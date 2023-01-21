ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Winston-Salem activists want end to gun violence

By Daryl Matthews
FOX8 News
 4 days ago

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem community leaders are becoming fed up with gun violence taking over the places they call home.

Community activist Frankie Gist said the violence can only be stopped if the city comes together and stops it at the root.

“Step up, and let’s do it together to end gun violence. Let’s do it together. Let’s do it with the sheriff’s department. Let’s do it with the chief. Let’s do it with the city council,” Gist said.

Gist said activists are working in the community to stop gun violence by going into the neighborhoods and talking to families and young people, but more help is needed from city leaders.

“Every activist in this community is taking a stand. We need city officials to meet us halfway and do their part. There need to be programs that cater to young people. All the killings that have been happening in the city are dealing with young people,” Gist said.

Gist said programs that would get young people off the street and into activists are needed more than ever. He said programs are one of many ways to deter gun violence and keep young people out of gangs and other activities that would put them on the wrong path.

According to Winston Salem police, there have been 16 non-fatal victims of gun violence and three homicides compared to 25 homicides in 2022 and 30 in 2021.

The latest victim of gun violence is 12-year-old Enedy Penaloza Morales. She died in the hospital after she was hit by a stray bullet in Weston Park on Sunday afternoon.

Kane Bowen was hit by a bullet and died early Thursday inside the Burke Street Pub where Makenzi Dalton was also hit by a bullet and survived.

Blackwulfe342022
4d ago

Community Activist Franklin Gist you marched the street to defund the police force in Winston-Salem, North Carolina because hundreds of miles away another police force was charged with wrong doing and now because of that melinated people are getting murdered at rates not seen since the 80s and 90s go figure.

10
Amanda Barbee
3d ago

somebody needs to do something all of this is getting past crazy you can't go anywhere now without worrying about somebody getting shot or killed I don't go anywhere or take my kids anywhere unless we absolutely have to go because of this and also because of COVID ,RSV,or the flu

3
Ernie Whitener
4d ago

Maybe the "activists" should work with parents to discipline their children.

