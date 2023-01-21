Former and active members of all branches of the military welcomed to 9th green at PGA West Stadium Course.

In golf finishing hole 9 is called making "The Turn", meaning the transition into the back nine.

But here at the American Express hole 9 on the Stadium Course is much more than just "The Turn". The Patriots Outpost was brought back to the tournament this year.

"My career began in 1977 when I graduated from West Point and I served 11 years active duty," said Lynn Shartzer. "I got the opportunity to serve my country in Afghanistan at the age of 49."

Tournament Director Pat McCabe told News Channel 3 before the week that this was a vocal point, an emphasis for the tournament.

"Companies and supporting events put the effort to support us and show us our gratitude you know it's not something we really expect all the time," said Randy Hernandez an active Navy member. "But it's nice to see when the effort is put into it."

Anyone who has served in any branch of the military or currently serve is welcomed free of charge to the grounds and can find their seat overlooking the 9th green.

We saw representation from the Coast Guard, Marines, Navy, Army, and even the Air Force.

Kyle Westmoreland is competing in the tournament and last September he became the first ever Air Force graduate to earn a PGA Tour card.

"No matter what branch you come from its just awesome they can come out and be apart. I'm happy to have them here and I hope to make birdie on that hole tomorrow," said Westmoreland. "Stadium is the last place we play in the rotation so I am looking forward to waving at them. Just awesome to have that support out here and thankful the tournament does that."

The post Patriots Outpost returns to the American Express appeared first on KESQ .