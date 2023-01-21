Read full article on original website
Related
Riley Keough Reveals She Secretly Welcomed Child During Late Mother Lisa Marie Presley's Memorial
Riley Keough and Ben Smith-Peterson are officially parents-of-one, a representative of the actress confirmed to a news publication.News of the secretly welcomed child came after Smith-Peterson read a deeply emotional letter on behalf of his wife at Lisa Marie Presley's memorial service on Sunday, January 22, and seemingly admitted that the couple expanded their brood."Thank you for showing me love is the only thing that matters in this life. I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me, the way you loved my brother and my sisters," the letter written by Keough stated of her child, brother...
ETOnline.com
Kelly Ripa Roasts Mark Consuelos For Things He Allegedly Said While She Was in Labor
Kelly Ripa doesn't think her husband, Mark Consuelos, was the most supportive while she was in labor. The 52-year-old TV personality commented on a recent headline about a man asking women for things their partner said to them while giving birth that helped them get through the experience. The account...
After Eddie Murphy Said He And Raven-Symoné Were ‘Too Old’ For Dr. Dolittle 3, The Actress Is Weighing In
Raven-Symoné comments on whether or not she and Eddie Murphy were too old for Dr. Dolittle 3.
ETOnline.com
'David & Annie: After the 90 Days': David and Annie Explore Possibly Having Kids (Exclusive)
David and Annie are thinking about having children. In this exclusive clip from Monday's episode of David & Annie: After the 90 Days, the couple discusses taking a big step in their relationship which they previously hadn't considered before. David, 54, already has three kids with his ex-wife while Annie...
ETOnline.com
Pamela Anderson Claims Tim Allen Flashed Her on 'Home Improvement' Set, Actor Denies Allegation
In her upcoming memoir, Love, Pamela,Pamela Anderson opens up about the ups and downs of her life, loves and career -- including an upsetting incident that she claims happened on the set of Home Improvement in 1991. Anderson played Lisa the Tool Girl on the first two seasons of the...
ETOnline.com
Nia Long Says Will Smith 'Carried a Burden' to Represent Perfection: 'It's Hard Growing Up in This Business'
Nia Long is sending some love and support to her former co-star, Will Smith. In an interview with Yahoo, the Missing star commended Smith on how he's handled his many years in the spotlight. "I will always love him and he's had an incredible career, and he's carried a burden...
ETOnline.com
Alec Baldwin Returns to Instagram Following 'Rust' Charges, Posts Pic of Son and Wife Hilaria
Alec Baldwin is back on Instagram with wholesome family content. In his first post since it was announced he would face involuntary manslaughter charges, the 64-year-old actor shared a look at his home life. "The old 'let me give you a back rub' ploy. Potato chips to follow," he captioned...
ETOnline.com
Eddie Murphy Reveals If He Approves of His Children's Significant Others (Exclusive)
Eddie Murphy may play dad roles more often, but his characters rarely reflect his real-life experiences. The father of 10 opened up about his family while talking to ET about his upcoming film,You People, a Netflix comedy from writer-director Kenya Barris. Murphy plays the overbearing father of a smitten Lauren London, whose romance goes awry when she introduces her parents to her boyfriend.
ETOnline.com
'90 Day Fiancé' Tell-All: Jenny Snaps at Big Ed as Liz Claims She's 'Done for Good' With Him
Big Ed certainly didn't make any friends during the taping of this season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?'s tell-all special. The conclusion of the four-part special aired on TLC on Sunday and featured his castmates confronting him about his behavior as well as his fiancée, Liz, telling cameras she was ready to leave him for good.
ETOnline.com
'Teen Wolf': Tyler Posey Says He 'Never Wants the Show to Die,' Hopes 'More' Is Coming (Exclusive)
The wolf pack is back together. The stars of Teen Wolfreunite for the new Paramount+ movie, which returns original star Tyler Posey as he steps back into the shoes of Scott McCall. In the movie, which begins streaming Thursday, a full moon rises in Beacon Hills and with it, a...
ETOnline.com
Raven-Symoné Explains Why She Lets People Mispronounce Her Name
Raven-Symoné is revealing the correct pronunciation of her name. The 37-year-old actress recently took to TikTok to reveal that her name is not pronounced See-moan, but is rather pronounced See-moan-a. First, she shared a video of herself in the car, which featured text that read, "It's pronounced See-mon-ye." The...
ETOnline.com
'9-1-1: Lone Star' Season 4 First Look: Owen May Be Having a Midlife Crisis (Exclusive)
Is Owen OK? 9-1-1: Lone Star kicks off its fourth season on Tuesday, and Captain Owen Strand (Rob Lowe) is taking a ride on the wild side. Only ET exclusively premieres a sneak peek from the premiere episode, titled "The New Hotness," which introduces Owen's new, and potentially very dangerous, hobby.
ETOnline.com
Khloe Kardashian Says It's Been 'One of the Toughest Times' as She Mourns Tristan Thompson's Mother Andrea
Khloe Kardashian is honoring Andrea Thompson, the late grandmother of her children. Andrea, the mother of Khloe's ex, Tristan Thompson, died suddenly earlier this month from a heart attack, according to reports. On Tuesday, Khloe took to Instagram to share a touching tribute to Andrea. "I have been avoiding this…....
ETOnline.com
Christian Siriano Mourns Model Jeremy Ruehlemann's Death at 27
Christian Siriano is mourning a tragic loss. The fashion designer took to Instagram to post a tribute to model Jeremy Ruehlemann after his death. Siriano didn't share Ruehlemann's cause of death. The model was 27. To remember his friend, Siriano shared several of Ruehlemann's professional pics as well as more...
ETOnline.com
'The Ultimatum' Couple Colby and Madlyn Are Expecting Baby No. 2: See the Pregnancy Announcement
One of The Ultimatum's most memorable couples is still going strong! Colby Kissinger and Madlyn Ballatori took to Instagram on Monday to announce that they are expecting their second child this coming September. "Colby and I could not be more excited and THANKFUL for the blessing we already have in...
Comments / 0