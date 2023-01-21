ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Popculture

Frank Thomas, MLB Great, Has Died

Frank Thomas, a former MLB star who spent the majority of his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1950s, died last Monday. He was 93 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. This is not to be confused with another MLB player named Frank Thomas who played for the Chicago White Sox from 1990-2005 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
PITTSBURGH, PA
MLB Trade Rumors

Former MVP denied entry into Hall of Fame in final year on ballot

Former second baseman Jeff Kent has been up for Hall of Fame consideration for a decade, with this year marking his last crack at induction via the Baseball Writers Association of America. Kent received 46.5% of the vote during this cycle, well shy of the 75% needed for induction. He falls off the ballot and will no longer be considered by the BBWAA.
The Comeback

MLB world reacts to horrible Angels news

Earlier this year, Los Angeles Angels fans were rejoicing at the news that Arte Moreno, the majority owner of the team, was exploring the decision to sell the Angels ahead of the 2023 season. But it turns out, that won’t be the case after all. The Angels announced on Monday afternoon that the Moreno Family Read more... The post MLB world reacts to horrible Angels news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Comeback

WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed

After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star and Coach Dies

The NFL community is mourning the loss of one of their former players and coaches this week after his passing was announced late last week by his former team. Former San Francisco 49ers star linebacker Ed Beard reportedly died last Monday, however, his death was not announced by the team until Friday. In a tweet, the Niners announced his passing while also reaching out with condolences to his family, friends, and wife Bobbie.
Larry Brown Sports

Red Sox acquire potential starting shortstop in trade with Royals

The Boston Red Sox are in desperate need of middle infield help, and they made a move on Tuesday to address that. The Red Sox have acquired shortstop Adalberto Mondesi in a trade with the Kansas City Royals, according to multiple reports. Kansas City will get left-handed reliever Josh Taylor in the deal, while the... The post Red Sox acquire potential starting shortstop in trade with Royals appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BOSTON, MA
MLB Trade Rumors

RHP Mark Leiter Jr. elects free agency

Right-hander Mark Leiter Jr. has elected free agency, according to his transactions tracker at MLB.com. He had been designated for assignment and outrighted by the Cubs in recent days but had the right to reject the assignment by virtue of having been previously outrighted in his career. Leiter, 32 in...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Mets sign outfielder Tommy Pham to $6 million, 1-year deal

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets signed veteran outfielder Tommy Pham to a one-year contract for $6 million Tuesday, adding to their busy offseason. Pham can earn another $2 million in performance bonuses based on plate appearances. He provides depth and a dangerous bat, giving New York a proven fourth outfielder and a right-handed option at designated hitter to complement lefty Daniel Vogelbach.
BOSTON, NY
Yardbarker

Chaim Bloom, Alex Cora Reveal Red Sox's Plans At Shortstop, Second Base

The Boston Red Sox have been placed in a self-inflicted bind with the departure of shortstop Xander Bogaerts and the recent surgery on second baseman Trevor Story. While the middle infield options appear to be bleak, the organization does have a pair of candidates in mind to succeed their All-Star duo.
BOSTON, MA
MLB Trade Rumors

Reds Re-Sign Derek Law To Minor League Deal

The Reds announced Monday that they’ve re-signed right-handed reliever Derek Law to a minor league contract and invited him to big league camp this spring. Cincinnati non-tendered him back in November. Law spent the final two months of the 2022 season with the Reds organization after spending much of...
CINCINNATI, OH
MLB Trade Rumors

Astros interview Guardians assistant GM James Harris

The Astros have spoken to Guardians assistant general manager James Harris about their vacant GM position, reports Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Heyman names Harris, Braves VP of scouting Dana Brown and former Giants GM Bobby Evans as three of the finalists for the post. It’s not clear how many names are still in the running, though former Marlins president of baseball operations Michael Hill has withdrawn his name from consideration.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Justin Thomas admits Torrey Pines 'wasn't really appealing' in past

Justin Thomas counts Tiger Woods among his close friends, but there is one thing he hasn't always had in common with the 15-time major champion. An affinity for Torrey Pines. Woods has won an incredible seven times on the PGA Tour at the iconic San Diego venue, including four straight from 2005-08. He also recorded one of the most dramatic major victories in history at Torrey Pines when he was the 2008 U.S. Open.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Athletics Nation

Elephant Rumblings: Moreno not selling Angels

Has decided NOT to sell the team, taking the club off the market and instead shutting down the “exploratory process” on the whole thing. “During this process, it became clear that we have unfinished business and feel we can make a positive impact on the future of the team and the fan experience,” owner Arte Moreno said in a statement. “This offseason, we committed to a franchise-record player payroll and still want to accomplish our goal of bringing a World Series championship back to our fans. We are excited about this next chapter of Angels baseball.”
MLB Trade Rumors

MLB Trade Rumors

7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

MLBTR is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate baseball rumors. The site focuses on the hot stove – trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy