Kansas City, KS

KCK man sentenced for 2022 Leavenworth deadly shooting of 20-year-old woman

By Brian Dulle
FOX4 News Kansas City
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vgSc1_0kM7vuy800

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — A 28-year-old Kansas City, Kansas man is sentenced for the killing of a 20-year-old woman in Leavenworth last summer.

A Leavenworth County judge sentenced Jerell Dewayne Martin Friday to life in prison for the July 15, 2022 first-degree murder of Ericka Hopkins .

Martin is not eligible for parole for 25 years, according to Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson.

Lawrence man to face prison time for child porn convictions

Thompson said Martin was found guilty of her murder following a two-day jury trial in December . He will be eligible to apply for parole from his prison sentence after he has served 25 years in the Kansas Department of Corrections.

On July 15, 2022, just after midnight, law enforcement responded to reports of multiple shots fired at Woodland Village apartments. Officers found Hopkins with a gunshot wound to her head. She later died of her injuries.

Surveillance video showed a gunman hiding at one end of an apartment building, then firing multiple rounds at individuals at the other end of the building. One of the bullets struck Hopkins who was sitting on the stairs.

Martin was later identified as the shooter through multiple witnesses and surveillance video.

