The Ann Arbor News

Sweetgreen opening first Ann Arbor location with Wolverine apparel, baked good giveaways

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Customers at a salad shop opening in downtown Ann Arbor will receive vintage clothing, as well as help provide meals to a local food bank. Sweetgreen, 311 S. State St., is opening its third Michigan restaurant at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24. The first 50 customers on opening day will receive vintage University of Michigan apparel from UMich Apparel.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Detroit-style pizzeria looks for new home to avoid raising prices

Beloved Detroit-style pizzeria Michigan & Trumbull has been at its home near the famous corner in Corktown for three years. This week, however, owners announced that they're looking for a new location for the family business in an effort to avoid raising prices, and so they can continue to pay a living wage to employees and keep donating to local nonprofits via their "Good Corner" program.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Residents worried Royal Oak has a parking enforcement problem

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Royal Oak residents want the city to do something about its high parking violation rate. A study of parking enforcement in the city found that 43% of all visitors that used on-street or meter parking downtown were ticketed. That number of tickets comes with a pretty penny for the city budget - but some are worried it's giving Royal Oak a bad name.
ROYAL OAK, MI
HometownLife.com

What's up with Sears? Livonia building has been empty since 2020

Ever drive by the old Sears in Livonia and wonder what's going on with it?. The former Sears, at the corner of Farmington and Seven Mile roads, is one of several large vacancies in the city that Livonia leaders see as opportunities for redevelopment. But, seeing opportunity isn't always enough to get ground broken for a new project.
LIVONIA, MI
99.1 WFMK

Look: Creepy Abandoned Farm House In Howell Michigan

If you're driving along 96, heading down towards Detroit, there is a great possibility that you've passed Howell, Michigan. Inside of that city, lies an abandoned house, that looks like it has a story to tell. Abandoned Howell Farm House. Who isn't a fan of exploring old abandoned places? From...
HOWELL, MI
michiganchronicle.com

New Chick-fil-A Restaurant in Livonia Opens With Community Building in Mind

The Chick-fil-A Livonia restaurant brings approximately 130 full- and part-time jobs to the community and honors 100 Local Heroes with free Chick-fil-A meals for a year. When local businesswoman Vikki Hardy Brown began her latest venture in opening up a Chick-fil-A location in Livonia, she did it to not only make a financial win professionally but to also bring an additional ingredient to the fast-food chain that customers will remember long after they’re done eating.
LIVONIA, MI
progressivegrocer.com

1st Look at the New Meijer Grocery Banner: EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS

Midwest retailer to open smaller-footprint locations in Detroit area on Jan. 26. Long before the first Meijer supercenter changed the Michigan retail landscape in the 1960s, Henrik Meijer and his teenage son, Frederik, opened their first grocery store in the midst of the Great Depression. That market in Greenville, Mich., was known as Meijer’s Grocery.
DETROIT, MI
HometownLife.com

Pedestrian plan in downtown Northville could bring big changes

Could downtown Northville take on a new look? A new pedestrian plan recently proposed to the city council could lead to just that. Consultants hired by the city last year to help develop a plan for the downtown area now that it is closed permanently to motor vehicle traffic unveiled its initial report after taking a look at Main and Center streets.
NORTHVILLE, MI
Tv20detroit.com

COMPLETE LIST: Snow Emergencies declared for southeastern Michigan and Metro Detroit

(WXYZ) — As the winter storm in headed toward southeast Michigan, a number of communities have declared Snow Emergencies. During a snow emergency, residents are not allowed to park on city streets so plows and salt trucks can clear snow and de-ice main streets. Cars could get a ticket or towed if parked on city streets during the snow emergency.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

fox2detroit.com

Packard Plant demolition continues Tuesday

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Phase two of Detroit's planned demolition of the abandoned Packard Plant begins Tuesday. The city will be joined by its demolition director and representatives of District 5 to announce the second portion of demolition of the notorious plant. It's expected to cost $1.2 million. Detroit secured...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Westland Kroger manager pepper-sprayed by liquor thief

WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - A woman pepper-sprayed a store manager at a Westland Kroger when she was confronted while trying to steal liquor last fall. According to police, the woman and a man put nine bottles of liquor into a large bag shortly after 9:40 p.m. Oct. 4, 2022, at the store at 36460 Ford Rd. When a manager confronted the pair, the woman pepper-sprayed the manager.
WESTLAND, MI

