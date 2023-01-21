ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

WHNT-TV

Lawmakers Give Legislative Update

Members of the Alabama Legislature spent the day here in North Alabama to bring updates on what they're working on in Montgomery. Members of the Alabama Legislature spent the day here in North Alabama to bring updates on what they're working on in Montgomery. 4 p.m. Weather Update on January...
ALABAMA STATE
WHNT-TV

Decatur-Morgan EMS Response Times in Question

The Decatur-Morgan Ambulance Service faces a possible fine for failure to meet city requirements involving their response time. The Decatur-Morgan Ambulance Service faces a possible fine for failure to meet city requirements involving their response time. Fire College Prepares Future Firefighters (6 p.m., …. Decatur Fire and Rescue has kicked...
DECATUR, AL
WHNT-TV

Reward Offered in Lawrence County Cold Case

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey has authorized five thousand dollars in reward money for information pertaining to a Lawrence County cold case. Alabama Governor Kay Ivey has authorized five thousand dollars in reward money for information pertaining to a Lawrence County cold case. Main Weather (10 p.m., January 23, 2023) Main...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL
WHNT-TV

Weapon Security Still Concern at Huntsville City Schools

In light of recent mass shooting events across the country, and incidents in local schools, we continue to press for answers from the Huntsville City Schools system. Weapon Security Still Concern at Huntsville City …. In light of recent mass shooting events across the country, and incidents in local schools,...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Changes Coming to Toyota Field

The City of Madison is spending some money to make improvements at Toyota Field. While the ballpark is only gearing up to enter its third season of Trash Pandas baseball, MiLB is requiring some upgrades. Changes Coming to Toyota Field. The City of Madison is spending some money to make...
MADISON, AL
WHNT-TV

Ardmore Residents Anticipate Removal of Saturn 1B Rocket

News 19's Kayla Smith and Aaron Ayers took a trip to Ardmore to visit the iconic landmark which greets you as you drive into Alabama on I-65 and ask Ardmore residents how they felt about the pending removal of the rocket. Ardmore Residents Anticipate Removal of Saturn 1B …. News...
ARDMORE, AL
WHNT-TV

Killen Home a Total Loss After Fire

A home in Killen is now a total loss after a structure fire this afternoon. A home in Killen is now a total loss after a structure fire this afternoon. Main Weather (10 p.m., January 23, 2023) Main Weather (10 p.m., January 23, 2023) Vendors React to WhistleStop Festival Cancellation...
KILLEN, AL
WHNT-TV

Huntsville Man Faces Multiple Bank Robbery Charges

Lawrence Smith Jones, who was already sentenced to community corrections for drug trafficking, is now facing four counts of first degree bank robbery in Huntsville and Madison. Huntsville Man Faces Multiple Bank Robbery Charges. Lawrence Smith Jones, who was already sentenced to community corrections for drug trafficking, is now facing...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

UAH Grant Supports English Learners

The $2.8 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education will support educators who work with English learners. English learner students are students in k through 12 schools who are non-native speakers of English. UAH Grant Supports English Learners. The $2.8 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education will...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Huntsville Home 'Total Loss' After Fire, 2 Displaced

The 7th Avenue home was completely in flames when crews arrived. Huntsville Home ‘Total Loss’ After Fire, 2 Displaced. The 7th Avenue home was completely in flames when crews arrived. Main Weather (10 p.m., January 24, 2023) Main Weather (10 p.m., January 24, 2023) Main Weather (9 p.m.,...
HUNTSVILLE, AL

