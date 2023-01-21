Read full article on original website
Related
nbc15.com
Grant Co. Sheriff: Leads run thin as search for missing man continues
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Grant County Sheriff’s Office gave an update on its search efforts for a 34-year-old man who has been missing since early December, while noting that the agency is running out of credible leads. Ronald Henry, 34, was last heard from late the night of...
nbc15.com
U.S. Marshals join search for Madison homicide suspect
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Federal agents have now joined the search for one of the suspects in a summertime homicide in Madison last year. The Madison Police Dept. revealed late Tuesday afternoon the U.S. Marshal Service has been enlisted to help find Charvis Blue, who is wanted for first-degree intentional homicide, party to a crime.
nbc15.com
Watch: Columbia Co. squad footage shows chase and rescue of woman in back seat
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - Squad cameras captured the dramatic rescue of a woman who was sleeping in her car at a rest stop before a stranger got in and drove off with her in the back seat. NBC15 obtained Tuesday the 911 call and footage from the Columbia Co....
nbc15.com
State agent accused in shooting of Quadren Wilson pleads not guilty
Squad cameras captured the dramatic rescue of a woman who was sleeping in her car at a rest stop before a stranger got in and drove off with her in the back seat. A Rock Co. jury convicted Marcus Randle El on both counts of first-degree intentional homicide in connection with the 2020 killings of two women in a Janesville shooting.
nbc15.com
Janesville PD arrest man for 8th alleged OWI offense
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Police Department issued an 8th OWI offense to a man who allegedly sped away from police during a traffic stop. Shortly after midnight, an officer saw a vehicle driving at what was described as an unreasonable speed in a residential area. The officer pulled the vehicle over, but the driver later fled and traveled four more blocks before the officer conducted a high-risk traffic stop.
nbc15.com
Suspect accused of breaking child’s wrist back in jail after less than a day
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) – The man accused of breaking a child’s wrist during a domestic disturbance early Saturday morning was arrested soon after being released on bail, the Janesville Police Dept. revealed Tuesday morning. On Monday, the suspect, Samuel Ryan, was let out of the Rock Co. jail...
nbc15.com
$6,000 in lottery tickets stolen from Madison convenience store
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Two men made off with cash and thousands of dollars in lottery tickets after an armed robbery at a convenience store on Madison’s north side last weekend. The men, who were wearing all black at the time, went into the BP store, in the...
nbc15.com
20-year-old dies in Sauk Co. crash
BARABOO Twp., Wis. (WMTV) – A young man died overnight when the car he was riding in went off the road in the township of Baraboo and crashed into a power pole, the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office reported Monday morning. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the 20-year-old Reedsburg...
nbc15.com
Randle El guilty on all counts in double homicide
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) – A Rock Co. jury convicted Marcus Randle El on both counts of first-degree intentional homicide in connection with the 2020 killings of two women in a Janesville shooting. Jurors deliberated for less than two hours to find Randle El, 36, guilty on all four charges,...
nbc15.com
Stolen Rockford funeral home van found; body found in Chicago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WMTV) – A funeral van that was reported stolen in Rockford over the weekend has been found, with the body that was in it at the time being found Monday in Chicago. The Rockford Police Department explained in an update the van was taken from Collins &...
nbc15.com
State finished with calling witnesses in Randle El trial
You now have an opportunity to weigh in on issues around housing in Dane County, and have a chance to win a $25 gift card. The Dane County Community Housing Survey can be completed online in 7 to 10 minutes. Less money for groceries: Extra FoodShare benefits are expiring soon.
nbc15.com
Nonprofit names Walworth Co. woman 2023 Wisconsin Mother of the Year
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Walworth County mother is receiving special honors this year. Karen Connell, an Elkhorn resident, was named as the 2023 Wisconsin Mother of the Year by nonprofit American Mothers. The organization explained that Connell is a mother of five, and has cared for five other children...
nbc15.com
Iowa Co. deputies arrest man in crash after learning about previous hit and run
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Iowa County Sheriff’s Department deputies arrested a 52-year-old man from Prairie Du Sac that had been in a crash after learning he was involved in an earlier hit and run. Communications said it got reports of a one-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon just before 5 p.m....
nbc15.com
Madison man arrested for OWI after rollover crash in Dodge Co.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 55-year-old Madison man was arrested for an OWI offense after rolling over his vehicle in Dodge Co. Sunday, according to the Dodge County Sheriff’s office. The crash occurred just after 2 p.m. along U.S. 151 near E. Salem Rd. Power lines were damaged due...
nbc15.com
Less money for groceries: Extra FoodShare benefits are expiring soon
You now have an opportunity to weigh in on issues around housing in Dane County, and have a chance to win a $25 gift card. The Dane County Community Housing Survey can be completed online in 7 to 10 minutes. State finished with calling witnesses in Randle El trial. Updated:...
Wisconsin witness's cell phone dies as triangle-shaped object spotted overhead
A Wisconsin witness at Sun Prairie reported an electronics malfunction while watching a triangle-shaped object overhead at 10:15 p.m. on November 28, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
nbc15.com
More than 100 animals presumed dead after Rockford barn fire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An investigation by the Illinois State Fire Marshal is underway after a devastating barn fire early Monday morning. Just before 2 a.m., first responders dispatched to the 2800 block of Centerville Road to investigate. Residents told fire crews that the barn held chickens, cats and nearly 100 rabbits.
Oregon police arrest man for threatening to kill another man, officers and K9
OREGON, Wis. — Oregon police arrested a man who they said threatened to kill another man and his family, as well as officers. Police were called to the 200 block of Walnut Street at around 8:17 p.m. Friday night after the man made threats. When officers arrived he allegedly ran into his apartment. Once inside, police said the man...
Another Phone Scam Reported In Small Town Wisconsin
Have you received a call from an unknown number recently? Maybe you've even received a call that said it was a company or business but it wasn't. Scammers are evolving and a new scam reported in Wisconsin is a good example of that. This scam was reported earlier this month...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Madison man arrested for OWI after knocking out power lines on USH 151 in Dodge County, WI
January 22, 2023 – Dodge Co., Wi – On January 22, 2023 at approximately 2:05 p.m., Dodge County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a single vehicle rollover crash on USH 151 north of E. Salem Road, town of Calamus. The driver suffered minor injuries. Deputies said power...
Comments / 0