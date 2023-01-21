Read full article on original website
Update on an armed robbery that occurred at Tobacco Valley in Apple Valley, one suspect connected to armed bank robberyLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Armed robbery occurs at AV Tobacco in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
A Crash on I-94 in Minneapolis Causes 7 InjuriescreteMinneapolis, MN
Minnesota Twins Complete Another Major TradeOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Pierre "Pig's Eye" Parrant (c. 1777 - unknown)The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
EPLN Sports Calendar | Week of Jan. 23
Monday, Jan. 23 No events are scheduled. Tuesday, Jan. 24 The sports week starts on Tuesday when the Eagles boys and girls Alpine ski teams head to Buck Hill in Burnsville for a multiple-school meet. Racing begins at 4 p.m. The Eden Prairie girls gymnastics team travels to St. Michael-Albertville for dual competition. The meet, [...]
Boys hockey: No. 2 Minnetonka escapes with last-minute goal to edge Eagles
Eagles senior captain Teddy Townsend and junior forward Billie Jacobson-Couch stood behind the glass, ritualistically taping their sticks while watching the Eden Prairie girls hockey team skate to a 3-1 win over North Wright County on Saturday. The opening faceoff between the Eagles boys team and second-ranked Minnetonka was still a few hours away, but [...]
Eagles capture second straight win with 3-1 victory over North Wright County
The Eden Prairie girls hockey team was trailing North Wright County 1-0 with 3:30 remaining in the second period on Saturday when senior captain Paige Holt lost her stick. Holt was forechecking behind the River Hawks’ net when she made a move toward the puck. Her stick was caught between a defender and the boards, [...]
shsoutherner.net
Fights break out at South-North basketball game
When basketball becomes a combat sport, the safety of fans and players can be compromised. After North High School won the January 9th basketball game with a 73-71 buzzer beater shot, disputes erupted between fans in the stands and on the court. Tensions spilled out into the parking lot where multiple fights began between students from the two schools. It’s unknown exactly what started the arguments, but it seemed to be personal matters which were only amplified by the intense evening.
mnbasketballhub.com
Coach suspended for reading racial slur aloud is reinstated at Eden Prairie
David Flom returned to the team Monday after more than six weeks away. David Flom has coached and taught at Eden Prairie since 2006. (Mark Hvidsten, Special to the Star Tribune)
PiM Arts High hosted annual MN Thespians conference
Over 150 high school students, teachers, and mentors from the Minnesota theater arts community gathered at PiM Arts High School (PiM Arts) in Eden Prairie on Jan. 14 for the Minnesota Thespians (MN Thespians) Annual Conference. The theme this year was “Together Again”— an appropriate choice since it was the first time in two years [...]
Jake Mauer, father of Twins' Mauer brothers, dies at 66
Jake Mauer died Jan. 17 at the age of 66.
Arthur ‘Art’ Peterson
Arthur G. (“Art”) Peterson, 84, of Eden Prairie, passed away unexpectedly from cardiac arrest on Jan. 17, 2023. Son of Adolph and Flossie (Hawes) Peterson, Art grew up on a farm in Atwater, Minnesota, and attended Litchfield High School and served in the U.S. Air Force. When living in St. Paul, he worked for Univac [...]
Eden Prairie students receive fall collegiate academic honors
Eden Prairie students named to their college or university Dean’s List or President’s List for the fall term are listed below, alphabetically by school. EPLN receives this information directly from the schools. If you don’t see your student listed, contact the school and ask them to include EPLN on its mailing list: editor@eplocalnews.org Belmont University, Nashville, [...]
KAAL-TV
Minnesota team wins World Snow Sculpting Championship
(ABC 6 News) – A Minnesota team took first place at the second annual World Snow Sculpting Championship in Stillwater. The Minnesota team named, House of Thune, comprised of three members – Dusty Thune, Kelly Thune, and David Aichinger – carved 10 tons of snow into a sculpture named “Journey.”
Erbert & Gerbert's opens new Minnesota location, with 7 more to follow
Sandwich chain Erbert & Gerbert's is planning to open eight more Minnesota locations as part of an expansion in the Midwest, with the first opening this week in West St. Paul. The Eau Claire, Wisconsin-based company opened its 10th Twin Cities location at 1909 S. Robert Street, and tells Bring Me The News that another seven are on the way.
New Prague Times
Heather Ann Kolarik, 45
Heather Ann Kolarik, age 45 of St. Cloud, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. Heather was born on October 20, 1977 to Leonard and the late Kathy Turek. She grew up in New Prague and was a 1996 graduate of New Prague High School. Heather went on to study at St. Cloud Technical and Community College, where she earned an associate’s degree in the area of graphic design. While attending school at St. Cloud, Heather worked at Target, where she met Larry Kolarik.
Is This the Best Place to Live in Minnesota? One Magazine Thinks So
Money magazine has come out with their list of 'Best Places to Live in America,' and a Minnesota town has come in at number one. Woodbury, Minnesota comes it a respectable #29 in the nation, and Rosemount, MN landed at #32 among the fifty best places. including about 1,300 total...
EP Schools, city partner for non-school day STEM enrichment
A targeted group of Eden Prairie Schools students is taking part in fun, free STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) activities on non-school days, thanks to a new partnership between EP Schools Community Education and the City of Eden Prairie. The first event in this program was held on Nov. 23 at Eden Lake Elementary with [...]
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Minnesota?
Glen Taylor is a businessman and philanthropist from Minnesota, known for his success in the printing and publishing industries. He is the founder, chairman, and CEO of Taylor Corporation, a privately-held printing and technology company based in Mankato, Minnesota. He is also the majority owner of the Minnesota Timberwolves, a professional basketball team in the National Basketball Association (NBA).
Madison Daily Leader
Nelsen, Miller exchange vows
Kendra Nelsen and Adam Miller, both of Minneapolis, Minn., were married on Sept. 10 at Laurel Ridge Barn in Sioux Falls. The Rev. Bob Woltjer, uncle of the bride, performed the afternoon ceremony. Parents of the couple are Greg and Sue Nelsen of Sioux Falls, and Renae Hansen of Aberdeen;...
Pond Hockey Championship sets stage for marriage proposal
MINNEAPOLIS — While some winter events welcomed heavy snowfall, planners for the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships were worried about snow creating lots of insulation on Lake Nokomis. “We had some challenges with that 16-inch snowfall,” said Jody Delorit, owner of WOW Factor Sports and U.S. Pond Hockey Championships.
Minnesota Neighborhood Is Currently Being Terrorized By Wild Turkey
Minnesota is home to many wild animals, and one of them-- a wild turkey-- is currently terrorizing residents of one neighborhood in the North Star State. After once being nearly eliminated from Minnesota entirely, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says that there are currently around 70,000 wild turkeys that call the Land of 10,000 Lakes home. They're descendants of a flock of wild turkeys that were trapped in Missouri and transplanted to Houston County back in the early 1970s.
fox9.com
Truck plunges partially through ice on southern Minnesota lake
(FOX 9) - Deputies are warning people to be careful on the ice after a truck got stuck on a southern Minnesota lake after its front end broke through the ice. In Brown County, just west of the Mankato area, deputies reported a pick-up truck went through the ice on Lake Hanska around 1:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
America's 'best buffets' list includes restaurants in Minnesota, Wisconsin
A national food site has had a go at compiling the best 20 buffets in the United States, and venues in Minnesota and western Wisconsin made the list. Q. Cumbers on Edina's France Avenue is included in Tasting Table's round-up, drawing praise for its "fresh, seasonal ingredients" and its expensive salad selection.
