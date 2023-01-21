JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — It's been over six months since the Jeffersontown Police Department (JPD) launched a unit of social workers who provide services for people in need. The program is an expansion of the work they've done in the community over the years. The services have been phased in since 2020, and the three-person 'REACH' unit - which stands for respond, evaluate, advocate, connect and heal - became complete in June.

JEFFERSONTOWN, KY ・ 6 DAYS AGO