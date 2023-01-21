CHICKASHA, Okla. — The frigid temperatures and wet conditions can be very difficult for those without a place to call home. Shelters offer a warm place to stay, but not everyone can get there, which is why a shelter in Chickasha is going the extra mile. Seven days a week, those with nowhere to go can go to the charity to eat, shower and even grab a pair of socks.

CHICKASHA, OK ・ 13 HOURS AGO