WSVN-TV
BSO search for suspected shooter in Lauderdale Lakes; 1 victim airlifted to hospital
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Bullets flew outside a South Florida convenience store, and now deputies are searching for a suspect. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived to the scene in the area of Northwest 62nd Street and 19th Place, Tuesday afternoon, to find a man shot. The shooting happened...
cbs12.com
Police looking for person who vandalized multiple locations in Pembroke Pines
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. (CBS12) — Police say they are looking for the person who vandalized multiple banks and an electrical box in Pembroke Pines. The police department said on the early morning of Monday, Jan. 23, a person who vandalized numerous locations throughout the city. The vandalized property encompasses...
cw34.com
Man from Pompano Beach accused of shooting, killing woman back in August
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Pompano Beach who detectives say shot a killed a woman faces first-degree murder charges. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said on August 14, 2021, just after 3 a.m., deputies responded to a call at North Cypress Road and Copans Road. A...
Click10.com
Police: 1 arrested, 3 at large in Hialeah insurance fraud scheme
HIALEAH, Fla. – Hialeah police arrested a man Monday, accusing him of staging car crashes and filing duplicate insurance claims in an attempt to defraud auto insurance companies. Marlon Aldecoa, 22, of northwest Miami-Dade, faced charges of organized scheme to defraud, staging an accident and filing fraudulent insurance claims.
NBC Miami
Coral Springs Man, 62, Accused of Dealing Fentanyl, Had Machine Gun: Authorities
A 62-year-old Coral Springs man is facing federal charges after authorities said he was dealing fentanyl and was found with a machine gun. James Nevin Moorman has been charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, distributing a controlled substance, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Florida said Tuesday.
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Broward Police search for man who stole $12000 worth of wigs from beauty store
Broward Sheriff’s Office Robbery Unit detectives seek the public’s help locating a subject who robbed a beauty store taking approximately $12000 worth of wigs and other merchandise. According to reports BSO detectives responded to a robbery call at a beauty store near the 700 block of East Oakland...
NBC Miami
Broward Man Charged With Murder in Killing of Woman Who was Shot, Crashed at Hospital
A Broward County man is facing a murder charge in the killing of a woman who was shot then crashed into a tree outside a hospital last year, authorities said. Irvin Delisma, 22, of Pompano Beach is charged with first-degree murder in the killing of 20-year-old Anaysha Donjoie, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said Tuesday.
WSVN-TV
MDPD: Person hospitalized after police-involved shooting in Miami Gardens
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A person has been transported to the hospital after a police-involved shooting, according to police. The Miami-Dade Police Department said detectives were conducting surveillance regarding a fraud investigation at the Walden Pond Apartments along 213th Street and Northwest Ninth Place, Tuesday evening. They approached by...
cbs12.com
Sheriff frustrated by frequent calls from Sandy Pines facility
TEQUESTA, Fla. (CBS12) — A riot at Sandy Pines juvenile treatment facility in Tequesta on Friday night caused injuries to several staff members, and eight juveniles briefly escaped. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) rounded up the runaways quickly, but this isn’t their first time responding to this facility....
WSVN-TV
Man accused of shooting, killing teacher on I-95 faces judge, enters not-guilty plea
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - An accused highway killer faced a South Florida judge to enter his plea. Twenty-one-year-old Jahkobi Williams is charged with first-degree murder and pleaded not guilty, Monday, in the heinous killing of a young, South Florida teacher. Police said he shot and killed 23-year-old Ana Estevez,...
cbs12.com
Another juvenile escapes treatment facility in Tequesta, 9th this week: sheriff's office
TEQUESTA, Fla. (CBS12) — Another teenager has escaped the Sandy Pines Juvenile Treatment Facility, the ninth this week. The Public Information Officer for the Martin County Sheriff's Office Christine Weiss told CBS12 News that another juvenile had reportedly escaped the facility on Tuesday afternoon. Weiss said the juvenile is...
Jupiter police unable to find car burglar after searching storm drain
Jupiter police on Monday are searching a storm drain for a person they believe may have been burglarizing cars in two separate neighborhoods earlier in the morning.
cbs12.com
Bomb threat at Palm Beach International Airport leads to evacuation at Concourse C
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Concourse C at the Palm Beach International Airport (PBIA) was evacuated after the sheriff's office said a man said he had a bomb in his bag. A viewer called CBS12 News saying they were unsure of what was happening but there was heavy police presence and the airport was being evacuated.
cbs12.com
Red flags raised weeks before teacher found with weapons on campus
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Red flags were raised weeks before police arrested Robert Krasnicki after he was found with a gun and knife on the campus of Royal Palm Beach High School last week. Court records show allegations surfaced last November that Krasnicki, 42, was accused of...
Miami New Times
Cuffs First, Questions Later? Lawsuit Claims Miami-Dade Cops Failed to Verify ID in Mistaken Arrest
Early one morning in May 2019, Sophia King received a seemingly random call from a police officer who claimed King was a witness to a crime in Liberty City, and that police had a few questions for her. The 32-year-old Miami resident was confused — she hadn’t frequented Liberty City...
iheart.com
Florida Deputy Caught Shoplifting, Gets One-Week Suspension, Keeps Job
This is a story about a deputy who did a Florida Man thing... and still kept his job with the police department. According to CBS-12, a deputy with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Department was caught shoplifting at Home Depot and received a one-week suspension from his job with the department.
Click10.com
Vandal suffers electric shock in Fort Lauderdale, police say
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A neighborhood was relying on a generator on Monday morning after a man suffers burns after suffering an electric shock in Fort Lauderdale, police said. The vandal was hospitalized at Broward Health Medical Center on Sunday after the incident near the intersection of Northeast 15...
cbs12.com
PBSO searching for missing 25-year-old in Lake Worth Beach
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities are seeking help in locating a missing woman in the Lake Worth Beach area. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said 25-year-old Cassandra Eagle was reported missing by her mother and was last seen on Monday, Jan. 23, around 9 a.m. in Lauderhill.
WSVN-TV
Man accused in fatal shooting of preschool teacher on I-95 in Fort Lauderdale faces judge
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE (WSVN) — The shooter responsible for killing a young teacher on a South Florida highway back in 2022, faced a judge. Jahkobi Williams, 21, was formally indicted Monday morning, and faces several charges, including first-degree murder and attempted murder among other charges.
WSVN-TV
Man in custody, deputy hospitalized after reported carjacking, BSO-involved crash at FLL
FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy was taken to the hospital following a reported carjacking and crash at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport that ended with a man in handcuffs. Authorities said the chaotic chain of events started after reports of a man stealing...
