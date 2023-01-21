Read full article on original website
Arrest made after stolen car, knives, drugs found in Vancouver
A Vancouver man is facing identity theft and multiple drug related charges following a stolen vehicle investigation Tuesday morning, the Clark County Sheriff's Office said.
kptv.com
Man arrested, multiple drugs found during stolen vehicle investigation in Vancouver
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - Multiple drugs, including fentanyl and meth, were found on a suspect during a stolen vehicle investigation in Vancouver early Tuesday morning, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. At about 1:42 a.m., a sergeant spotted a stolen car in the parking lot of the 7-Eleven...
4 stolen show dogs found safe; finder declines $10K reward
Four show dogs inside a Mercedes van when it was stolen early Saturday were reunited with their owners on Sunday.
kptv.com
Man arrested in Southeast hit-and-run that left motorcyclist dead
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Police arrested a man, Tuesday morning, in connection with a hit-and-run on December 12 that left a motorcyclist dead. That day, officers responded to the crash on Southeast Division Street, east of Southeast 154th Avenue. They found the motorcyclist, 31-year-old Christopher Heil, dead at the scene. The car that hit Heil drove away before police arrived.
kykn.com
Late Evening Hit and Run Collision in Southeast Salem
Salem, Ore. — Salem Police and other emergency responders were called to the intersection of Lancaster DR & Rickey ST SE at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 21, on the report of a hit and run involving a pedestrian. Arriving officers located a woman, identified as 26-year-old Julia...
klcc.org
Dogs returned after someone steals van, four show dogs from hotel near Portland
Someone stole a van containing four show dogs in a hotel parking lot in the Hayden Island neighborhood of Portland on Saturday morning. The dogs were later found and returned to their owners, according to a police press release on Sunday. In a press release, Portland police say the van...
Stolen car owner threatened, man arrested, woman on loose
One man was arrested and a woman remains at large after allegedly pulling a gun on a person who spotted his stolen car and confronted them Sunday morning.
Armed robbery suspect shot, killed by Salem officers: Police
A witness said a person was shot and killed by Salem police in the area of Commercial Street Southeast Monday morning.
KATU.com
Salem Police kill robbery suspect in parking lot shootout
SALEM, Ore. — Officers fatally shot the suspect in an armed robbery at a Salem Walmart store on Monday morning, Salem police officials said. There were no reports of officers being hurt in the incident. Reports came in at about 9 a.m. for an armed robbery and carjacking in...
kptv.com
Portland firefighters rescue dog stuck in sewer pipe
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Firefighters came to the rescue when a little pup got stuck in a sewer pipe in North Portland on Sunday. Just after 2:30 p.m., Portland Fire & Rescue responded to an animal rescue call at North Burlington Avenue and North Crawford Street. PF&R said a dog went into an exposed six inch pipe and crawled out of arms reach.
kptv.com
Sewage overflow contained to church parking lot in SW Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - An overflow of water and sewage was contained to the parking lot of a church Monday night, according to the Portland Bureau of Environmental Services (BES). BES says crews responded to the overflow at about 10 p.m. and stopped it by 2 a.m. According to BES,...
kptv.com
Hazelwood neighborhood looks to lower its high shooting total in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A report released a few days ago from the Portland Police Bureau documents how many shootings each Portland neighborhood saw throughout 2022. The Hazelwood neighborhood tops the charts with at least 129. Arlene Kimura, Hazelwood Neighborhood Association President, said she believes it’s not Hazelwood residents harming...
kptv.com
Salem pedestrian injured in hit-and-run, driver arrested
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A hit-and-run accident injured a 26-year-old woman Saturday evening, according to Salem Police. Officers and emergency personnel responded to the crash on Southeast Lancaster Drive and Southeast Rickey Street at about 8:30 p.m. They arrived to find a pedestrian had been hit. She was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Police arrest 36-year-old driver who struck and killed a motorcyclist in SE Portland in December
Police arrested 36-year-old Jeffery Schindler in the crash that left a motorcyclist dead in Southeast Portland in December, police said. The motorcyclist was identified as Christopher Heil, 31.
kptv.com
Caught on Camera: Thief caught stealing mail off Beaverton porch
BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV) – A Beaverton neighborhood is on high alert after a porch pirate has been seen around the area stealing Amazon packages and mail. In the last 72 hours, at least two people have posted about the same suspect in the Cedar Hills area. Logan St. Marie...
kptv.com
Boy, 16, gets more than 7 years for Salem gas station shooting
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A 16-year-old boy has been sentenced to seven and a half years in prison for a Nov. 2021 shooting in a Salem gas station parking lot. A Marion County judge sentenced 16-year-old Kye Ray Alfaro on Monday. He pleaded guilty to attempted assault with a firearm. As part of the agreement, Alfaro agreed to be convicted as an adult.
‘Boom! Trailer blew up’: Portland residents share concerns
Residents in a North Portland neighborhood want action from city leaders after the explosion of a camper-trailer parked on a busy street corner in the early hours of Saturday.
Victim in Gresham park attack waited 90 minutes to speak with emergency dispatcher
GRESHAM, Ore. — Gresham Police are looking for a man who attacked a woman early Thursday afternoon at Pat Pfeifer Park near Northeast 172nd Avenue and Burnside. Rockwood Park. It happened around 12:15 p.m. on Thursday at Pat Pfeifer Park near Northeast 172nd and Burnside. "This was an unprovoked...
WWEEK
Cascade Station Kicks Out Liquor Store After String of Break-Ins
Managers of Cascade Station are kicking out the upscale shopping plaza’s liquor store, according to Saleem Noorani, president of the Associated Liquor Stores of Oregon. The airport mall told Malik Pirani, manager of PDX Liquor and Wine, that it would not be renewing his lease due to a “high number of break-ins,” Noorani told the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission last week.
kptv.com
Pedestrian dies at hospital after being hit by vehicle in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A person has died after they were hit by a vehicle in the Lents neighborhood early Monday morning. Just after 3 a.m., East Precinct officers were called out to a report of a pedestrian hit on Southeast Holgate Boulevard just west of Southeast 92nd Avenue. The pedestrian, whose name has not yet been released, was taken to a local hospital where they later died.
