Oakwood Avenue Has Been Repaved Between Andrew Jackson Way to Maysville Road, & Will Likely Go From 4 Lanes to 3 LanesZack LoveHuntsville, AL
This Town in Alabama Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensHuntsville, AL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Register Your Kids in Athen's Park and Rec Sports LeaguesJameson StewardAthens, AL
Alabama Man Almost Grabs Radioactive Box in Road Thinking it was a 'Yeti Cooler,' Then Drives to Huntsville HospitalZack LoveTanner, AL
WHNT-TV
Lawmakers Give Legislative Update
Members of the Alabama Legislature spent the day here in North Alabama to bring updates on what they're working on in Montgomery. Members of the Alabama Legislature spent the day here in North Alabama to bring updates on what they're working on in Montgomery. 4 p.m. Weather Update on January...
WHNT-TV
Decatur-Morgan EMS Response Times in Question
The Decatur-Morgan Ambulance Service faces a possible fine for failure to meet city requirements involving their response time. The Decatur-Morgan Ambulance Service faces a possible fine for failure to meet city requirements involving their response time. Fire College Prepares Future Firefighters (6 p.m., …. Decatur Fire and Rescue has kicked...
WHNT-TV
Reward Offered in Lawrence County Cold Case
Alabama Governor Kay Ivey has authorized five thousand dollars in reward money for information pertaining to a Lawrence County cold case. Alabama Governor Kay Ivey has authorized five thousand dollars in reward money for information pertaining to a Lawrence County cold case. Main Weather (10 p.m., January 23, 2023) Main...
WHNT-TV
Weapon Security Still Concern at Huntsville City Schools
In light of recent mass shooting events across the country, and incidents in local schools, we continue to press for answers from the Huntsville City Schools system. Weapon Security Still Concern at Huntsville City …. In light of recent mass shooting events across the country, and incidents in local schools,...
WHNT-TV
Changes Coming to Toyota Field
The City of Madison is spending some money to make improvements at Toyota Field. While the ballpark is only gearing up to enter its third season of Trash Pandas baseball, MiLB is requiring some upgrades. Changes Coming to Toyota Field. The City of Madison is spending some money to make...
WHNT-TV
Ardmore Residents Anticipate Removal of Saturn 1B Rocket
News 19's Kayla Smith and Aaron Ayers took a trip to Ardmore to visit the iconic landmark which greets you as you drive into Alabama on I-65 and ask Ardmore residents how they felt about the pending removal of the rocket. Ardmore Residents Anticipate Removal of Saturn 1B …. News...
WHNT-TV
Killen Home a Total Loss After Fire
A home in Killen is now a total loss after a structure fire this afternoon. A home in Killen is now a total loss after a structure fire this afternoon. Main Weather (10 p.m., January 23, 2023) Main Weather (10 p.m., January 23, 2023) Vendors React to WhistleStop Festival Cancellation...
WHNT-TV
Huntsville Football Club Gives Joe Davis Stadium Construction Update
Soccer is the newest sport to find a home in Huntsville, and the Huntsville City Football Club is working on setting up shop at Joe Davis Stadium. Huntsville Football Club Gives Joe Davis Stadium …. Soccer is the newest sport to find a home in Huntsville, and the Huntsville City...
WHNT-TV
Huntsville Man Faces Multiple Bank Robbery Charges
Lawrence Smith Jones, who was already sentenced to community corrections for drug trafficking, is now facing four counts of first degree bank robbery in Huntsville and Madison. Huntsville Man Faces Multiple Bank Robbery Charges. Lawrence Smith Jones, who was already sentenced to community corrections for drug trafficking, is now facing...
WHNT-TV
UAH Grant Supports English Learners
The $2.8 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education will support educators who work with English learners. English learner students are students in k through 12 schools who are non-native speakers of English. UAH Grant Supports English Learners. The $2.8 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education will...
WHNT-TV
Decatur Morgan Ambulance Service Could Face $5,000 Fine Over Response Times | Jan. 24, 2023, 5 a.m.
The Decatur Morgan Ambulance Service (EMS) is facing a possible fine for failing to meet the city’s requirements for response time. Decatur Morgan Ambulance Service Could Face $5,000 …. The Decatur Morgan Ambulance Service (EMS) is facing a possible fine for failing to meet the city’s requirements for response...
WHNT-TV
Huntsville Home 'Total Loss' After Fire, 2 Displaced
The 7th Avenue home was completely in flames when crews arrived. Huntsville Home ‘Total Loss’ After Fire, 2 Displaced. The 7th Avenue home was completely in flames when crews arrived. Main Weather (10 p.m., January 24, 2023) Main Weather (10 p.m., January 24, 2023) Main Weather (9 p.m.,...
WHNT-TV
FULL VIDEO: Lawrence County D.A. Gives Update on 2020 Fatal Shooting
Tariq Steward was 21 years old when he died from a gunshot wound in a gas station parking lot on December 12, 2020. FULL VIDEO: Lawrence County D.A. Gives Update on …. Tariq Steward was 21 years old when he died from a gunshot wound in a gas station parking lot on December 12, 2020.
