After Eddie Murphy Said He And Raven-Symoné Were ‘Too Old’ For Dr. Dolittle 3, The Actress Is Weighing In
Raven-Symoné comments on whether or not she and Eddie Murphy were too old for Dr. Dolittle 3.
Fallon Jokes That ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Oscar Nom Marks ‘First Time in a Decade’ People Have Seen a Best Picture Nominee (Video)
Ahead of Tuesday’s Oscar nominations, “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon had one major prediction for the list: “Top Gun: Maverick.”. Fallon joked Monday that if the Tom Cruise sequel earned a nomination for best picture, it would be a momentous occasion — but more so for average moviegoers. Obviously, taping his show well ahead of the announcements, Fallon couldn’t know for sure who would get nominated, but his hopes for Paramount’s gravity-defying blockbuster came true.
‘Real Housewives’ Star Lisa Barlow Has Mixed Feelings About Canceled Jen Shah Sitdown: ‘It’s Complicated’
TheWrap caught up with Lisa Barlow in Park City ahead of Wednesday’s “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” reunion. The Queen of Sundance had plenty of thoughts about the Season 3 ender, where Barlow will appear alongside Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose and Heather Gay. One castmate that won’t be at the reunion is Jen Shah, who chose not to attend after being sentenced earlier this month to 6.5 years in prison after pleading guilty to defrauding hundreds of people via a telemarketing scheme.
Netflix CEOs Defend Cancelling Fan-Favorite Series: ‘We Have Never Canceled a Successful Show’
Netflix’s new co-CEOs Ted Sarandos and Greg Peters have addressed a major elephant in the room: the streamer’s decision to cancel fan-favorite TV shows. Among the most recent cancellations that have sparked outrage on social media are “1899,” “Inside Job,” and “Warrior Nun.” However, Sarandos maintained while speaking to Bloomberg’s Screentime newsletter that the company has “never canceled a successful show.”
‘Starling Girl’ Star Eliza Scanlen Explains How Film Caused Her to Look at Her Own Adolescence Differently (Video)
Sundance 2023: ”I didn’t like the feeling of being desire,“ Scanlen told TheWrap. There are several features at this year’s Sundance Film Festival exploring young women on the threshold of going from girl to woman. One of them, director Laurel Parmet’s “The Starling Girl,” examines that transition through the lens of a teenager, played by “Little Women’s” Eliza Scanlen, growing up in a Christian fundamentalist community.
‘The Amazing Maurice’ Review: Animated Comedy Shows Terry Pratchett’s Work Still Defies Adaptation
The collected “Discworld” novels by Terry Pratchett are so weird and so imaginative and so wry that very few filmmakers have ever seriously tried to adapt them. We’ve had one short-lived live-action series, one short film, a few animated mini-series and three ambitious live-action mini-series. (“The Hogfather” is a perennial yuletide viewing experience for all of us, or at least it should be.)
‘The Last of Us’ Episode 2 Grows Viewership by 22%, Breaking Record for HBO Original Drama Series
HBO’s “The Last of Us” has broken a new viewership growth record following the release of the apocalyptic drama’s second episode on Sunday evening. According to Nielsen and first-party data from Warner Bros. Discovery, episode 2 drew a total 5.7 million viewers across HBO and linear telecasts in the U.S., up 22% from the series debut and an additional one million viewers compared to last week.
How Demand for ‘Yellowstone’ Creator Taylor Sheridan’s Shows Compares to Other Top Producers | Charts
In a relatively short period of time, the Sheridan-Verse is comparable to the bodies of work from Shonda Rhimes and Ryan Murphy. Comparing the demand for shows produced by Taylor Sheridan to other high profile creators, we see that he isn’t just on his way to becoming one of the most demanded producers by audiences, he’s already there. In December, the total demand for series he has created or produced was on par with some of the most high profile creators who have been in the game for even longer, according to Parrot Analytics‘ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other engagement.
The Party Report: Sundance Heats Up, Celebs Fan Out at Critics Choice and Natasha Lyonne Shows Her “Poker Face”
This week marked a seismic shift in awards season in Hollywood, as key events like the AFI Awards Luncheon and the BAFTA Tea Party shifted away from Golden Globes weekend (well, weekday in 2023) and onto the one now owned by the Critics Choice Awards. Beautiful and talented people were everywhere, cool new streaming films and shows premiered and it rained like we needed Noah’s Ark here in Southern California. The Sundance Film Festival opened, too, sending everyone who has an independent film into the Wasatch Mountains (more on that next week).
‘Cat Person’ Cast and Director on Exploring Mixed Signals and Red Flags After #MeToo (Video)
Susanna Fogel, director of the new film “Cat Person,” spoke with TheWrap editor-in-chief Sharon Waxman at the Sundance Film Festival about her adaptation of an intensely debated New Yorker short story that explores mixed signals, power dynamics, and the pitfalls of modern dating in a post-MeToo world. Joined...
Baz Luhrmann and Catherine Martin ‘Couldn’t Be More Thrilled’ Over 8 ‘Elvis’ Oscar Noms – But One Had Them ‘Screaming and Crying’
“Elvis” has re-entered the building. Baz Luhrmann’s kaleidoscopic biography, which was a major hit when it premiered in theaters this past summer (and will be back in theaters starting this weekend), picked up eight Oscar nominations Tuesday, including Best Picture and Best Actor for Austin Butler’s uncanny transformation into The King. It also netted Catherine Martin, Luhrmann’s wife and creative collaborator, three nominations – for Best Picture (she was a producer), costume design and production design (a recognition shared with Karen Murphy and Bev Dunn). That’s a whole lot of shaking going on.
‘The Bachelor': Zach Breaks Down His First Impression Rose Pick and That Shocking Twist: ‘You Can’t Force It’
Note: the following contains spoilers for “The Bachelor” Season 27 premiere. “The Bachelor” is already off to a drama-filled start as Zach Shallcross welcomed 30 women vying for his attention into the iconic Bachelor mansion, relying on his intuition and best judgment to give the coveted first impression rose to one lucky lady before the season’s first rose ceremony. But before Zach could even start the ceremony, a rocky confrontation sealed one of the women’s fate.
‘RRR’ Composer Talks ‘Naatu Naatu’ Historic Oscar Nom and Turning His Fears Into Music
“Jump until the dust rises in the air! Naatu Naatu Naatu!“. These words, said during the show-stopping number “Naatu Naatu” from the epic Indian blockbuster “RRR,” have reached the ears of audiences and have sparked dance-offs in theaters from Chennai all the way to Hollywood. And now those words are a part of Oscar history as “Naatu Naatu” has become the first nominee for Best Original Song to come from an Indian film.
CNN’s Chris Wallace Presses Idina Menzel on Whether ‘Let It Go’ Is Actually an Empowering Song: ‘I Didn’t Get It’ (Video)
This year marks a decade since “Frozen” was first released in theaters, and CNN’s Chris Wallace still has some questions about the Disney film. Specifically, he’s not totally clear on how the Oscar-winning “Let It Go” was actually an empowering anthem for young women — so he decided to ask Idina Menzel about it directly on a new episode of “Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?”
‘Puss in Boots: The Last Wish’ Director on Hiding Death in the Film’s Opening Sequence
Joel Crawford, co-director of “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish,” found out he’s now an Academy Award nominee while getting his kids ready for school. A few hours later, he spoke to TheWrap about the achievement over the phone while taking his car in for repairs. “Being...
