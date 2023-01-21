Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Why Planning Your Garden in January is a Smart Move Amid Inflation and Economic UncertaintyJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
New Duckpin Bowling Alley and Restaurant Opens on State StreetJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Chocolate Lovers Unite in Tennessee's Oldest Town for Sweet Delights in FebruaryJohn M. DabbsJonesborough, TN
Community Heroes Wanted: Bluff City Rescue Squad Recruits New MembersJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Kingsport Chick-Fil-A Stone Drive Location Set For ReopeningMadocKingsport, TN
Kingsport Times-News
Watch now: ETSU announces Sander's return as permanent AD
JOHNSON CITY — Dick Sander was introduced as permanent athletic director at East Tennessee State for the second time on Monday. ETSU President Brian Noland announced the “interim” tag was being removed from Sander’s job title during a news conference at Greene Stadium. Sander had been serving on an interim basis since August after replacing Scott Carter.
Kingsport Times-News
Hairston's role increasing ahead of Bucs' game at Mercer
JOHNSON CITY — East Tennessee State is about to put its road winning streak on the line, and it will come with a chance at revenge. ETSU plays at Mercer in a Southern Conference men’s basketball game Wednesday night, marking the first time the Bucs have seen an opponent twice this season. The Bears won 68-55 at Freedom Hall less than two weeks ago.
Kingsport Times-News
Bucs to open football season at Jacksonville State
JOHNSON CITY — A familiar foe will start East Tennessee State’s football schedule next season. The school released the schedule Monday and the Bucs will start with a game at Jacksonville State, which they met in the 2018 Football Championship Subdivision playoffs.
Kingsport Times-News
D-B romps at Region 1-AA wrestling duals
KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett rolled to the Region 1-AA wrestling duals championship Tuesday night at the Tribe Athletic Complex. Science Hill, meanwhile, met its goal of advancing to the sectional round of the state tournament.
Kingsport Times-News
Lady 'Toppers earn key win; boys finally break through
JOHNSON CITY — Science Hill’s girls reestablished themselves in the Big 5 Conference title chase. And the boys finally found a way to close the deal.
Kingsport Times-News
Johnson City Schools announces district-level Teachers of the Year
Johnson City Schools has just named Dr. Kristi Presley, Ms. Nicole Cross and Ms. Jackie Smith as the district's 2023-2024 District-Level Teachers of the Year. These teachers were honored by their schools as building-level teachers of the year and were nominated for the district-wide distinction. The nominees were reviewed by district-wide committees that included former teachers of the year and administrators.
Kingsport Times-News
Volunteer timekeepers needed for upcoming swim meets
KINGSPORT — Whether you enjoy wading in the pool, watching competitive swimming or just want to assist your community, the Kingsport Aquatic Center could use your help. The KAC needs volunteer timekeepers for two of its upcoming swim meets: 16 for the Mid-South Conference event Feb. 2-4 and eight for the Appalachian Athletic Conference event Feb. 9-11. Each day has a morning session from 8 a.m. to noon and the final day has a session from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Kingsport Times-News
Teague leaves Visit Kingsport; Lett stepping into his place
KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Chamber announced Monday the retirement of Visit Kingsport Executive Director Jud Teague and the appointment of Frank Lett, Visit Kingsport senior associate executive director, as the tourism program’s new leader. Teague has served at the helm of the tourism organization for 16 years.
Kingsport Times-News
Editorial: Broadcasters discover the magic of Big Stone Gap
It’s less than an hour’s drive from Kingsport to a regional treasure. Just follow US 23 and you’ll arrive in Big Stone Gap, the newly crowned gem of Virginia, which bills itself as the little town in the heart of the Appalachian Mountains with quintessential Southern charm.
Kingsport Times-News
Late Models to hit BMS high banks April 1 for Bristol Dirt Showcase
BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Bristol Dirt Showcase will bring the first races of the 2023 season to the clay at Bristol Motor Speedway. The American All-Star Series and Steel Block Bandit Late Model Series will take to the high banks Saturday, April 1 for a doubleheader of $5,000-to-win features.
Kingsport Times-News
Indian Springs Optimist volleyball signups set for Tuesday
Indian Springs Optimist is conducting volleyball signups on Tuesday, Jan. 24, from 5:30-7 p.m., at Sullivan Central Middle School, 131 Shipley Ferry Road, Blountville. Girls in first through eighth grades are eligible. Most practices are held on Mondays or Thursdays, and most games are held on Fridays. The season is scheduled to start at the end of February.
Kingsport Times-News
Tennessee Conservationist magazine features two Carter County state Parks in its latest issue.
ROAN MOUNTAIN — The latest issue of Tennessee Conservationist Magazine, the January-February 2023 copy, includes two stories on state parks in Carter County: Roan Mountain State Park in Roan Mountain and Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park in Elizabethton. The magazine is published by the Tennessee State Parks, a division...
Kingsport Times-News
Matthew Combs announced Principal of the Year for Washington County
Washington County Schools recently announced that Mr. Matthew Combs has been named the district’s 2023-2024 Principal of the Year for his work at Jonesborough Elementary School. Combs has been an educator in Washington County for 16 years. He previously served as a first and fourth grade teacher at Boones...
Kingsport Times-News
Johnson City Symphony Orchestra to play at UVA Wise
Pro-Art and the University of Virginia’s College at Wise will partner with the Johnson City Symphony Orchestra for a one-of-a-kind performance on Sunday, Jan. 29 at 3 p.m. in Cantrell Hall on the UVA Wise campus. The concert will see the orchestra in collaboration with UVA Wise pianist Peter...
Kingsport Times-News
Students from David Crockett High School participate in welding events
Five students from David Crockett High School recently traveled to Northeast State Community College to test for their welding dual credit articulations. Maddi Burgess, Jeremiah Julian, Zayden McCurry, Lee McKinney and Ethan Shell traveled to Northeast State with their welding instructor, Andrew Silvers. Of the group, McCurry was the only one to pass the welding test and receive his dual credit articulation. However, Silvers recognized the hard work of each of the students and said that they will continue to build on their skills so that they can retake the test and earn their credits.
Kingsport Times-News
Carter County Planning Commission
ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Planning Commission voted unanimously Tuesday to appeal a penalty assessment of $8,400 on the county by the Division of Water Resources of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation. The planners took the action after hearing the explanations of Chris Schuettler, director of planning for the county. He told the commission that the late submissions of annual reports came during the administration of an earlier county mayor.
Kingsport Times-News
Andy True speaks about school board appreciation
Kingsport City Schools Superintendent of Administration Andy True talks about School Board Appreciatiion Week, Jan. 22-28, and goes over the books donated to Kingsport public schools in honor of their work as board members. Board members also received popcorn from the Tribe Athletic Complex and other gifts at the work session Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023.
Kingsport Times-News
KFD finds funding to get technical
KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Fire Department is on fire after receiving a federal grant allowing the department to conduct training it has wanted to conduct for years. “This is something, for various reasons, we have not been able to get the funding for throughout the last several years,” Kingsport Fire Department Capt. Jessie Bishop said.
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport Times-News
Hawkins Commission OKs purchase of Civis bank building, other resolutions
ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Commission passed several resolutions at its meeting Monday in reference to purchasing the Civis Bank building in Church Hill, donating Baby Doe opioid lawsuit funds to Hawkins County EMS and raising the bid threshold. Civis Bank Building.
