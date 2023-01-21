AC Milan are back to Serie A soccer after a quite disappointing week that culminated with the loss against Inter Milan in the Supercoppa Italiana in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Stefano Pioli's team come from two consecutive draws (against AS Roma at home and against Lecce away) and were also booted from the Coppa Italia's round of 16 against Torino. Losing against big rivals Inter Milan was the lowest point of the season so far, and the Rossoneri need to react on Tuesday against Maurizio Sarri's Lazio. After Juventus were deducted 15 points in the table due to mishandling transfer finances, Lazio are currently fifth with 34 points, only four behind AC Milan. Here's what you need to know:

