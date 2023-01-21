ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wwnytv.com

Winter storm warning for the afternoon & Thursday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The first part of the day should be fairly dry, but that changes starting early afternoon. A winter storm warning starts at 1 p.m. today and ends at 7 p.m. on Thursday. That covers Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego, and St. Lawrence counties, as well as most of the Adirondacks.
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Lake effect snow into the evening

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lake effect snow has become organized and is focused on the Tug Hill region. There’s a winter weather advisory for Jefferson, Lewis, and Oswego counties until 7 p.m. today. Areas hardest hit could get from 3 to 6 inches. It will be windy, with...
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Winter Storm Watch for Northern Oneida and Herkimer Counties

BINGHAMTON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The National Weather Services offices in Binghamton and Albany have issued a Winter Storm Watch for areas that include Northern Oneida and Herkimer Counties. The Watch is in effect from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday evening. Heavy snow is possible with total snow accumulations of 5...
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Travel advisory issued for Lewis County

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Roads are beginning to get slippery as lake effect snow starts to concentrate over the Tug Hill Plateau. That’s why there’s a travel advisory for Lewis County. The sheriff’s office issued the advisory at 11 a.m. It will continue until further notice.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
Lite 98.7

Central New York Starting The Week Off With A Winter Weather Advisory

For the last full week of January 2023 in Central New York and the Mohawk Valley, we are starting off with a Winter Weather Advisory. The National Weather Service out of Binghamton has issued a Winter Weather Advisory starting Sunday January 22nd at 5PM through Monday January 23rd 10AM. This is for the following counties: Madison, Southern Oneida, Cortland and Chenango.
CHENANGO COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Robert Shambo, 80, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Robert Shambo, 80, died peacefully under the care of Jefferson County Hospice at his home on January 22, 2023, with his family at his side. Arrangements are incomplete at this time and are entrusted to the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street in Carthage, NY 13619.
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

A new taste in Watertown as Vietnamese coffee shop opens

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Take a sip from across the globe at a new coffee shop in Watertown. Caffeine-Holic, which specializes in Vietnamese coffee, opened Tuesday in a newly renovated store-front inside the Paddock Arcade. The coffee beans are imported from Vietnam. For 22-year-old Han Le, it’s been a...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Zoo New York wolverine dies

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Zoo New York in Watertown has announced that its 16-year-old wolverine, Valentine, has died. Zoo officials say they recently noticed that she was acting differently and not eating her normal amount of food. Tests performed by a veterinarian indicated cancer, so she was euthanized. It...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Fire & Ice event benefits North Country Troopers Assisting Troops

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a Fire and Ice Celebration coming up that will benefit a group that helps service members. Ann Marie Angus is general manager of the 1000 Island Harbor Hotel in Clayton and Randy Pound is with North Country Troopers Assisting Troops. Watch the video...
CLAYTON, NY
wwnytv.com

Lyons Falls to receive $2.25M via the NY Forward Program

LYONS FALLS, New York (WWNY) - When the winners were announced Monday, Lyons Falls Mayor Donna Dolhof could not believe it. “I was so excited I was jumping up and down,” said Village of Lyons Falls Mayor Donna Dolhof. $2.25 million is earmarked for the Village of Lyons Falls....
LYONS FALLS, NY
wwnytv.com

William L. “Bill” Couchman, 90, of Three Mile Bay

THREE MILE BAY, New York (WWNY) - William L. “Bill” Couchman, 90, of Three Mile Bay, NY passed away January 19, 2023 at the Samaritan Summit Nursing Home where he had been a resident since 2018. He was born on December 6, 1932 in Rochester, NY son of...
THREE MILE BAY, NY
wwnytv.com

Joseph W. Russell, 67, of Alexandria Bay

ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) -Joseph W. Russell, 67, of Alexandria Bay, NY, passed away peacefully at home, under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County and his loving family. Joe was born in Alexandria Bay, NY on August 31, 1955, the son of Alden F. and Margaret M. Underwood...
ALEXANDRIA BAY, NY
wwnytv.com

Jeffrey Lee Markham, 70, of West Carthage

WEST CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Jeffrey Lee Markham, 70, of 222 State Street, died peacefully on January 21, 2023, at his daughter’s home in Rome, NY. A full obituary will be published shortly. Per his wishes, he will be cremated. A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday,...
CARTHAGE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy