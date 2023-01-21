Read full article on original website
Portlanders will soon get a chance to pay $150 for a cup of coffee
Be careful what you order when you stop by Proud Mary Cafe for some caffeine in February because starting Monday, Feb. 6, the menu at the Alberta Street coffee shop will feature a $150 cup of coffee. What makes a $150 cup of coffee? It’s the awards, baby. “The...
kptv.com
Over-the-top Korean corndogs are newest food trend to hit Oregon
HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) – Korean-style corndogs have been trending around the country for the last few years, with local spots and chains popping up to serving them. One of those chains, Two Hands Fresh Corndogs, just opened up it’s first Oregon location in Hillsboro!. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise...
tourcounsel.com
Jantzen Beach Center | Shopping mall in Portland, Oregon
Jantzen Beach Center, is a very practical shopping center. Since, you can find everything you need for the home, your closet, or any gift you want to make. This complex has different department stores, boutiques, and restaurants, in case you want to eat something delicious. Featured Shopping Stores: Sierra, Target,...
Residents from Portland Safe Rest program find permanent housing
As the city gets closer to starting its third village, KOIN 6 News has learned 72 people have found housing from the Safe Rest program.
KGW
More than 600 Portland city laborers to strike next week
They have not reached a new contract deal with the city. Ahead of the strike, the union's holding a rally in front of city hall on Saturday.
Intel won’t build $700 million ‘mega lab’ in Hillsboro after all
Multiple news reports say Intel has scrapped plans to develop a $700 million "mega lab" at its Jones Farm campus in Hillsboro, part of ongoing downsizing at the international chipmaking company.
‘Boom! Trailer blew up’: Portland residents share concerns
Residents in a North Portland neighborhood want action from city leaders after the explosion of a camper-trailer parked on a busy street corner in the early hours of Saturday.
KGW
Downtown Portland Ritz-Carlton tower condo goes for nearly $8M
PORTLAND, Ore. — A penthouse at the top of the Ritz-Carlton tower is going for $7.85 million. The 34th-floor condo is one of eight that are unfinished, and it's the largest still on the market inside, according to Terry Sprague, owner of LUXE Forbes Global Properties. The penthouse features...
opb.org
Who is the California group bidding to operate homeless camps in Portland?
Your browser does not support the audio element. The city of Portland is moving forward with a controversial plan to create several massive outdoor homeless encampments throughout the city. According to Mayor Ted Wheeler’s Office, the city has closed its request for proposals to operate the outdoor shelters and it’s reviewing the submissions.
Yelp ranked this Oregon coast pizzeria higher than Portland restaurants
Five Oregon pizza restaurants made Yelps’ list of the Top Pizza Spots in the U.S.
Lights remain on at the NE Portland Nike store, but there’s no sign of reopening
The Nike store in Northeast Portland has been mostly closed to the public for months, and it’s unclear whether the closure is temporary or permanent. There’s no sign posted to the storefront on 2650 N.E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. noting hours or when the doors will reopen. Nike’s website says the location is “closed for the next 7 days.”
fsrmagazine.com
The SEA Crab House to Open Two New Locations in February
The SEA Crab House, featuring Cajun-style seafood boils with Thai-inspired sauces, is poised to launch two new restaurant locations in February 2023. The first new location will open February 3 in Beaverton, Oregon; the second location will open February 28 in Seattle. “We plan to open six new locations in...
4 stolen show dogs found safe; finder declines $10K reward
Four show dogs inside a Mercedes van when it was stolen early Saturday were reunited with their owners on Sunday.
thatoregonlife.com
49 Extraordinary Photos of What Oregon Life Was Like During World War II
His name was Al Monner and he never became a world-famous photographer (unlike his peers Ray Atkeson, Minor White, and Dorothea Lange). As far as Oregon is concerned though, I would argue that Monner gave us a priceless look into life during WWII. Born and raised in Portland and small...
kptv.com
Car crashes into Barnes & Noble at Llyod Center sending glass flying through store
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A car crashed into the Barnes & Noble bookstore at the Lloyd Center in Portland on Wednesday night. Videos shared with FOX 12 showed glass from a shattered window spread across the store’s interior. Employees put up tape to prevent customers from walking in the area.
KGW
'The Blind Boys of Alabama' to perform in Beaverton ahead of Grammy Awards
The Blind Boys of Alabama will play a show in Beaverton on Jan. 25 before attending the Grammy Awards. KGW's Brenda Braxton spoke with drummer Ricky McKinnie.
Readers respond: Apologies for Portland theater behavior
To the cast and crew of Moulin Rouge, performed at Keller Auditorium on January 15, I would like to apologize on behalf of the entire audience and the people of the greater Portland area. I was horrified to see at least 10% of the audience leaving the theater during the last song of the first half so they could get in line to get booze faster. It was equally disgusting to see at least 15% of the audience or more leaving during the final song of the show, presumably to beat the traffic.
9-acre wooden roof lifted into place at PDX
The new 9-acre wooden roof at Portland International Airport, which has been under construction since last year in a remote corner of the airfield, was transported in pieces and carefully lifted into place.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
KING TIDES – Barview Tillamook Bay Jetties 1/22/23 – Video by Don Backman
It doesn’t matter how many times we see it – the power of the ocean is awe-inspiring and as most lifelong Tillamook County residents will tell you we never tire of witnessing the display. Tillamook County Pioneer photographer/videographer Don Backman said he didn’t expect to get much excitement...
audioinkradio.com
Shinedown Announce Tour with Three Days Grace and From Ashes to New
Shinedown will spend this April and May on a US tour with fellow modern rockers Three Days Grace and From Ashes to New. Brent Smith and the guys of Shinedown have announced a spring 2023 US tour to promote their newest album, 2022’s “Planet Zero.” They’re bringing some rock friends along for the ride, too, with Three Days Grace and From Ashes to New.
