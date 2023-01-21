Read full article on original website
Nobel economist Paul Krugman says we're not in a debt crisis, but the US could still be facing a lot of economic problems in a few years
The US has the largest national debt balance in the world, and it could pose problems down the line, top economist Paul Krugman warned.
Bank of Israel governor warns Netanyahu that judicial overhaul could hurt economy – reports
The governor of the Bank of Israel has warned Benjamin Netanyahu that his new government’s proposals for sweeping judicial reform could damage the country’s economy, according to Israeli media reports. Prof Amir Yaron met the Israeli prime minister on Tuesday, according to the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper, after requesting...
NPR
Sold an American Dream, these workers from India wound up living a nightmare
This is FRESH AIR. I'm Dave Davies, in for Terry Gross, who's off this week. As climate change generates more catastrophic weather events, helping communities rebuild after floods, tornadoes and hurricanes has become a big business. There are firms that specialize in the work and thousands of workers, many of them immigrants, who move from one disaster to the next, getting temporary employment and sometimes being exploited by unscrupulous contractors. Our guest today, Saket Soni, tells the story of hundreds of welders and pipefitters who were recruited from India to come to the Gulf Coast to repair oil rigs after Hurricane Katrina in 2006 and found themselves trapped in a nightmare. After paying a small fortune, expecting they'd get good wages and a green card to bring their families to America, they found themselves living in a squalid work camp surrounded by barbed wire.
NPR
For months experts have been warning of a recession. Is that risk fading?
For months now, many analysts and experts who study the economy have told us to expect a recession. Inflation has been high. Some industries are cutting costs and laying off thousands of people, preparing for harder times. But Mark Zandi says now some signs point the other way. He's the chief economist at Moody's Analytics. Good morning, Mark.
Wall Street weakens on worries about corporate profits
NEW YORK — (AP) — Wall Street is weakening Wednesday on worries about corporate profits following a mixed set of earnings reports and forecasts from Microsoft and others. The S&P 500 was 0.9% lower in midday trading after losing nearly double that earlier in the morning. It's on pace for a second step down after reaching its highest level in seven weeks on Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 199 points, or 0.6%, at 33,534, as of 12:08 p.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 1.2% lower.
Don't rule out further inflation surprises yet, and here are 3 ways for investors to predict them, Goldman Sachs says
Goldman Sachs says monitoring commodity prices, recent currency movements, and CPI releases in nearby countries can help smooth out surprises.
NPR
What does our perception of time have to do with climate change? A lot.
Listen to Short Wave on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts. Most people are focused on the present: today, tomorrow, maybe next year. Fixing your flat tire is more pressing than figuring out if you should buy an electric car. Living by the beach is a lot more fun than figuring out when your house might be flooded by rising sea levels.
NPR
Africa is getting a lot of attention this month from the U.S., China and Russia
Audio will be available later today. The Biden administration is making a big push to re-engage with Africa after the tumult of the Trump years. At the same time, Africa is also being wooed by China and Russia.
Joe Biden Says Saudi Arabia Will Face 'Consequences For What They've Done With Russia'
President Joe Biden has reportedly said there would be “consequences” for Saudi Arabia for collaborating with Russia to trim oil production, an indication that cracks have appeared in the relationship between the two long-time allies. What Happened: Biden told CNN’s Jake Tapper in an interview broadcast in October...
NPR
Tesla investors have much to mull as the automaker prepares to reveal earnings
Audio will be available later today. Elon Musk and Tesla face multiple lawsuits, and the pioneering company's stock value has cratered as more EV options come on sale. The company reports earnings on Wednesday.
NPR
Germany is under increased pressure to send its Leopard tanks to Ukraine
Germany is under increasing pressure to send its Leopard tanks to Ukraine and to allow other countries like Poland to do the same. Germany fears such a move could escalate the war, but there are also deeper cultural reasons behind its hesitance. After Germany's defeat in World War II, the country adopted a firmly anti-militaristic stance and set strict rules about how and when it exports weapons. For more on this, I'm joined by Stefan Liebich, who represented the Left Party in the German Parliament for 12 years. He joins us from Berlin. Good morning.
NPR
Encore: In Istanbul, what was once routine for the winter is now a luxury
Routines of Istanbul winter life — from visits to traditional public baths to hot drinks — are getting hard for many to afford amid Turkey's economic crisis. Turkish families are struggling with soaring prices, and many find themselves forced to give up some of their usual winter pleasures. NPR's Peter Kenyon reports that one sign of this can be found at Istanbul's Turkish baths, where employees say many of their customers are staying away this year.
NPR
How much is Israel's new government trying to change the balance of power?
Audio will be available later today. With a coalition that includes far-right figures, Benjamin Netanyahu is prime minister again. NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Dahlia Scheindlin, a columnist for the Israeli newspaper Haaretz.
NPR
Tens of thousands of tech workers have lost their jobs since Jan. 1
Who's really affected by layoffs in the tech industry? Some people worked for Alphabet, the parent company of Google. Some worked for Spotify, which announced layoffs just yesterday. They worked for Twitter and many other companies. And in total, more than 56,000 people have seen their jobs cut this month alone. Arun Sundararajan says this change hits a variety of people.
Amazon Launches $5 A Month Prescription Delivery For 60 Generic Drugs For Prime Members
The program includes medications like Escitalopram, generic Lexapro, and Amoxicillin, an antibiotic.
NPR
In new book, Haass explores the obligations we have to one another and the country
NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with author and veteran diplomat Richard Haass about what it means to be a responsible citizen. Haass' new book is called: The Bill of Obligations. Richard Haass is a veteran U.S. diplomat and now the head of the Council on Foreign Relations. He sometimes talks with audiences about a changing world.
NPR
Encore: Agricultural research funding is down, impacting fight against climate change
Billions of dollars every year get funneled into agriculture research - that is, research that helps advance farming technology. The federal government funds the vast majority of this research, but funding has fallen by a third - a loss of nearly $3 billion over the past couple decades. And that decline has implications for agriculture's ability to adapt to climate change. Harvest Public Media's Dana Cronin has more.
NPR
Biden administration invites ordinary citizens to help resettle refugees
The Biden administration is appealing to private citizens to directly sponsor refugees resettling in the United States from around the world, as part of the biggest shift in the U.S. program for displaced people since its launch in 1980. Under 'Welcome Corps', launched last week, ordinary Americans will handle the...
