Louisville, KY

WHAS11

'There are pros and cons': Kentucky education leaders, lawmakers asked if metal detectors are needed in Louisville schools

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Calls for improved safety measures at Kentucky schools are resurfacing once again, to prepare for an instance where a major threat could present itself. Several students met with Kentucky Department of Education Commissioner Jason Glass in Frankfort, recommending multiple changes to school districts across the state -- including more realistic active shooter drills and increased mental health support.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD officers get new order regarding marijuana citations

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police officers are now discouraged from citing residents for possession of marijuana only. Officers received a memorandum from LMPD Colonel Paul Humphrey on Tuesday reinforcing a city ordinance instructing the offense be of the lowest priority for the department when it’s the most serious charge.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Germantown restaurant announces permanent closure

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Germantown restaurant is permanently closing its doors less than two years after opening. Germantown Social made the announcement on Facebook Tuesday morning. "It is an extremely sad day as we officially announce the closure of Germantown Social," the statement read. "For those that had a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Video shows mayhem in JCPS high school cafeteria during gun incident

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - New video shows the chaotic moments inside a JCPS cafeteria after someone spots a gun. The incident happened Monday morning at Eastern High School. In the video, students can be seen sitting at the cafeteria tables right before the mayhem begins. A student is seen surrounded...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Louisville police officer nominated for national award

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville Metro Police officer has been nominated for a national award for their community service. Sixth Division Officer Cody Woolston was recognized for his work to build stronger and a safer community. He’s up for the RISE Award, which honors three officers from across the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Social workers in Jeffersontown Police program detail work they've done since launch

JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — It's been over six months since the Jeffersontown Police Department (JPD) launched a unit of social workers who provide services for people in need. The program is an expansion of the work they've done in the community over the years. The services have been phased in since 2020, and the three-person 'REACH' unit - which stands for respond, evaluate, advocate, connect and heal - became complete in June.
JEFFERSONTOWN, KY
WHAS11

FBI Louisville updates outdated policy regarding 'use of force'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation's Louisville division announced major changes in the agency's policy regarding officers use of force. Officials said the policy hasn't been updated since 2004. It only applies to Department of Justice (DOJ) agencies, so the FBI, Marshal Service, DEA and ATF agencies...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Officials: Gun seized from student at Eastern High School

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two schools in Louisville were under heightened security after a gun was found in a student's possession on Monday morning. Eastern High School officials sent a letter to families, saying a gun fell out of a student's backpack during a fight in the cafeteria. The gun...
LOUISVILLE, KY
