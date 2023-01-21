ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland Park, FL

Click10.com

Police: 1 arrested, 3 at large in Hialeah insurance fraud scheme

HIALEAH, Fla. – Hialeah police arrested a man Monday, accusing him of staging car crashes and filing duplicate insurance claims in an attempt to defraud auto insurance companies. Marlon Aldecoa, 22, of northwest Miami-Dade, faced charges of organized scheme to defraud, staging an accident and filing fraudulent insurance claims.
HIALEAH, FL
NBC Miami

Coral Springs Man, 62, Accused of Dealing Fentanyl, Had Machine Gun: Authorities

A 62-year-old Coral Springs man is facing federal charges after authorities said he was dealing fentanyl and was found with a machine gun. James Nevin Moorman has been charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, distributing a controlled substance, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Florida said Tuesday.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
WSVN-TV

MDPD: Person hospitalized after police-involved shooting in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A person has been transported to the hospital after a police-involved shooting, according to police. The Miami-Dade Police Department said detectives were conducting surveillance regarding a fraud investigation at the Walden Pond Apartments along 213th Street and Northwest Ninth Place, Tuesday evening. They approached by...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
cbs12.com

Sheriff frustrated by frequent calls from Sandy Pines facility

TEQUESTA, Fla. (CBS12) — A riot at Sandy Pines juvenile treatment facility in Tequesta on Friday night caused injuries to several staff members, and eight juveniles briefly escaped. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) rounded up the runaways quickly, but this isn’t their first time responding to this facility....
TEQUESTA, FL
Click10.com

Vandal suffers electric shock in Fort Lauderdale, police say

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A neighborhood was relying on a generator on Monday morning after a man suffers burns after suffering an electric shock in Fort Lauderdale, police said. The vandal was hospitalized at Broward Health Medical Center on Sunday after the incident near the intersection of Northeast 15...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
cbs12.com

PBSO searching for missing 25-year-old in Lake Worth Beach

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities are seeking help in locating a missing woman in the Lake Worth Beach area. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said 25-year-old Cassandra Eagle was reported missing by her mother and was last seen on Monday, Jan. 23, around 9 a.m. in Lauderhill.
LAKE WORTH, FL

