Marlins owner Bruce Sherman released a statement Tuesday afternoon reaffirming his commitment to lasting ownership of the franchise. “The Miami Marlins are not for sale, have not been for sale under my ownership and will not be for sale in my lifetime. It is irresponsible to report otherwise,” Sherman said, via Jordan McPherson and Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. “It is and will continue to be a privilege to own this great organization. I look forward to seeing our loyal fans at Opening Day on March 30.”

MIAMI, FL ・ 15 HOURS AGO