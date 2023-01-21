ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Riley Keough Reveals She Secretly Welcomed Child During Late Mother Lisa Marie Presley's Memorial

Riley Keough and Ben Smith-Peterson are officially parents-of-one, a representative of the actress confirmed to a news publication.News of the secretly welcomed child came after Smith-Peterson read a deeply emotional letter on behalf of his wife at Lisa Marie Presley's memorial service on Sunday, January 22, and seemingly admitted that the couple expanded their brood."Thank you for showing me love is the only thing that matters in this life. I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me, the way you loved my brother and my sisters," the letter written by Keough stated of her child, brother...
Kelly Ripa Roasts Mark Consuelos For Things He Allegedly Said While She Was in Labor

Kelly Ripa doesn't think her husband, Mark Consuelos, was the most supportive while she was in labor. The 52-year-old TV personality commented on a recent headline about a man asking women for things their partner said to them while giving birth that helped them get through the experience. The account...
Eddie Murphy Reveals If He Approves of His Children's Significant Others (Exclusive)

Eddie Murphy may play dad roles more often, but his characters rarely reflect his real-life experiences. The father of 10 opened up about his family while talking to ET about his upcoming film,You People, a Netflix comedy from writer-director Kenya Barris. Murphy plays the overbearing father of a smitten Lauren London, whose romance goes awry when she introduces her parents to her boyfriend.
Raven-Symoné Explains Why She Lets People Mispronounce Her Name

Raven-Symoné is revealing the correct pronunciation of her name. The 37-year-old actress recently took to TikTok to reveal that her name is not pronounced See-moan, but is rather pronounced See-moan-a. First, she shared a video of herself in the car, which featured text that read, "It's pronounced See-mon-ye." The...
Christian Siriano Mourns Model Jeremy Ruehlemann's Death at 27

Christian Siriano is mourning a tragic loss. The fashion designer took to Instagram to post a tribute to model Jeremy Ruehlemann after his death. Siriano didn't share Ruehlemann's cause of death. The model was 27. To remember his friend, Siriano shared several of Ruehlemann's professional pics as well as more...

