Cyril, OK

Juanita Cagle
3d ago

Athena, your earthly trials are over. Rest in the arms of Jesus. He will not betray you.

Z94

Oklahoma Now Has Two ‘West Texas Buc-ee’s’

Last summer there were rumblings that a West Texas favorite convenience store was moving into Southwest Oklahoma. As of mid-January 2023, Altus now has two Allsup's locations in their small military metropolis. Altus isn't unique in their Allsup's locations. Frederick has long had an Allsup's too... but I honestly don't...
ALTUS, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma girl awarded for trying to keep OKC parks clean

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma girl from Nichols Hill’s Elementary is trying to keep Oklahoma City clean just by playing on playgrounds. "Maevyn doesn’t like anything to be dirty. She wants any messes that are made to be cleaned up immediately," said Kelli Brummer, Maevyn’s mom.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Shelter in Chickasha goes extra mile for those without place to call home

CHICKASHA, Okla. — The frigid temperatures and wet conditions can be very difficult for those without a place to call home. Shelters offer a warm place to stay, but not everyone can get there, which is why a shelter in Chickasha is going the extra mile. Seven days a week, those with nowhere to go can go to the charity to eat, shower and even grab a pair of socks.
CHICKASHA, OK
KXII.com

Stonewall man appointed to Okla. pardon and parole board

Okla. (KXII) - Governor Kevin Stitt announced the appointment of Calvin Prince to the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole board on Monday. According to a press release, Prince served on the Oklahoma Department of Corrections Board of Directors since 2019 and worked in the Oklahoma justice system since 2012. “I count...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

CEO of OU Children's resigns after decade of leading the hospital

OKLAHOMA CITY — The CEO of OU Children’s, Jon Hayes, has resigned after a decade of leading the hospital. Hayes' resignation is the latest worry for employees of OU Health, the parent company of Children's Hospital. KOCO 5 reported last week in an unrelated story that nearly 100 people were laid off across OU Health.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Z94

Recent Study Reminds Oklahoma Fishermen of Lake Contamination

A recent study pointed out the growing PFAS - AKA - "Forever Chemical" contamination issues plaguing our American fisheries. If you don't know, PFAS are lab-developed man-made chemicals used in all facets of American life for the last 80 years... Non-stick cookware, water-repellant clothing, stain-free flooring/carpet, etc... have been proven to cause a variety of cancers.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Brooks & Dunn bringing 'Reboot Tour 2023' to Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Country music legends Brooks & Dunn are coming back to Oklahoma, bringing their "Reboot Tour 2023" to the Paycom Center. Brooks & Dunn will perform at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City on Friday, May 5. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27, through Ticketmaster, and presale starts at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma congresswoman hopes to expand access to paid family leave

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma congresswoman is hoping to expand access to paid family leave. She wants to do it without costing the government money. "I thought it was a great bipartisan initiative to be able to figure out how do we provide families necessary leave so they can take care of those new kids and their families," said U.S. Rep. Stephanie Bice, (R) Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE

