Frank Thomas, MLB Great, Has Died
Frank Thomas, a former MLB star who spent the majority of his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1950s, died last Monday. He was 93 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. This is not to be confused with another MLB player named Frank Thomas who played for the Chicago White Sox from 1990-2005 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
MLB world reacts to horrible Angels news
Earlier this year, Los Angeles Angels fans were rejoicing at the news that Arte Moreno, the majority owner of the team, was exploring the decision to sell the Angels ahead of the 2023 season. But it turns out, that won’t be the case after all. The Angels announced on Monday afternoon that the Moreno Family Read more... The post MLB world reacts to horrible Angels news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Dodgers Rumors: A Bryan Reynolds Trade Could Happen, But Fans Just Have to Wait
The Dodgers might need an outfielder. Could they land Bryan Reynolds to the fold?
Ex-Yankees Left-Handed Hurler Reportedly Linked To Red Sox After Tuesday's Big Trade
Should the Red Sox add the former Yankees left-hander?
Royals’ Biggest Win in Taylor Trade May Not Involve Prospect Return
Kansas City got prospects back for Taylor, but something else might be more important.
Former MVP denied entry into Hall of Fame in final year on ballot
Former second baseman Jeff Kent has been up for Hall of Fame consideration for a decade, with this year marking his last crack at induction via the Baseball Writers Association of America. Kent received 46.5% of the vote during this cycle, well shy of the 75% needed for induction. He falls off the ballot and will no longer be considered by the BBWAA.
Boston Red Sox Acquire Star Shortstop In Major Trade
The Boston Red Sox have been busy this offseason acquiring players like Masataka Yoshida, Corey Kluber, Justin Turner, Kenley Jansen, and Chris Martin. The team also extended Rafael Devers to a long-term extension.
Brad Ausmus reportedly a finalist for high-profile job
Earlier Tuesday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported that the Astros have at least three finalists for their GM vacancy: Braves vice president of scouting Dana Brown, Guardians assistant GM James Harris and former Giants GM Bobby Evans. That’s not an exhaustive list, however, and Jose de Jesus Ortiz of Our Esquina reports that former Astros catcher, Tigers/Angels manager and (most recently) A’s bench Brad Ausmus is also among the finalists. Per Ortiz, Brown and Ausmus are the two favorites for the job.
Former NFL Star and Coach Dies
The NFL community is mourning the loss of one of their former players and coaches this week after his passing was announced late last week by his former team. Former San Francisco 49ers star linebacker Ed Beard reportedly died last Monday, however, his death was not announced by the team until Friday. In a tweet, the Niners announced his passing while also reaching out with condolences to his family, friends, and wife Bobbie.
RHP Mark Leiter Jr. elects free agency
Right-hander Mark Leiter Jr. has elected free agency, according to his transactions tracker at MLB.com. He had been designated for assignment and outrighted by the Cubs in recent days but had the right to reject the assignment by virtue of having been previously outrighted in his career. Leiter, 32 in...
Astros interview Guardians assistant GM James Harris
The Astros have spoken to Guardians assistant general manager James Harris about their vacant GM position, reports Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Heyman names Harris, Braves VP of scouting Dana Brown and former Giants GM Bobby Evans as three of the finalists for the post. It’s not clear how many names are still in the running, though former Marlins president of baseball operations Michael Hill has withdrawn his name from consideration.
MyNorthwest.com
Report: Mariners PxP Aaron Goldsmith withdraws name from Cards job
It appears Mariners play-by-play announcer Aaron Goldsmith is staying in Seattle. Goldsmith’s name has been in the news in the last few days with him tied to a vacancy in the booth for the St. Louis Cardinals. The 10-year veteran of Mariners broadcasts would be a logical choice as a native of St. Louis, but a report Monday afternoon by the St. Louis Dispatch said Goldsmith has taken his name out of consideration for the post.
theScore
The results are in from our Baseball HOF user ballot 👀
The 2023 Hall of Fame election announcement happens Tuesday. Before the news drops, we asked you to cast your own ballot. No player received close to the necessary 75% of the vote from 4,019 user ballots in order to be elected into Cooperstown. Thanks for participating. Check out the full...
Major upheaval could be in store for Cowboys coaching staff
As the Cowboys limp away from their season-ending loss at Levi’s Stadium, some literally, an uncertain future awaits many. In the salary cap era, rosters are always going to see their fair share of churn, so that’s nothing new. But this winter could see major upheaval in Dallas’ coaching ranks as well.
Royals' Nicky Lopez attracting trade interest from AL Central rival
The White Sox have expressed interest in acquiring Royals infielder Nicky Lopez, reports Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. There’s no indication discussions have gained traction, as Rosenthal notes that Kansas City isn’t anxious to deal the Creighton product. Lopez, 28 in March, has spent his entire career with...
Marlins owner Bruce Sherman releases statement regarding rumored sale of franchise
Marlins owner Bruce Sherman released a statement Tuesday afternoon reaffirming his commitment to lasting ownership of the franchise. “The Miami Marlins are not for sale, have not been for sale under my ownership and will not be for sale in my lifetime. It is irresponsible to report otherwise,” Sherman said, via Jordan McPherson and Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. “It is and will continue to be a privilege to own this great organization. I look forward to seeing our loyal fans at Opening Day on March 30.”
Alex Anthopoulos discusses Braves’ shortstop situation
The Braves watched Dansby Swanson depart in free agency this winter. They’ll enter the season with something of a question mark at shortstop for the first time in six years as a result. As things stand, shortstop looks like a two-man battle between young infielder Vaughn Grissom and utilityman...
Yardbarker
Report: Broncos considering surprise candidate for head coach
The Denver Broncos are at least considering an unexpected candidate for their vacant head coach position. Broncos interim coach Jerry Rosburg expressed interest in the permanent job and his candidacy will at least be considered, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Rosburg outlined his vision for the Broncos in a year-end meeting and the organization was willing to give him the opportunity to do so.
Red Sox, Matt Dermody Agree To Minor League Deal
The Red Sox are signing left-hander Matt Dermody to a minor league contract, reports Chris Cotillo of MassLive (Twitter link). He’ll get a crack in big league camp as a non-roster invitee. Dermody, 32, has pitched in parts of four MLB campaigns. He got the briefest of looks last...
Michael Hill withdraws name from Astros GM search
The Astros have been without a general manager since James Click was surprisingly dismissed just days after the club won the World Series. Reporting last week indicated that Michael Hill, former president of baseball operations for the Marlins, was one of the candidates for the position. However, Jon Heyman of...
