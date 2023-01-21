ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Center Square

Lawsuits against Illinois’ gun ban stack up as Pritzker expects months of wrangling

(The Center Square) – The latest legal challenge to Illinois’ gun ban has been filed and more are on the way. When passing the ban on more than 170 semi-automatic guns and magazine capacities in the Illinois Senate earlier this month, Senate President Don Harmon, D-Oak Park, told opponents “we’ll see you in court.” Gun rights groups promised to file litigation and the lawsuits are stacking up.
ILLINOIS STATE
AFP

US governor defends ban on African American history course

The Republican leader of the US state of Florida defended his ban on an African American studies course Monday, railing against its pushing of "social justice" topics such as "queer theory." He argued Monday that the purpose of education was the "pursuit of truth," and not to use schools as "an instrument of what they consider social justice and social change."
FLORIDA STATE
The Center Square

Chicago imposes largest 911 fee in the nation

(The Center Square) – Residents of Chicago are facing some of the highest wireless taxes in the country when compared to other cities, and those bills are even higher due to the city's 911 service tax. According to the most recent data by the National Emergency Number Association, a non-profit organization focused on improving 911 services, Chicago charges the most in the country for the service, ahead of New York, North Dakota, and West Virginia. ...
CHICAGO, IL
Lashaunta Moore

Mayor Lightfoot launches new debt relief pilot program

The Administrative Debt Relief Pilot Program is Lori Lightfoot's way of providing help to Chicagoans in debt. While the 2023 mayoral election day is less than a month away, Lori Lightfoot has been campaigning across the city. To help Chicagoans and win the votes of residents who are still unsure who to rally behind, the Mayor introduced a new debt relief pilot program.
CHICAGO, IL
Washington Examiner

Lawsuit challenging Illinois gun ban lists 1,000 plaintiffs, argues Democrats violated state constitution

More than 1,000 plaintiffs signed on to a lawsuit filed late Monday night that challenges Illinois's ban on high-powered guns and high-capacity magazines. Thomas DeVore, a defeated Illinois Republican candidate for attorney general, along with former GOP gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey, a state senator, and 70 firearms dealers, filed the suit, which argues the new law violates a state constitutional requirement that legislation must be confined to a single subject.
ILLINOIS STATE
ABC7 Chicago

2 charged by DOJ for targeting anti-abortion clinics in Florida

Two people were charged on Tuesday with threatening reproductive health service facilities clinics in Florida, the Justice Department announced. Caleb Freestone, 27, and Amber Smith-Stewart, 23, were indicted by a federal grand jury for being "engaged in a conspiracy to prevent employees of reproductive health service facilities from providing those services."
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

GOP in Nebraska, Washington state back Harmeet Dhillon for RNC chair

The GOP in Nebraska and Washington state have endorsed California attorney Harmeet Dhillon’s challenge to replace Ronna McDaniel as chair of the Republican National Committee (RNC). The Nebraska Republican Party voted to 62-41 to have state Chair Eric Underwood cast his ballot for Dhillon for the top RNC spot, the Norfolk Daily News reported in…
NEBRASKA STATE

