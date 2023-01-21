Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous restaurant chain unexpectedly closes multiple Michigan locationsKristen WaltersMichigan State
Husband who murdered his woman, arrested in Southgate while moving her corpse to Superior TownshipWestland DailySouthgate, MI
A Picture Captured an Inexplicable Light Beam on Anniversary of the Death of St. Joseph Shrine's PastorTracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
After Winning the Jackpot, a Black Lady Sued a Bank for Refusing to Accept a CheckCeebla CuudLivonia, MI
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
Sweetgreen opening first Ann Arbor location with Wolverine apparel, baked good giveaways
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Customers at a salad shop opening in downtown Ann Arbor will receive vintage clothing, as well as help provide meals to a local food bank. Sweetgreen, 311 S. State St., is opening its third Michigan restaurant at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24. The first 50 customers on opening day will receive vintage University of Michigan apparel from UMich Apparel.
fox2detroit.com
5-year-old dies after wandering from home • When snow starts falling • Royal Oak's parking problem
TUESDAY NEWS HIT - A dark playground set became the scene of an investigation early Monday morning after a child that had wandered from its home in Clinton Township was found not breathing. The flashing lights of the Clinton Township police were seen at 6 a.m. According to police the...
Future of vacant Ann Arbor-area movie theater again up for debate
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - With its screens dark and doors shuttered, what was once a popular movie theater is nearing two years as a vacant building in a commercial area along Jackson Road, just outside Ann Arbor. It’s doubtful the silver screen is going to return to the former Goodrich...
Detroit News
Detroit-style pizzeria looks for new home to avoid raising prices
Beloved Detroit-style pizzeria Michigan & Trumbull has been at its home near the famous corner in Corktown for three years. This week, however, owners announced that they're looking for a new location for the family business in an effort to avoid raising prices, and so they can continue to pay a living wage to employees and keep donating to local nonprofits via their "Good Corner" program.
fox2detroit.com
Residents worried Royal Oak has a parking enforcement problem
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Royal Oak residents want the city to do something about its high parking violation rate. A study of parking enforcement in the city found that 43% of all visitors that used on-street or meter parking downtown were ticketed. That number of tickets comes with a pretty penny for the city budget - but some are worried it's giving Royal Oak a bad name.
HometownLife.com
What's up with Sears? Livonia building has been empty since 2020
Ever drive by the old Sears in Livonia and wonder what's going on with it?. The former Sears, at the corner of Farmington and Seven Mile roads, is one of several large vacancies in the city that Livonia leaders see as opportunities for redevelopment. But, seeing opportunity isn't always enough to get ground broken for a new project.
See Washtenaw County school closings for Wednesday, Jan. 25
ANN ARBOR, MI - Schools in Washtenaw County opted to get ahead of the weather in canceling school Wednesday, Jan. 25, in anticipation of inclement weather. For Ann Arbor Public Schools, the decision to close was based on ensuring the safety of students and staff, Superintendent Jeanice Swift said. The...
Look: Creepy Abandoned Farm House In Howell Michigan
If you're driving along 96, heading down towards Detroit, there is a great possibility that you've passed Howell, Michigan. Inside of that city, lies an abandoned house, that looks like it has a story to tell. Abandoned Howell Farm House. Who isn't a fan of exploring old abandoned places? From...
Popular Michigan restaurant chain opening another new location in the state
A popular Michigan-based restaurant chain is opening another new location in the state early next month. Read on to learn more. On Monday, February 6, 2023, the popular Michigan-based restaurant chain HopCat will be opening its newest Michigan location in Royal Oak to the public, according to local sources.
michiganchronicle.com
New Chick-fil-A Restaurant in Livonia Opens With Community Building in Mind
The Chick-fil-A Livonia restaurant brings approximately 130 full- and part-time jobs to the community and honors 100 Local Heroes with free Chick-fil-A meals for a year. When local businesswoman Vikki Hardy Brown began her latest venture in opening up a Chick-fil-A location in Livonia, she did it to not only make a financial win professionally but to also bring an additional ingredient to the fast-food chain that customers will remember long after they’re done eating.
fox2detroit.com
Video: Michigan volunteers remove Halloween bucket stuck on deer's head for '2 weeks'
LANSING, Mich. - A neighborhood group in Lansing, Michigan, successfully removed a Halloween bucket from a deer’s head on Sunday, which media reported had been stuck on the animal for weeks. Local media, citing witnesses, reported a young deer had been roaming Lansing with the plastic pumpkin candy bucket...
progressivegrocer.com
1st Look at the New Meijer Grocery Banner: EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS
Midwest retailer to open smaller-footprint locations in Detroit area on Jan. 26. Long before the first Meijer supercenter changed the Michigan retail landscape in the 1960s, Henrik Meijer and his teenage son, Frederik, opened their first grocery store in the midst of the Great Depression. That market in Greenville, Mich., was known as Meijer’s Grocery.
fox2detroit.com
Southeast Michigan school closings: Check the list for Wednesday, Jan. 25
DETROIT (FOX 2) - With snow moving into Southeast Michigan, some students may get a snow day Wednesday. Check the school closings list here. Most areas will get 3-5 inches, with the snow starting Wednesday morning and continuing into the evening. VIEW: Snow timeline. A Winter Storm Warning will be...
HometownLife.com
Pedestrian plan in downtown Northville could bring big changes
Could downtown Northville take on a new look? A new pedestrian plan recently proposed to the city council could lead to just that. Consultants hired by the city last year to help develop a plan for the downtown area now that it is closed permanently to motor vehicle traffic unveiled its initial report after taking a look at Main and Center streets.
Tv20detroit.com
COMPLETE LIST: Snow Emergencies declared for southeastern Michigan and Metro Detroit
(WXYZ) — As the winter storm in headed toward southeast Michigan, a number of communities have declared Snow Emergencies. During a snow emergency, residents are not allowed to park on city streets so plows and salt trucks can clear snow and de-ice main streets. Cars could get a ticket or towed if parked on city streets during the snow emergency.
fox2detroit.com
Residents want reform of Royal Oak parking system
About 43% of all drivers who used on-street parking in Royal Oak were ticketed while parked in the city. That's a pretty penny for the city, but businesses and residents are worried it's giving the city a bad name and keeping people from visiting.
fox2detroit.com
Bad Brads BBQ opening 5th location in Metro Detroit
The first time Bad Brads BBQ showed up on FOX 2, they had one location. Things have changed big time for the Metro Detroit eatery, which just opened a 5th spot in Livonia.
fox2detroit.com
Packard Plant demolition continues Tuesday
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Phase two of Detroit's planned demolition of the abandoned Packard Plant begins Tuesday. The city will be joined by its demolition director and representatives of District 5 to announce the second portion of demolition of the notorious plant. It's expected to cost $1.2 million. Detroit secured...
fox2detroit.com
Westland Kroger manager pepper-sprayed by liquor thief
WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - A woman pepper-sprayed a store manager at a Westland Kroger when she was confronted while trying to steal liquor last fall. According to police, the woman and a man put nine bottles of liquor into a large bag shortly after 9:40 p.m. Oct. 4, 2022, at the store at 36460 Ford Rd. When a manager confronted the pair, the woman pepper-sprayed the manager.
fox2detroit.com
2 arrested after headless body found in Michigan field in 1997
LENAWEE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - More than 25 years ago, the headless body of a man was found under a thin layer of snow in a Michigan field. A Lenawee County farmer found the body in Lenawee County's Blissfield Township on Nov. 19, 1997. Police said the hands were also cut off.
Comments / 3