throwing a profanity in someone's face if they made him mad, and he was usually pretty guarded with his emotions. Red had plenty of standout hilarious moments throughout "That '70s Show," and no doubt one of the biggest draws going into "That '90s Show" was that fans would be able to see whether Red mellowed out in his old age.
Rick And Morty Fans Think The Show Already Has A Built-In Contingency Plan For Justin Roiland's Departure
The following article includes mentions of domestic abuse. In January 2023, charges of domestic battery and false imprisonment were brought against "Rick and Morty" co-creator Justin Roiland in Orange County, California. They stem from a 2020 incident reportedly involving an unnamed woman Roiland was involved with at the time. In response to this news, Adult Swim made the decision to part ways with Roiland on January 24, 2023, with a spokesperson saying in a brief statement, "Adult Swim has ended its association with Justin Roiland," as mentioned by Deadline. As this situation continues to unfold, "Rick and Morty" viewers have begun to question what will become of it, in addition to Roiland's other projects.
Blue Bloods' Bridget Moynahan Feels Extremely Lucky To Film The Show In New York
Bridget Moynahan is comfortable being the sole woman among many men and her work on "Blue Bloods" is no different, as Moynahan plays Erin Reagan, the one woman among her large family of law enforcement workers. Erin's father, Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck), is the New York Police Department's commissioner, just as his father, Henry (Len Cariou), was before him. Her brother Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) is a rough-and-tumble NYPD detective, and her brother Jamie (Will Estes) eventually becomes a sergeant in the NYPD. Erin is also in law enforcement as Assistant District Attorney.
Willow's Christian Slater Recalls Val Kilmer's Brilliance When They Worked Together In True Romance - Exclusive
Prolific actor Christian Slater has no doubt led a charmed life in showbiz, stacking up more than 130 acting credits in film and television since he kicked off his screen career in 1980. In particular, 1988 was a big year for Slater, with starring roles in the historical biopic "Tucker: The Man and His Dream" opposite Jeff Bridges, as well as the crime comedy "Heathers" alongside Winona Ryder and Shannen Doherty.
Why Debra Jo Rupp Says Filming That '70s Show's Iconic 360 Shots Were High-Pressure Situations
"That '70s Show" may have premiered in the late '90s, but many elements came together to make the Fox sitcom representative of the times it was set in. The fashions, hair, and music made the series a masterclass in period comedies, but one groovy aspect stands above the rest. A hallmark of "That '70s Show" was the usage of 360 shots meant to simulate the passing of illicit substances. These sequences were pulled off with the use of a single camera that a camera operator would pivot to focus on the respective characters. The use of these shots carried through the series so that even the parents had a turn in The Circle.
Why Criminal Minds' Kate Callahan Was Perfect For Jennifer Love Hewitt
CBS' police procedural drama "Criminal Minds" is rarely short of acting talent, but the show's Season 10 received an extraordinarily huge jolt of energy in the form of Jennifer Love Hewitt, who joined the cast as FBI agent Kate Callahan. Hewitt entered the show as an accomplished film star and a veteran of TV shows that ranged from "Party of Five" to "Ghost Whisperer," so the actor was obviously quite a catch for the show.
The White Lotus' Connie Britton Weighs In On The Theory That Abby And Nicole Are Sisters
Ever since Laura Dern appeared as the fiery wronged wife of Dom (Michael Imperioli) in "The White Lotus" Season 2, the Internet has been awash with rumors about her current — and future — role in the anthology series. Though she only lent her voice to the show and never filmed a scene in person, she ultimately performed her role of Abby with such gusto that fans began begging for more. Even later, when Abby and Dom seemed to be on the mend, "White Lotus" fans still didn't believe that Dern was done with the franchise. They clamored for her to pop up in Season 3. After all, it wouldn't be the first time a character had recurred on the show.
