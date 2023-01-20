Read full article on original website
Earth’s Core Has Stopped and May Be Reversing Direction, Study Says
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Earth’s inner core has recently stopped spinning, and may now be reversing the direction of its rotation, according to a surprising new study that probed the deepest reaches of our planet with seismic waves from earthquakes.
SpaceX just fueled up its massive Starship for the first time
SpaceX fueled up its fully stacked Starship for the first time ever on Monday, checking off another huge testing milestone ahead of the rocket’s first orbital flight test. The success of Monday’s test keeps this Starship vehicle — consisting of a Super Heavy booster, called Booster 7, and the Ship 24 upper-stage — on track…
Earth’s core might be reversing its spin. It ‘won’t affect our daily lives,’ expert says
Earth's inner core, a red-hot ball of iron 1,800 miles below our feet, stopped spinning recently, and it may now be reversing directions, according to an analysis of seismic activity.
'Talk to Me' review: YouTubers find fresh horror with creepy seance game
Forget the Ouija board. With Talk to Me, a creepy new conduit for channeling the dead has come into play. It all begins with a ceramic hand that is eerily lifelike. The stories of its origins are varied, but all disturbing in the way of juicy urban legend. The game attached to this cryptic limb is simple: Hold its cold fingers in yours. Light a candle. Address the spirit world by saying, "Talk to me." Surrender your body by saying, "I let you in." You have opened a door to the dead. You will be possessed. Blow that candle out before 90 seconds passes or else.
