Juanita Cagle
3d ago
Athena, your earthly trials are over. Rest in the arms of Jesus. He will not betray you.
KOCO
Funeral preparations underway for 4-year-old Athena Brownfield who was killed on Christmas
ENID, Okla. — The funeral preparations are underway for 4-year-old Athena Brownfield, who was killed on Christmas. People from across the state are planning to travel to Enid for her service. On Wednesday, Oklahomans will gather at the Stride Bank Center to honor and celebrate the life of Athena Brownfield.
Oklahoma Now Has Two ‘West Texas Buc-ee’s’
Last summer there were rumblings that a West Texas favorite convenience store was moving into Southwest Oklahoma. As of mid-January 2023, Altus now has two Allsup's locations in their small military metropolis. Altus isn't unique in their Allsup's locations. Frederick has long had an Allsup's too... but I honestly don't...
KOCO
Oklahoma girl awarded for trying to keep OKC parks clean
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma girl from Nichols Hill’s Elementary is trying to keep Oklahoma City clean just by playing on playgrounds. "Maevyn doesn’t like anything to be dirty. She wants any messes that are made to be cleaned up immediately," said Kelli Brummer, Maevyn’s mom.
KOCO
Oklahoma schools closing, moving to remote learning Wednesday due to winter weather
Some Oklahoma school districts have announced that they are closed, or students will learn remotely on Wednesday after winter weather and snow hit the state on Tuesday. Oklahoma City Public Schools will be virtual again on Wednesday. Norman Public Schools officials said classes on Wednesday have been canceled and that...
Oklahoma City Voted as Having “Ugliest” Women in America
So here's a weird story that I'm not sure most will agree with. In a nationwide poll conducted in 2021 through an app called Clover, females from Oklahoma were named the second least attractive women in the nation... but it gets worse. In the 2022 update, when the poll was...
KTUL
State of Oklahoma now accepting Rural Energy for American Program grant applications
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Oklahoma State Director, Kenneth Corn, announced that Oklahoma is now accepting Rural Energy for American Program Grant applications. A REAP grant is designed to aid small businesses or farms in rural Oklahoma with energy efficient improvements and renewable energy...
KOCO
Shelter in Chickasha goes extra mile for those without place to call home
CHICKASHA, Okla. — The frigid temperatures and wet conditions can be very difficult for those without a place to call home. Shelters offer a warm place to stay, but not everyone can get there, which is why a shelter in Chickasha is going the extra mile. Seven days a week, those with nowhere to go can go to the charity to eat, shower and even grab a pair of socks.
KXII.com
Stonewall man appointed to Okla. pardon and parole board
Okla. (KXII) - Governor Kevin Stitt announced the appointment of Calvin Prince to the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole board on Monday. According to a press release, Prince served on the Oklahoma Department of Corrections Board of Directors since 2019 and worked in the Oklahoma justice system since 2012. “I count...
KOCO
Several inches of snow fall in Oklahoma as winter storm moves across state
Numerous counties across the state are under a winter weather warning as wet, heavy snow is moving through Oklahoma. Below is a running blog following the winter weather conditions in Oklahoma. KOCO 5 will update the blog throughout the day. 11:15 a.m. Tuesday Update: Snow has fallen throughout the state,...
KOCO
CEO of OU Children's resigns after decade of leading the hospital
OKLAHOMA CITY — The CEO of OU Children’s, Jon Hayes, has resigned after a decade of leading the hospital. Hayes' resignation is the latest worry for employees of OU Health, the parent company of Children's Hospital. KOCO 5 reported last week in an unrelated story that nearly 100 people were laid off across OU Health.
Closings: Several Oklahoma schools cancel in-person classes
As the Sooner State prepares for a blast of winter weather, many school districts have already canceled in-person classes.
Recent Study Reminds Oklahoma Fishermen of Lake Contamination
A recent study pointed out the growing PFAS - AKA - "Forever Chemical" contamination issues plaguing our American fisheries. If you don't know, PFAS are lab-developed man-made chemicals used in all facets of American life for the last 80 years... Non-stick cookware, water-repellant clothing, stain-free flooring/carpet, etc... have been proven to cause a variety of cancers.
KOCO
Oklahoma City Human Rights Commission holds first meeting since '90s
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Human Rights Commission held its first meeting since the 1990s on Tuesday morning. Members spoke about how they wanted to promote racial equality in the city. "Just to ensure that all of our residents have an equitable chance, for whatever they are destined...
KOCO
Oklahoma school districts make decisions to cancel, move virtual ahead of winter weather
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma school districts are making decisions to cancel or move virtual ahead of the winter weather. | TIMELINE | Rain, snow expected as winter weather moves into Oklahoma. Several school districts in smaller cities are watching the forecast closely to see if children will be in...
KOCO
Days are up for tenants at affordable housing complex in Pauls Valley
PAULS VALLEY, Okla. — The five days are up for tenants at an affordable housing complex in Pauls Valley. They have the choice to pay up or face eviction. Now, some tenants say the leasing office is singing a different tune. Monday was supposed to be the last day...
OTA expansion plan near Lake Thunderbird denied
The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority must reroute a part of their proposed expansion project close to Lake Thunderbird.
KOCO
Brooks & Dunn bringing 'Reboot Tour 2023' to Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Country music legends Brooks & Dunn are coming back to Oklahoma, bringing their "Reboot Tour 2023" to the Paycom Center. Brooks & Dunn will perform at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City on Friday, May 5. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27, through Ticketmaster, and presale starts at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24.
KOCO
Oklahoma congresswoman hopes to expand access to paid family leave
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma congresswoman is hoping to expand access to paid family leave. She wants to do it without costing the government money. "I thought it was a great bipartisan initiative to be able to figure out how do we provide families necessary leave so they can take care of those new kids and their families," said U.S. Rep. Stephanie Bice, (R) Oklahoma.
Comments / 12