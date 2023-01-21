Read full article on original website
Former Walmart employee, leaves a death note, and guns down one of his ex-co-workersSan HeraldEvansville, IN
Workplace Violence Tragedy: Shooting at Indiana Walmart Leaves Two Injured and Gunman DeadVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinEvansville, IN
The suspect in the Walmart shooting has been shot and killed, according to the latest official reports.Sherif SaadEvansville, IN
The Greatest Showmen (And Women) Leave Owensboro Roaring For More!A.K. WilsonOwensboro, KY
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From EvansvilleTed RiversEvansville, IN
WTVW
Wet Snow Northwest/Rain Southeast Overnight
Winter Weather ADVISORY for Southwest Indiana/Winter Storm WARNING for Most of Southeast Illinois 9pm to Noon Wednesday…Wind ADVISORY for Hopkins, McLean, Muhlenberg, & Ohio Counties Midnight to Noon Wednesday. OVERNIGHT: Cloudy with Rain/Snow Changing to Mainly Scattered Rain South of the Ohio River and Steadier Wet Snow North....
WTVW
Rain/Snow Tuesday Night-Wednesday Morning
Winter Storm WATCH 9pm Tuesday thru Noon Wednesday for Edwards, Wabash, & Wayne Counties in Illinois. OVERNIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lows 26-29. Sunrise 7:01. TUESDAY: Clouds Increasing. Not too Cold with Highs 46-49. Winds SW/E 5-10 TUE NIGHT: Cloudy with Rain Moving in during the Evening, Mixing with Snow Areawide,...
Winter Storm Watch: Parts of Indiana Could See Up to 8 Inches of Snow Tuesday Night
Another Winter Storm is on the way and it could bring nearly a foot of snow to some parts of Indiana. Since the first official day of winter on December 21st we have seen temperatures here in Evansville reach a blistering low of -6 degrees on December 23rd and climb as high as 64 degrees on January 11th. That's a 70-degree difference in less than three weeks' time. There is no doubt that Indiana winters are unpredictable.
vincennespbs.org
Wednesday storm puts area into Winter Storm Watch
Knox, Sullivan, and Greene Counties fall into a Winter Storm Watch area for a possible storm predicted for Wednesday. The watch is in effect from 1 am Wednesday to 4 pm Eastern Time. The watch extends north of those counties on into West Central and Central Indiana. Weather officials are...
14news.com
Otwell farmer hopes tractor on top of silo becomes area landmark
PIKE CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Jim Whitehead says his tractor on top of a silo has become the talk of the town. He had it put up there a few weeks ago with a crane. Jim says he got the idea from all his drives to Chicago when his daughter lived there about 30 years ago.
Owensboro Burger King catches fire overnight
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – A fire broke out at an Owensboro Burger King early Tuesday. Firefighters say an employee at the Burger King, located at 18th and Triplett, called to report smoke in the building just before 1 a.m. Tuesday morning. Shortly after firefighters arrived, they say flames were seen coming from the roof. There […]
Why is The Log Inn Closed and When Will it Reopen?- Indiana’s Oldest Restaurant
The Log Inn is Indiana's oldest restaurant, but why is it currently closed and when will it reopen?. The Log Inn in Haubstadt is Indiana's Oldest Restaurant. The Log Inn was built in 1825 and when it opened it was the Noon Day Stage Coach Stop and Trading post. These days it's now known as The Log Inn, and you can even dine in the same log room that Abraham Lincoln visited in 1844.
Crews respond to deadly two vehicle accident in Henderson
(WEHT) - Emergency responders are at the scene of a two vehicle crash on KY 425 in Henderson.
New Restaurant, Auto Parts, and Hardware Stores Coming to Evansville’s North Side
One of the great things about living in Evansville is that whenever we need anything, we have several options to choose from no matter what side of town we live in. Need groceries? Chances are, you have three to four different options to choose from. New clothes? New TV? You have choices. Need something from Dollar General? There are probably two of them on your block and four more across the street (just kidding...sort of). Of course, we know that when we're hungry and don't feel like cooking, there are plenty of options available there too. Soon, north side residents will have a new option for getting a delicious meal, as well as a couple of stores to help take care of those DIY projects and honey-do lists.
wevv.com
Walmart says reopening date not finalized for west side Evansville store following shooting
An Evansville, Indiana Walmart store remains closed after an active shooting incident. As we reported, authorities responded to the store on the west side of Evansville late Thursday night after a man walked into the building and opened fire. That man was 25-year-old Ronald Mosley II, police said. Mosley was killed in a shootout with officers, but only after Mosley shot a former coworker in the face, sending her to the hospital.
New Bus Service Coming to Evansville Offers Trip Tickets for as Low as $1.00
A new bus service has announced it's coming to Evansville to give residents an alternative option for traveling. Megabus Announces Its Adding Evansville to Its List of Service Cities. The nice thing about where Evansville is located geographically is that we're within the driving range of cities like Indianapolis, Nashville,...
Azzip Pizza is Relocating to a New Location in Newburgh, Indiana
Azzip Pizza will soon be in a different location in Newburgh, which might make it more convenient. Azzip Pizza is a local chain pizzeria that got its start in Evansville and has branched out all throughout the region. Any time I have friends or family visit from out of town, I always recommend Azzip Pizza. I tell them that it's kind of like the Subway for pizza. You walk in, tell them what size of crust you'd like, what toppings you want on your pizza, let them prepare it in the oven, and once it comes out within a few short minutes, you are all set to enjoy the deliciousness that is an Azzip Pizza. In my opinion, it is one of the best pizzas around.
Indiana Has One of the World’s Best Homes and It’s For Sale [PHOTOS and VIDEO]
When visiting my brother in Los Angeles, I see homes I can only dream of owning. The homes are massive, gorgeous, and usually owned by some sort of celebrity. Who would think that a home that looks like it belongs in Calabasas or Malibu, CA, can be found on Evansville's westside?
TNC buys 1,700 acres near Patoka River National Wildlife Refuge
PIKE CO., Ind. (WEHT) – The Nature Conservancy’s (TNC) Indiana Chapter recently bought 1,700 forested acres in Pike County, adjacent to the Patoka River National Wildlife Refuge (NWR). Officials say at least 63 animal species and 20 plant species considered threatened, endangered or of special concern by the State of Indiana live within the river valley, including federally […]
Best Tasting Steaks in Owensboro Kentucky Based on Your Votes
Let the great steak debate begin! What restaurant has the most flavor-packed steak in Owensboro? After over 400 recommendations were shared, these are your top picks. Do you agree or disagree with the results?. To say that I love a good steak is an understatement. I consider myself a steak...
Fundraiser Planned to Honor Central City, Kentucky Girl Who Died of Rare Disease
Thea Flener passed away from complications of Metachromatic Leukodystrophy Disease at 3 years old. The event's organizers say funds raised will go to raising awareness and researching a cure for this rare disease in her honor. #SaveTheDate. There has been so much loss and so much change for the Flener...
Huge Indiana Flea Market With 100’s of Booths Released 2023 Schedule
Flea Market lovers, bargain hunters, and deal seekers get totally excited. One of the biggest flea markets in Indiana released its 2023 schedule and we are totally pumped. The Collector's Carnival is known for its wide variety of merchandise. This flea market show has been in business for 26 years. Vendors have antiques, collectibles, furniture, retro, vintage, upcycled, repurposed, toys, tools, glassware, china, jewelry, advertising, crafts & home decor to the show. Don't worry if you get hungry they also have several different specialty food vendors right there on-site so you can shop, eat, and go back to shopping.
14news.com
Henderson Fire Dept. giving away free smoke alarms
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Fire Department is teaming up with the Red Cross to provide smoke alarms to Henderson homes. The fire department made the announcement in a Facebook post Tuesday. Fire officials say if your home is in the city limits of Henderson and you need a...
Warrick County car vs. bike collision leaves one dead
The Warrick County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and Brumley Road at 9:42 a.m. for reports of a person hit by a car
New evidence released in plane crash at Helfrich Golf Course
EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – New evidence is being released on what happened when an airplane crashed at an Evansville Golf Course on October 30 last year. Eyewitness News has obtained the audio between Air Traffic Control and the pilot of the single engine aircraft. The plane was traveling from Taylorville, Illinois to an airport near […]
