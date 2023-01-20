Forget the Ouija board. With Talk to Me, a creepy new conduit for channeling the dead has come into play. It all begins with a ceramic hand that is eerily lifelike. The stories of its origins are varied, but all disturbing in the way of juicy urban legend. The game attached to this cryptic limb is simple: Hold its cold fingers in yours. Light a candle. Address the spirit world by saying, "Talk to me." Surrender your body by saying, "I let you in." You have opened a door to the dead. You will be possessed. Blow that candle out before 90 seconds passes or else.

8 HOURS AGO