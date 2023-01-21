In a relatively short period of time, the Sheridan-Verse is comparable to the bodies of work from Shonda Rhimes and Ryan Murphy. Comparing the demand for shows produced by Taylor Sheridan to other high profile creators, we see that he isn’t just on his way to becoming one of the most demanded producers by audiences, he’s already there. In December, the total demand for series he has created or produced was on par with some of the most high profile creators who have been in the game for even longer, according to Parrot Analytics‘ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other engagement.

