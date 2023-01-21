ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

HOLAUSA

Has Clara Chia been hiding since Shakira’s diss track?

Shakira broke the internet last week after the release of her new song “BZRP Music Session #53” with Argentine producer Bizarrap. There was no denying the diss track, which broke records, was about her ex Gerard Piqué, and his new girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti. While the retired...
OK! Magazine

Fans Root For Shakira After Spilling Details About Gerard Piqué's Salacious Affair In New Song

Shakira's fans are going crazy for her new breakup song. After the global superstar dropped the song "BZRP Music Sessions #53" filled with juicy lyrics about the tumultuous end to her relationship with Gerard Piqué, the public praised the songstress for being honest about her broken heart. "Respect The Queen ! 👏👏👏," one user penned beneath a video clip of the anthem shared to Instagram. "Heal your wounds and may the successes continue 😍," another supportive follower penned. SHAKIRA SUBTLY SHADES EX GERARD PIQUÉ IN NEW YEAR'S DAY MESSAGE AFTER REACHING CUSTODY AGREEMENT"The best 🔥🔥🔥," another person exclaimed while another...
Popculture

Drummer Exits Metal Band After Disagreement

Another heavy metal band is losing a member. Drummer Nanu Villalba left Brazilian thrash/death metal band Nervosa, the band announced. The group cited a "lack of common agreement" for Villalba's sudden departure. She was a member of the band for less than a year. "With this post, we would like...
People

Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders Hold Hands and Kiss During Universal Studios Outing in L.A.

Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders publicly displayed their affection for one another during a trip to Universal Studios Hollywood this week Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders are fueling their romance rumors. The comedian, 29, and the actress, 26, were spotted at Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles on Thursday, where they held hands as they walked through the theme park together. For the outing, Davidson was snapped wearing bright orange pants, a green hoodie and an oversized navy blue rain jacket. Wonders, meanwhile, was photographed wearing yellow...
shefinds

Fans Think Selena Gomez Had ‘Cat Eye Surgery’ After Her Appearance At The Golden Globes

Actress and singer Selena Gomez, 30, has a huge fan base thanks to her impressive career in Hollywood. However, public scrutiny comes with fame. The “Same Old Love” singer has faced plastic surgery rumors a few times throughout her career—including when she made a public joke onstage at the 2022 SAG Awards about getting botox. And, after the 2023 Golden Globes, some Reddit users pointed out how different Gomez looked. Some even speculated that she got cat eye surgery!
musictimes.com

Shakira Unleashes Anger at Ex-Husband Gerard Pique with New Song [Listen]

Shakira isn't one to give up without a fight, and she's proved this to everyone so many times throughout her struggle to keep her marriage afloat. The "Hips Don't Lie" singer is back again with a new song dedicated to her ex-husband Gerard Pique, but it's not as subtle as her previous releases; this one is direct to the point.
Ultimate Classic Rock

Top 10 Songs of 1978

Rock 'n' roll wasn't totally dead in 1978. It just seemed that way as it swatted away incoming assaults by punk, disco and the always-pesky pop music. The year's best albums faced some of these changes by adapting to them. Likewise, the Top 10 Songs of 1978 incorporated some new sounds to stay relevant, bolstering their classic-rock sway with some disco bounce and punk fury. It wasn't always an easy mix, but they kept rock 'n' roll alive.
RadarOnline

Kylie Jenner Accused Of Glamorizing Animal Cruelty After Wearing Faux Lion Head At Paris Fashion Week

Kylie Jenner made the ultimate fashion faux pas when she stepped out wearing a lion head, with many accusing her of glamorizing animal cruelty despite it being fake, RadarOnline.com can reveal.Kylie's mishap went down at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture show in Paris on Monday for fashion week — leaving animal activists roaring.The Kardashians star wore a Daniel Roseberry creation, rocking a black strapless gown with a giant lion head as the highlight. Kylie made it clear that the animal accessory was a "faux art creation constructed by hand using manmade materials," but that didn't stop haters on Twitter from lighting...
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West & Bianca Censori Travel To Australia To Meet Her Family: Report

The Yeezy architect spent her younger years growing up in the beautiful city of Melbourne. Slowly but surely, more details regarding Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s relationship are reaching the public. According to a report from The Herald Sun today (January 22), the rapper may be travelling to Australia to meet his new wife’s foreign family.
NME

Cardi B opens up about suicidal thoughts

Cardi B has said that she has experienced suicidal thoughts after degrading rumours were spread about her on social media. The rapper said she had experienced suicidal ideation as far back as 2019 in an interview with Jason Lee on the first episode of his new talk show, The Jason Lee Show. “I’m afraid to be vulnerable because people wanna say, ‘Oh, you looking for sympathy,’” she admitted [via HotNewHipHop].
Gochi Ez

Why, after 17 operations, the girl abandoned the idea of ​​reincarnating as Ariel

what people are not capable of in an effort to be like their idols. We wrote about a man who dreams of becoming Britney Spears' doppelgänger. He has already spent $120,000 on this. But it looks like the Swedish Pixie Fox outdid the Britney fan. This girl got 17 plastic surgeries to transform herself into a cartoon character! True, it almost ended in failure for Pixie. Now the girl is slowly moving away from the image of the cartoon. Whether she succeeds, you must judge for yourself.
papermag.com

Kylie Jenner Unveils Son's Name and How to Pronounce It

Kylie Jenner is introducing her son to the world. On Sunday, the mogul and The Kardashians star took to Instagram to share the first pictures of the child's face since he was born in February 2022. Jenner shares the baby boy, as well as four-year-old daughter Stormi Webster, with Houston rapper and on-and-off (currently off) boyfriend Travis Scott, whose real name is Jacques Bermon Webster II.
KSAT 12

Shakira dethrones Bad Bunny, sets new record for Latin artist on Spotify

SAN ANTONIO – Shakira has made Spotify history by breaking the record for the most monthly listeners as a Latin artist, and she is the first woman to ever earn that spot. As of Monday, Shakira has a total of 68.7 million monthly listeners, surpassing Bad Bunny, who previously held the title with 68 million listeners.

