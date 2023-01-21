Read full article on original website
Developers, public discuss ideas for former Jeffboat site in Clark County
JEFFERSONVILLE, Indiana — The Jeffersonville community came together to learn about the future of the former Jeffboat site. For the past several months, developers have been learning about the site and coming up with ideas. They shared some of those findings with residents during a meeting Monday evening including...
wdrb.com
Fatal Elizabethtown accident raises question: Who makes sure tall signs are safe?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The Denny’s restaurant sign that partially toppled in high winds last week wasn’t particularly out of place in Elizabethtown, Ky. — nor along most any interstate exit in the country. The 2,600-pound projectile landed on a car in the parking lot below...
'There are pros and cons': Kentucky education leaders, lawmakers asked if metal detectors are needed in Louisville schools
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Calls for improved safety measures at Kentucky schools are resurfacing once again, to prepare for an instance where a major threat could present itself. Several students met with Kentucky Department of Education Commissioner Jason Glass in Frankfort, recommending multiple changes to school districts across the state -- including more realistic active shooter drills and increased mental health support.
Wave 3
LMPD officers get new order regarding marijuana citations
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police officers are now discouraged from citing residents for possession of marijuana only. Officers received a memorandum from LMPD Colonel Paul Humphrey on Tuesday reinforcing a city ordinance instructing the offense be of the lowest priority for the department when it’s the most serious charge.
Spanish-language class bringing maternal health education to growing population
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Baptist Health Louisville is working to bring maternal health education to a growing part of the city's population. In December, the hospital launched two Spanish-language courses on maternal health, educating expecting parents about pregnancy and potential risks. Nurse Elizabeth Pabon has worked in Louisville for more...
Penalties for camping in public become law in Louisville, despite opposition
A controversial amendment to Louisville’s laws around camping in public spaces took effect earlier this month, despite pushback from advocates for the city's unsheltered.
Investigation: Nelson County School Board Member Damon Jackey For Alleged Personal Gain From District Contract
January 21st, 2023 (Bardstown, KY) Nelson County resident Don Thrasher has filed a request with the Kentucky Attorney General's Office of Special Prosecutions asking the office to conduct a criminal investigation of Nelson County School Board member Damon Jackey.
wdrb.com
Germantown restaurant announces permanent closure
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Germantown restaurant is permanently closing its doors less than two years after opening. Germantown Social made the announcement on Facebook Tuesday morning. "It is an extremely sad day as we officially announce the closure of Germantown Social," the statement read. "For those that had a...
Wave 3
Video shows mayhem in JCPS high school cafeteria during gun incident
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - New video shows the chaotic moments inside a JCPS cafeteria after someone spots a gun. The incident happened Monday morning at Eastern High School. In the video, students can be seen sitting at the cafeteria tables right before the mayhem begins. A student is seen surrounded...
WHAS 11
Student disagrees with JCPS' version of events after gun found at Eastern High
A fight, a gun, and a major scuffle all during lunchtime at Eastern High School. Some parents say they disagree with the district's version of what happened.
Gov. Beshear names January in honor of former Louisville shelter dog
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Ethan the Dog was honored by Kentucky's governor on Monday. The former shelter dog received the 2022 Hero Dog Award back in November. Ethan gained notoriety after being found outside the Kentucky Humane Society, presumably left for dead. In an effort to bring awareness to his...
wdrb.com
JCPS elementary put on heightened security after shots fired at nearby apartment complex
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shots fired near a Louisville elementary school put the school on heightened security, as students were ending the day on Tuesday. A Jefferson County Public Schools spokesperson tells WDRB News that Coleridge-Taylor Montessori Elementary was never on lockdown and was given an all clear. A Louisville...
Louisville police officer nominated for national award
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville Metro Police officer has been nominated for a national award for their community service. Sixth Division Officer Cody Woolston was recognized for his work to build stronger and a safer community. He’s up for the RISE Award, which honors three officers from across the...
2 Kentuckians charged with disaster fraud
Two Kentuckians have been indicted on charges of wire fraud and disaster fraud, one faces more.
Social workers in Jeffersontown Police program detail work they've done since launch
JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — It's been over six months since the Jeffersontown Police Department (JPD) launched a unit of social workers who provide services for people in need. The program is an expansion of the work they've done in the community over the years. The services have been phased in since 2020, and the three-person 'REACH' unit - which stands for respond, evaluate, advocate, connect and heal - became complete in June.
FBI Louisville updates outdated policy regarding 'use of force'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation's Louisville division announced major changes in the agency's policy regarding officers use of force. Officials said the policy hasn't been updated since 2004. It only applies to Department of Justice (DOJ) agencies, so the FBI, Marshal Service, DEA and ATF agencies...
Officials: Gun seized from student at Eastern High School
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two schools in Louisville were under heightened security after a gun was found in a student's possession on Monday morning. Eastern High School officials sent a letter to families, saying a gun fell out of a student's backpack during a fight in the cafeteria. The gun...
Attorneys argue whether or not to suppress video testimony in Deputy Brandon Shirley case
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Attorneys made arguments Tuesday on whether or not to suppress evidence in the murder case of Jefferson County Sheriff's Deputy Brandon Shirley. Jesse Johnson and Marquis Mitchell are charged with murdering Shirley while he was doing an off-duty security job at Rockford Lane Auto Sales in Shively.
Civil trial begins in mother’s lawsuit against Louisville daycare
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A civil trial against a Louisville daycare and one of its employees began on Tuesday. The lawsuit claims in April 2021, a 4-year-old girl was “cruelly confined” by an employee at the Outer Loop Child Care to force the child to sleep during naptime.
WLKY.com
Concerned parents rush to pick up children from Eastern High School after gun flies out of backpack
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Parents filed into Eastern High School Monday morning after a gun went flying out of a student's backpack during a fight — sending other students and staff into a panic. "Soon as he called me about that, yeah I was on my way up here,"...
WHAS11
