ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dane County, WI

Comments / 0

Related
nbc15.com

U.S. Marshals join search for Madison homicide suspect

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Federal agents have now joined the search for one of the suspects in a summertime homicide in Madison last year. The Madison Police Dept. revealed late Tuesday afternoon the U.S. Marshal Service has been enlisted to help find Charvis Blue, who is wanted for first-degree intentional homicide, party to a crime.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

State agent accused in shooting of Quadren Wilson pleads not guilty

Squad cameras captured the dramatic rescue of a woman who was sleeping in her car at a rest stop before a stranger got in and drove off with her in the back seat. A Rock Co. jury convicted Marcus Randle El on both counts of first-degree intentional homicide in connection with the 2020 killings of two women in a Janesville shooting.
JANESVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

Janesville PD arrest man for 8th alleged OWI offense

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Police Department issued an 8th OWI offense to a man who allegedly sped away from police during a traffic stop. Shortly after midnight, an officer saw a vehicle driving at what was described as an unreasonable speed in a residential area. The officer pulled the vehicle over, but the driver later fled and traveled four more blocks before the officer conducted a high-risk traffic stop.
JANESVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

20-year-old dies in Sauk Co. crash

BARABOO Twp., Wis. (WMTV) – A young man died overnight when the car he was riding in went off the road in the township of Baraboo and crashed into a power pole, the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office reported Monday morning. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the 20-year-old Reedsburg...
SAUK COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Randle El guilty on all counts in double homicide

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) – A Rock Co. jury convicted Marcus Randle El on both counts of first-degree intentional homicide in connection with the 2020 killings of two women in a Janesville shooting. Jurors deliberated for less than two hours to find Randle El, 36, guilty on all four charges,...
JANESVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

Stolen Rockford funeral home van found; body found in Chicago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WMTV) – A funeral van that was reported stolen in Rockford over the weekend has been found, with the body that was in it at the time being found Monday in Chicago. The Rockford Police Department explained in an update the van was taken from Collins &...
ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

State finished with calling witnesses in Randle El trial

You now have an opportunity to weigh in on issues around housing in Dane County, and have a chance to win a $25 gift card. The Dane County Community Housing Survey can be completed online in 7 to 10 minutes. Less money for groceries: Extra FoodShare benefits are expiring soon.
DANE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Madison man arrested for OWI after rollover crash in Dodge Co.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 55-year-old Madison man was arrested for an OWI offense after rolling over his vehicle in Dodge Co. Sunday, according to the Dodge County Sheriff’s office. The crash occurred just after 2 p.m. along U.S. 151 near E. Salem Rd. Power lines were damaged due...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

More than 100 animals presumed dead after Rockford barn fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An investigation by the Illinois State Fire Marshal is underway after a devastating barn fire early Monday morning. Just before 2 a.m., first responders dispatched to the 2800 block of Centerville Road to investigate. Residents told fire crews that the barn held chickens, cats and nearly 100 rabbits.
ROCKFORD, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy