okcfox.com
Oklahoma lawmaker files bill prohibiting abuse of NDAs
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma lawmaker filed a bill this week that would prohibit the abuse of non-disclosure agreements (NDAs). Rep. Tom Gann, R-Inola, filed House Bill (HB) 1378, which would require businesses of any kind seeking state or local incentives to fully disclose who they are and what they do and also would prevent government officials from entering into NDAs.
kosu.org
Bill looks to remove straight party voting option from Oklahoma ballots
An Oklahoma lawmaker is hoping to end the practice of straight party voting. Straight party voting allows a voter to select only a political party on their ballot, and all candidates who are part of that party will get one vote. Senate Bill 568, authored by Democratic State Senator Mary...
news9.com
Some Concerned About State Question 820 As Others Support Ballot Measure
Oklahomans will go to the polls this March to decide whether marijuana should be legal for recreational use across the state. Garry McDevitt, the pastor of the First Baptist Church in Prue, has been rallying church members and the people of Prue to write letters and sign petitions of their own.
Oklahoma's SB440 Threatens to Put Cap on THC Potency
It appears as though the Oklahoma government is once again trying to stir the pot. In a prefilled legislation outline found on LegiScan, a 2-page bill authored by Senator Jessica Garvin is set to be introduced on Feb 6th, 2023. While relatively short compared to many of the legislative pieces that can be found on the site, this piece could have a drastic impact on the legal medical cannabis industry in Oklahoma.
KTEN.com
Oklahoma senator aims to codify the definition of 'female'
OKLAHOMA (KTEN) — Oklahoma state Sen. Jessica Garvin (R-District 43) is proposing legislation that she's calling a "Women's Bill of Rights." "A natural person whose biological reproductive system is developed to produce ova" Garvin proposed the legislation to make sure everyone is on the same page when it comes...
Oklahoma ranked worst in the nation for SSDI approval rate with just 33.4% of claims getting accepted
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK. - Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) is a government-run program that provides financial support for individuals unable to work due to a disability. Unfortunately, not everyone who applies for SSDI receives benefits, and the state you live in determines how likely you are to be approved.
blackchronicle.com
DOJ announces investigation into Oklahoma, OKC police department
The U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday that it has opened an investigation into the state of Oklahoma, Oklahoma City and the Oklahoma City Police Department.| MORE | OKC police release statement following announcement of DOJ investigationA news release says the investigation will examine whether Oklahoma fails to provide community-based mental health services to people in Oklahoma County, which authorities say leads to unnecessary admissions to psychiatric facilities and police contact. The DOJ also will examine Oklahoma City’s systems for responding to people experiencing behavioral health crises, including through the 911 call center and the police department.”Community-based mental health services, which are proven effective in transforming people’s lives, are critical to preventing a cycle of unnecessary institutionalization and avoidable contacts with law enforcement,” Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division said in the news release. “The Civil Rights Division is committed to ensuring appropriate responses to behavioral health crises and protecting the civil rights of people with mental health disabilities.”The Oklahoma City Police Department officials said in a statement that the DOJ notified the department Thursday morning about the investigation but weren’t provided specific information about it. “We intend to cooperate with the USDOJ and look forward to working with them toward the goal of providing the safest and most effective ways of responding to these types of calls,” Oklahoma City Police Chief Wade Gourley said in the statement. The investigation is being conducted pursuant to Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act, which prohibits disability discrimination by Oklahoma and local governments. The news release states that the investigation also is being conducted pursuant to the Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act of 1994, which prohibits state and local governments from engaging in a pattern or practice of conduct by law enforcement officers that deprives individuals of rights protected by the Constitution or federal law.The DOJ informed several Oklahoma and Oklahoma City officials of the investigation before Thursday’s announcement. Those informed include the offices of Gov. Kevin Stitt, Attorney General John O’Connor, the commissioner of the Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, Mayor David Holt, the city manager and Police Chief Wade Gourley.A DOJ official told KOCO 5 that the investigation could take up to a year.
KTUL
Oklahoma Tax Commission opens 2023 income tax filing season
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Tax Commission (OTC) has opened the state income tax filing season on Monday. The filing deadline to submit 2022 Oklahoma income tax returns is Tuesday, Apr. 18, 2023. Federal income tax returns are also due on Apr. 18. According to the Internal Revenue...
OK senator files 2nd Amendment Financial Privacy Act
An Oklahoma state senator has filed a measure that would prohibit credit card companies from sharing information about gun purchases.
blackchronicle.com
New state voter registration numbers show party shifts
Republican and independent registration has continued to grow in Oklahoma, according to new voter statistics that show Democratic registration has slipped below 30%. The new numbers, released by the Oklahoma State Election Board, show a slight increase from January 2022 in registration, after culling the rolls for duplicate and inactive registrations.
news9.com
Oklahoma Republicans, Gov. Stitt Backing Legislation To Limit Tracking Of Gun Purchases
Republican lawmakers have proposed legislation which would prohibit credit card companies from tracking gun purchases in Oklahoma. Visa, Mastercard and American Express announced in 2022 the companies would start using a code to categorize the transactions involving firearms. Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt voiced his opposition for the push at a...
More meetings held for families coming off of 13-year waitlist for disability services
The Oklahoma Human Services Developmental Disability Services division (DDS) is hosting the second round of regional meetings across Oklahoma as more families transition off the waitlist.
KTUL
State of Oklahoma now accepting Rural Energy for American Program grant applications
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Oklahoma State Director, Kenneth Corn, announced that Oklahoma is now accepting Rural Energy for American Program Grant applications. A REAP grant is designed to aid small businesses or farms in rural Oklahoma with energy efficient improvements and renewable energy...
KHBS
Former Arkansas state senator, county judge candidate, pleads guilty to abuse of public trust
FORT SMITH, Ark. — A former Arkansas state senator andcandidate for Sebastian County judge pleaded guilty to abuse of public trust Monday, according to Emily White, special prosecutor. Robert Dennis Altes, better known as Denny Altes, was briefly booked into jail on May 6, 2022. His charge was listed...
Social Security Increase Followed by Increase in Scams
(NAFB) The Social Security increase for 2023 is welcome news for seniors, but it’s followed by an increase in scam attempts. Social Security benefits and Supplemental Security Income payments are increasing 8.7 percent in 2023. This is the annual cost-of-living adjustment required by law, according to AARP Oklahoma State Director Sean Voskuhl.
Oklahoma City Voted as Having “Ugliest” Women in America
So here's a weird story that I'm not sure most will agree with. In a nationwide poll conducted in 2021 through an app called Clover, females from Oklahoma were named the second least attractive women in the nation... but it gets worse. In the 2022 update, when the poll was...
KOCO
Oklahomans gather for abortion rally on 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade
OKLAHOMA CITY — Sunday marked the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade first opening abortion access in the United States. Across the country, people marched and gathered for pro-abortion rallies, including here in Oklahoma. They said on a day that should be celebrated, they’re upset they have to continue to gather in protest of laws banning abortion in Oklahoma.
Up to $35,000 in stimulus money available to eligible Oklahoma homeowners
During 2021 the US government passed the American Rescue Plan Act, which provides up to $9.961 billion for every state, territory, and tribal entity in the United States (source) to prevent housing instability. Though federally funded, each state administers the funds using different criteria. At this point, approximately 25 states have already used up all their funds—but there’s still time for eligible Oklahoma homeowners to apply to receive money for your mortgage.
KOCO
Oklahoma attorney explains tenants' rights after apartment complex threatens eviction
PAULS VALLEY, Okla. — After residents at an affordable housing complex were told they had five days to pay large sums of money or face eviction, an attorney explained what rights tenants have in Oklahoma. Residents at Pauls Valley Terrace were told they owed hundreds or even thousands of...
Closings: Several Oklahoma schools cancel in-person classes
As the Sooner State prepares for a blast of winter weather, many school districts have already canceled in-person classes.
