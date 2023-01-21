Read full article on original website
Popculture
Frank Thomas, MLB Great, Has Died
Frank Thomas, a former MLB star who spent the majority of his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1950s, died last Monday. He was 93 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. This is not to be confused with another MLB player named Frank Thomas who played for the Chicago White Sox from 1990-2005 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
Former MVP denied entry into Hall of Fame in final year on ballot
Former second baseman Jeff Kent has been up for Hall of Fame consideration for a decade, with this year marking his last crack at induction via the Baseball Writers Association of America. Kent received 46.5% of the vote during this cycle, well shy of the 75% needed for induction. He falls off the ballot and will no longer be considered by the BBWAA.
MLB world reacts to horrible Angels news
Earlier this year, Los Angeles Angels fans were rejoicing at the news that Arte Moreno, the majority owner of the team, was exploring the decision to sell the Angels ahead of the 2023 season. But it turns out, that won’t be the case after all. The Angels announced on Monday afternoon that the Moreno Family Read more... The post MLB world reacts to horrible Angels news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Mike Trout reveals what it will take to keep Shohei Ohtani with Angels
Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani are two superstar players on a consistently mediocre Los Angeles Angels team, and with Ohtani headed for free agency in 2023, Trout will be looking to keep the Japanese phenom in California long-term. Trout joined Chris Mad Dog Russo and the High Heat podcast on...
Yankees show interest in trading for ex-MVP candidate, MLB insider says
Another day, another name on the New York Yankees’ short list of possible trade targets: Max Kepler. FanSided’s Robert Murray reports Kepler is a “prime buy-low candidate.“. One team that has shown interest in Kepler, according to sources: the New York Yankees, whose hitter-friendly ballpark could be...
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Former Cubs announcer Chip Caray is leaving Atlanta to do play-by-play for the Cardinals (UPDATED)
UPDATE: This move, reported earlier, is apparently actually happening. The original article is below. Chip Caray, grandson of longtime Cubs/WGN announcer Harry Caray, was the Cubs’ TV play-by-play voice for seven seasons, from 1998-2004. Per Dan Caesar of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Caray, who has been the Atlanta Braves’...
Sports World Reacts To Death Of Former All-Star Third Baseman
Sal Bando, a four-time All-Star third baseman for the Oakland Athletics and Milwaukee Brewers, died at age 78. His family announced that Bando passed away Friday after a long battle with cancer. "We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Athletics Hall of Famer Sal Bando," the A's said in ...
Former NFL Star and Coach Dies
The NFL community is mourning the loss of one of their former players and coaches this week after his passing was announced late last week by his former team. Former San Francisco 49ers star linebacker Ed Beard reportedly died last Monday, however, his death was not announced by the team until Friday. In a tweet, the Niners announced his passing while also reaching out with condolences to his family, friends, and wife Bobbie.
Red Sox acquire potential starting shortstop in trade with Royals
The Boston Red Sox are in desperate need of middle infield help, and they made a move on Tuesday to address that. The Red Sox have acquired shortstop Adalberto Mondesi in a trade with the Kansas City Royals, according to multiple reports. Kansas City will get left-handed reliever Josh Taylor in the deal, while the... The post Red Sox acquire potential starting shortstop in trade with Royals appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Padres roster review: Fernando Tatis Jr.
Sizing up the Padres' 40-man roster heading into the 2023 season: Fernando Tatis Jr. hoping to return to form after missing all of 2022 to a wrist fracture and a PED suspension just as he was set to join a stacked lineup
RHP Mark Leiter Jr. elects free agency
Right-hander Mark Leiter Jr. has elected free agency, according to his transactions tracker at MLB.com. He had been designated for assignment and outrighted by the Cubs in recent days but had the right to reject the assignment by virtue of having been previously outrighted in his career. Leiter, 32 in...
FOX Sports
Mets sign outfielder Tommy Pham to $6 million, 1-year deal
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets signed veteran outfielder Tommy Pham to a one-year contract for $6 million Tuesday, adding to their busy offseason. Pham can earn another $2 million in performance bonuses based on plate appearances. He provides depth and a dangerous bat, giving New York a proven fourth outfielder and a right-handed option at designated hitter to complement lefty Daniel Vogelbach.
Yardbarker
Chaim Bloom, Alex Cora Reveal Red Sox's Plans At Shortstop, Second Base
The Boston Red Sox have been placed in a self-inflicted bind with the departure of shortstop Xander Bogaerts and the recent surgery on second baseman Trevor Story. While the middle infield options appear to be bleak, the organization does have a pair of candidates in mind to succeed their All-Star duo.
Former SF Giants infielder Tommy La Stella signs with Mariners
The SF Giants will be paying Tommy La Stella's $11.5 million salary to be a Mariners' infielder next season.
Reds Re-Sign Derek Law To Minor League Deal
The Reds announced Monday that they’ve re-signed right-handed reliever Derek Law to a minor league contract and invited him to big league camp this spring. Cincinnati non-tendered him back in November. Law spent the final two months of the 2022 season with the Reds organization after spending much of...
Astros interview Guardians assistant GM James Harris
The Astros have spoken to Guardians assistant general manager James Harris about their vacant GM position, reports Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Heyman names Harris, Braves VP of scouting Dana Brown and former Giants GM Bobby Evans as three of the finalists for the post. It’s not clear how many names are still in the running, though former Marlins president of baseball operations Michael Hill has withdrawn his name from consideration.
Yardbarker
Justin Thomas admits Torrey Pines 'wasn't really appealing' in past
Justin Thomas counts Tiger Woods among his close friends, but there is one thing he hasn't always had in common with the 15-time major champion. An affinity for Torrey Pines. Woods has won an incredible seven times on the PGA Tour at the iconic San Diego venue, including four straight from 2005-08. He also recorded one of the most dramatic major victories in history at Torrey Pines when he was the 2008 U.S. Open.
Athletics Nation
Elephant Rumblings: Moreno not selling Angels
Has decided NOT to sell the team, taking the club off the market and instead shutting down the “exploratory process” on the whole thing. “During this process, it became clear that we have unfinished business and feel we can make a positive impact on the future of the team and the fan experience,” owner Arte Moreno said in a statement. “This offseason, we committed to a franchise-record player payroll and still want to accomplish our goal of bringing a World Series championship back to our fans. We are excited about this next chapter of Angels baseball.”
Royals' Nicky Lopez attracting trade interest from AL Central rival
The White Sox have expressed interest in acquiring Royals infielder Nicky Lopez, reports Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. There’s no indication discussions have gained traction, as Rosenthal notes that Kansas City isn’t anxious to deal the Creighton product. Lopez, 28 in March, has spent his entire career with...
