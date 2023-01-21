Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
CBS Sports
Lazio vs. AC Milan live stream: Serie A prediction, TV channel, how to watch online, start time, odds
AC Milan are back to Serie A soccer after a quite disappointing week that culminated with the loss against Inter Milan in the Supercoppa Italiana in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Stefano Pioli's team come from two consecutive draws (against AS Roma at home and against Lecce away) and were also booted from the Coppa Italia's round of 16 against Torino. Losing against big rivals Inter Milan was the lowest point of the season so far, and the Rossoneri need to react on Tuesday against Maurizio Sarri's Lazio. After Juventus were deducted 15 points in the table due to mishandling transfer finances, Lazio are currently fifth with 34 points, only four behind AC Milan. Here's what you need to know:
BBC
Everton manager: Who should be appointed at Goodison Park? Vote now
Former Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa, ex-Burnley manager Sean Dyche and Ralph Hasenhuttl, who was sacked by Southampton in November, are all potential candidates to succeed Frank Lampard - as are former Everton players Wayne Rooney and Duncan Ferguson. They all feature in the top five with the bookmakers,...
Football transfer rumours: Emery and Guendouzi to reunite at Aston Villa?
It’s his first transfer window at Aston Villa and Unai Emery is getting the band back together, with Mattéo Guendouzi linked with a move from Marseille to the West Midlands before the end of the month. What next? A sensational swoop for Lucas Torreira? A big-money move for Alexandre Lacazette? Mesut Özil on the bench looking miserable? Someone get Sven Mislintat on the blower, things are about to get interesting.
BBC
Monday's transfer gossip: Rice, Lampard, Conte, Trossard, Zaniolo, Ziyech, Gil, Navas
West Ham United's Declan Rice is leaning towards joining Arsenal in the summer, with Chelsea and Manchester United also expected to compete for the 24-year-old England midfielder's signature. (Guardian) Everton's majority owner Farhad Moshiri has held talks with the club's board about manager Frank Lampard's future and possible replacements for...
BBC
Arsenal 3-2 Man Utd: What Ten Hag said
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag tells BBC Sport: "It was a great game, a lot of tempo and the audience is the big winner. Two top teams but of course we are disappointed when you lose this game in the late stage. All the goals we conceded today are mistakes, it can't happen.
SB Nation
Fulham vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Community Player Ratings
Tottenham Hotspur got a hard-fought away win over Fulham, doing the double over the Cottagers this season thanks to a 1-0 win at Craven Cottage. Harry Kane was the difference, but in truth it was a pretty poor performance from Spurs. Thankfully they have what should be a manageable away match against Preston North End coming up in the FA Cup this weekend.
BBC
Moises Caicedo: Midfielder 'focused on Brighton' amid Chelsea transfer talk
Moises Caicedo has said he is "focused on Brighton" amid speculation about his future at the club. The Seagulls reportedly turned down a £55m bid by Chelsea, who could make an improved offer for the 21-year-old before the transfer window closes. The defensive midfielder joined Brighton in February 2021...
Report: Chelsea Could Make A 'Surprise' Midfield Signing
Chelsea could decide to go for a surprise player if they fail to sign Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo this January.
NBC Sports
Premier League Fan Fest in Orlando
The Premier League Fan Fest is heading to Orlando, Florida, as the entire Premier League Mornings Live team will be at Universal for what promises to be an epic weekend. Our latest Fan Fest will take place on January 21-22, 2023 and will see Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Mustoe, Robbie Earle, Tim Howard, plus plenty of special guests, based at the Universal Resort in Orlando for the entire weekend.
BBC
Rice 'has not made up his mind yet'
This is "probably Declan Rice's last season at West Ham", says Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards as the Premier League's Champions-League chasing clubs circle around London Stadium. The Hammers captain has been strongly linked with a move to league leaders Arsenal in the summer, with Chelsea and Manchester United also reportedly...
Inter’s Super Cup celebration ruined with loss to Empoli
MILAN (AP) — Inter Milan’s Italian Super Cup celebration was ruined with a 1-0 home loss to Empoli in Serie A on Monday. Milan Skriniar was sent off with two yellow cards in the first half to leave Inter with 10 men, and 19-year-old Tommaso Baldanzi scored for Empoli midway through the second half following a poor effort from Inter goalkeeper Andre Onana.
BBC
Another Argentine starlet signs for Man City
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. Maximo Perrone has penned a five-and-a-half year deal at Manchester City after signing from Velez Sarsfield for around £8m. The 20-year-old is viewed by City as one for the future but will train with the first team for...
Comments / 0