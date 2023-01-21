ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eden Prairie, MN

Eden Prairie Local News

EPLN Sports Calendar | Week of Jan. 23

Monday, Jan. 23 No events are scheduled. Tuesday, Jan. 24 The sports week starts on Tuesday when the Eagles boys and girls Alpine ski teams head to Buck Hill in Burnsville for a multiple-school meet. Racing begins at 4 p.m. The Eden Prairie girls gymnastics team travels to St. Michael-Albertville for dual competition. The meet, [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
shsoutherner.net

Fights break out at South-North basketball game

When basketball becomes a combat sport, the safety of fans and players can be compromised. After North High School won the January 9th basketball game with a 73-71 buzzer beater shot, disputes erupted between fans in the stands and on the court. Tensions spilled out into the parking lot where multiple fights began between students from the two schools. It’s unknown exactly what started the arguments, but it seemed to be personal matters which were only amplified by the intense evening.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

PiM Arts High hosted annual MN Thespians conference

Over 150 high school students, teachers, and mentors from the Minnesota theater arts community gathered at PiM Arts High School (PiM Arts) in Eden Prairie on Jan. 14 for the Minnesota Thespians (MN Thespians) Annual Conference. The theme this year was “Together Again”— an appropriate choice since it was the first time in two years [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

Arthur ‘Art’ Peterson

Arthur G. (“Art”) Peterson, 84, of Eden Prairie, passed away unexpectedly from cardiac arrest on Jan. 17, 2023.  Son of Adolph and Flossie (Hawes) Peterson, Art grew up on a farm in Atwater, Minnesota, and attended Litchfield High School and served in the U.S. Air Force. When living in St. Paul, he worked for Univac [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

Eden Prairie students receive fall collegiate academic honors

Eden Prairie students named to their college or university Dean’s List or President’s List for the fall term are listed below, alphabetically by school. EPLN receives this information directly from the schools. If you don’t see your student listed, contact the school and ask them to include EPLN on its mailing list: editor@eplocalnews.org Belmont University, Nashville, [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
KAAL-TV

Minnesota team wins World Snow Sculpting Championship

(ABC 6 News) – A Minnesota team took first place at the second annual World Snow Sculpting Championship in Stillwater. The Minnesota team named, House of Thune, comprised of three members – Dusty Thune, Kelly Thune, and David Aichinger – carved 10 tons of snow into a sculpture named “Journey.”
STILLWATER, MN
New Prague Times

Heather Ann Kolarik, 45

Heather Ann Kolarik, age 45 of St. Cloud, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. Heather was born on October 20, 1977 to Leonard and the late Kathy Turek. She grew up in New Prague and was a 1996 graduate of New Prague High School. Heather went on to study at St. Cloud Technical and Community College, where she earned an associate’s degree in the area of graphic design. While attending school at St. Cloud, Heather worked at Target, where she met Larry Kolarik.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Ted Rivers

The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Minnesota?

Glen Taylor is a businessman and philanthropist from Minnesota, known for his success in the printing and publishing industries. He is the founder, chairman, and CEO of Taylor Corporation, a privately-held printing and technology company based in Mankato, Minnesota. He is also the majority owner of the Minnesota Timberwolves, a professional basketball team in the National Basketball Association (NBA).
MINNESOTA STATE
Madison Daily Leader

Nelsen, Miller exchange vows

Kendra Nelsen and Adam Miller, both of Minneapolis, Minn., were married on Sept. 10 at Laurel Ridge Barn in Sioux Falls. The Rev. Bob Woltjer, uncle of the bride, performed the afternoon ceremony. Parents of the couple are Greg and Sue Nelsen of Sioux Falls, and Renae Hansen of Aberdeen;...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KARE 11

Pond Hockey Championship sets stage for marriage proposal

MINNEAPOLIS — While some winter events welcomed heavy snowfall, planners for the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships were worried about snow creating lots of insulation on Lake Nokomis. “We had some challenges with that 16-inch snowfall,” said Jody Delorit, owner of WOW Factor Sports and U.S. Pond Hockey Championships.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Minnesota Neighborhood Is Currently Being Terrorized By Wild Turkey

Minnesota is home to many wild animals, and one of them-- a wild turkey-- is currently terrorizing residents of one neighborhood in the North Star State. After once being nearly eliminated from Minnesota entirely, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says that there are currently around 70,000 wild turkeys that call the Land of 10,000 Lakes home. They're descendants of a flock of wild turkeys that were trapped in Missouri and transplanted to Houston County back in the early 1970s.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Truck plunges partially through ice on southern Minnesota lake

(FOX 9) - Deputies are warning people to be careful on the ice after a truck got stuck on a southern Minnesota lake after its front end broke through the ice. In Brown County, just west of the Mankato area, deputies reported a pick-up truck went through the ice on Lake Hanska around 1:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
BROWN COUNTY, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

Eden Prairie Local News

Eden Prairie Local News (EPLN), is a nonprofit, non-partisan, citizen-run media organization. We provide local, accurate news and information about issues important to Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

