Winter storm warning for the afternoon & Thursday
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The first part of the day should be fairly dry, but that changes starting early afternoon. A winter storm warning starts at 1 p.m. today and ends at 7 p.m. on Thursday. That covers Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego, and St. Lawrence counties, as well as most of the Adirondacks.
Lake effect snow into the evening
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lake effect snow has become organized and is focused on the Tug Hill region. There’s a winter weather advisory for Jefferson, Lewis, and Oswego counties until 7 p.m. today. Areas hardest hit could get from 3 to 6 inches. It will be windy, with...
Winter Storm Watch for Northern Oneida and Herkimer Counties
BINGHAMTON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The National Weather Services offices in Binghamton and Albany have issued a Winter Storm Watch for areas that include Northern Oneida and Herkimer Counties. The Watch is in effect from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday evening. Heavy snow is possible with total snow accumulations of 5...
NWS: Winter Storm Watch for entire listening area Wednesday afternoon through Thursday
JEFFERSON & LEWIS COUNTIES: WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING. * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations in excess of nine inches possible. * WHERE...Jefferson and Lewis counties. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Watch, from Wednesday afternoon into Thursday evening.
Travel advisory issued for Lewis County
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Roads are beginning to get slippery as lake effect snow starts to concentrate over the Tug Hill Plateau. That’s why there’s a travel advisory for Lewis County. The sheriff’s office issued the advisory at 11 a.m. It will continue until further notice.
Central New York Starting The Week Off With A Winter Weather Advisory
For the last full week of January 2023 in Central New York and the Mohawk Valley, we are starting off with a Winter Weather Advisory. The National Weather Service out of Binghamton has issued a Winter Weather Advisory starting Sunday January 22nd at 5PM through Monday January 23rd 10AM. This is for the following counties: Madison, Southern Oneida, Cortland and Chenango.
Widespread snow in CNY now through Monday impacting roads and visibility at times
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The National Weather Service has issued some Winter Weather Advisories for Cortland, southern Cayuga, Madison, Onondaga, Oneida, southern Oneida and Tompkins counties for impactful weather on the roads and visibility too. The alert is in effect from now until 10 AM Monday. We also have a Winter...
NWS: Winter Weather Advisory for Jefferson and Lewis Counties through Tuesday evening
JEFFERSON & LEWIS COUNTIES: WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 P.M. EST THIS EVENING. * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches in the most persistent lake snows. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Jefferson and Lewis...
Robert Shambo, 80, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Robert Shambo, 80, died peacefully under the care of Jefferson County Hospice at his home on January 22, 2023, with his family at his side. Arrangements are incomplete at this time and are entrusted to the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street in Carthage, NY 13619.
A new taste in Watertown as Vietnamese coffee shop opens
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Take a sip from across the globe at a new coffee shop in Watertown. Caffeine-Holic, which specializes in Vietnamese coffee, opened Tuesday in a newly renovated store-front inside the Paddock Arcade. The coffee beans are imported from Vietnam. For 22-year-old Han Le, it’s been a...
Zoo New York wolverine dies
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Zoo New York in Watertown has announced that its 16-year-old wolverine, Valentine, has died. Zoo officials say they recently noticed that she was acting differently and not eating her normal amount of food. Tests performed by a veterinarian indicated cancer, so she was euthanized. It...
Fire & Ice event benefits North Country Troopers Assisting Troops
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a Fire and Ice Celebration coming up that will benefit a group that helps service members. Ann Marie Angus is general manager of the 1000 Island Harbor Hotel in Clayton and Randy Pound is with North Country Troopers Assisting Troops. Watch the video...
Lyons Falls to receive $2.25M via the NY Forward Program
LYONS FALLS, New York (WWNY) - When the winners were announced Monday, Lyons Falls Mayor Donna Dolhof could not believe it. “I was so excited I was jumping up and down,” said Village of Lyons Falls Mayor Donna Dolhof. $2.25 million is earmarked for the Village of Lyons Falls....
Delta Sonic with unusual look and 3 dozen fuel pumps proposed for busy Onondaga County corridor
Clay, N.Y. -- Delta Sonic has proposed building a large car wash, gas station and convenience store featuring a new “greenhouse” design in the fast-growing Route 31 retail corridor in Clay. The Buffalo-based company has asked the town to rezone 10.3 acres of land along Route 31 to...
William L. “Bill” Couchman, 90, of Three Mile Bay
THREE MILE BAY, New York (WWNY) - William L. “Bill” Couchman, 90, of Three Mile Bay, NY passed away January 19, 2023 at the Samaritan Summit Nursing Home where he had been a resident since 2018. He was born on December 6, 1932 in Rochester, NY son of...
Winter Ice Storm Could Make Travel ‘Nearly Impossible’ in Central New York
Be prepared for slippery road conditions in Central New York. The latest storm may not bring a bunch of snow winter enthusiasts have been patiently waiting for. But it will bring ice; enough to cause power outages, tree damage, and make travel nearly impossible. The National Weather Service has issued...
Joseph W. Russell, 67, of Alexandria Bay
ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) -Joseph W. Russell, 67, of Alexandria Bay, NY, passed away peacefully at home, under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County and his loving family. Joe was born in Alexandria Bay, NY on August 31, 1955, the son of Alden F. and Margaret M. Underwood...
Jeffrey Lee Markham, 70, of West Carthage
WEST CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Jeffrey Lee Markham, 70, of 222 State Street, died peacefully on January 21, 2023, at his daughter’s home in Rome, NY. A full obituary will be published shortly. Per his wishes, he will be cremated. A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday,...
