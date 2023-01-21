Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The 6 Most Delicious (and Effective) Egg Substitutes for Cooking and Baking
Peanut butter and oats are to your pantry as eggs are to your refrigerator: These pantry staples are not only delicious, but ubiquitous across recipes and cuisines and packed with nutrients. That being said, eggs are perishable—meaning they won't exactly last as long as that box of instant oatmeal packets—and...
How to Make Gluten-Free Cornbread
When transitioning to a gluten-free lifestyle, the first thing I missed was bread. At that time, most of the gluten-free bread at my grocery store was sad and dense. Then I discovered a clever workaround. While gluten-free bread recipes can be finicky, quick breads are generally easy to make gluten-free. The simplest of all? This gluten-free cornbread!
Allrecipes.com
Is There Actually a Point to Peeling Carrots?
You've not lived until you've stood over a trashcan or large bowl, peeling dozens of carrots for a souffle, picnic slaw or cake. It's one of the first things people learn about cooking carrots — the exterior layer has to come off. (It was also, I discovered, a good way for my grandmother to occupy an eager kitchen helper who had very few skills to offer.)
Guess What The Bottom Drawer of Your Oven Is Really For!?
That drawer under your stove isn't meant for storing cutting boards and pan lids. Do you know what it's really supposed to be used for? The answer will surprise you!. I spend a fair amount of time in the kitchen. And like lots of folks, I'm always looking for ways to better organize my kitchen space.
msn.com
Don't Eat That Leftover Rice Languishing in Your Fridge. Here's Why
You might want to rethink eating that leftover rice in your fridge. If you're eating rice that has been sitting in the fridge for a few days, there's a chance you could be giving yourself food poisoning. If you're looking to do some advance meal prep, maybe you've already considered cooking up a big batch of rice to pair with chicken and vegetables for dinner. But keeping and consuming that five-day-old rice could be causing you some stomach issues.
AOL Corp
The best oils for frying, according to a food scientist
If you've ever felt overwhelmed in the oil aisle of the supermarket, you're not alone. With so many options, buying oil to fry food can turn into a confusing affair. And while it may be tempting to use your go-to oil for everything and hope for the best, that's not the best approach. It's important to choose the right oil for the job. Not all oils or frying methods are equal—and if you're not careful, using the wrong oil can produce a smoky kitchen and a burnt mess.
Shrimp Scampi 🦐
Delicious and Easy Shrimp ScampiPhoto byR.Gerner/Canva. I love seafood, any type, clams, shrimp, scallops, lobster, any type of fish, it's all divine to me. If it was up to me I would eat seafood at every meal, however my family ... not so much a fan. So I make an effort to order seafood whenever were out. One dish that everyone will eat is Shrimp Scampi. Scampi is a dish that my mom use to make, I can remember her "sharing" her wine with the shrimp in this dish when deglazing the pan. The smell from the wine hitting the hot pan with lemon juice was like heaven to me. I too share my wine with this dish, however a bit begrudgingly at times lol.
Vue International Appoints Stella David As Non-Executive Chair
Vue International, the largest privately owned cinema operator in Europe, has appointed Stella David as its non-executive chair. David, who takes up the position on 26 January, currently holds non-executive and independent director roles at Entain, Bacardi, Domino’s Pizza Group, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings. “I’m delighted to welcome someone of Stella’s experience and calibre to the non-executive chair position at Vue. Stella has deep understanding of the consumer environment and a strong track record of delivering growth,” said Tim Richards, CEO and founder of Vue International. “This will be invaluable at this crucial moment for the business and our industry,...
Crockpot Beef Stroganoff
For me, Beef Stroganoff is one of my wintertime favorite meals that is true comfort food! Before I got into crockpot and Instant Pot cooking, I used to make it in a large frying pan. Now, I do everything for this delicious dinner in my Instant Pot on the slow cooker setting.
msn.com
Easy Sausage Skillet Pasta Recipe
Sausage Skillet Pasta is one of those meals that is perfect for when the kids have practice! I always look for new recipes, but one-pot meal recipes are a favorite! We always need a last-minute dinner to get on the table!. (I have included affiliate links to products I love....
Day in the Life: Ana Pradas
Introducing the wonderful Ana Pradas, a senior visual designer on our editorial tools team. From making collages as a teenager in Madrid to being a part of some of the Guardians most creative projects, please enjoy learning about Ana’s fascinating journey through her career in design. How did you...
One Green Planet
10 Tofu Curry Recipes for #NationalCurriedChickenDay (That’s Right!)
Curry in and of itself is absolutely delicious! Add tofu and you get a much more filling and protein filled dish. Pair your tofu curry with rice or a slice of naan bread and you have yourself a meal of dreams. You must give these tofu curry recipes from our Food Monster App a try. You will not regret it!
Canned Tuna Pasta Recipe
This Canned Tuna Pasta recipe is a great dinner option when you’re stuck at home and crave Italian comfort food. It’s an easy recipe that combines a bunch of common, affordable pantry items to quickly create a super tasty dinner.
WDIO-TV
Recipe: Chef Stuart’s Fatayer & Tzatziki Sauce
2 ¼ t Instant Yeast (1 packet) Thaw and strain the spinach. Squeeze water out to avoid soggy pies. Dice your onion and mix with the thawed spinach. Mix in olive oil, lemon juice, sumac, and salt. Let sit in a bowl for half an hour to two days.
Macaroni Bechamel Pasta
Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a snack recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Macaroni or Spaghetti Bechamel.
BHG
How to Properly Store Garlic
Garlic is a workhorse in the kitchen. It’s an essential ingredient in many savory dishes, adding flavor to soups, sauces, marinades, stir-frys, hearty meat entrees, and, of course, garlic bread, among countless other recipes. But how should you store this pantry staple to keep it as fresh as possible for as long as possible? Read on for tips on storing whole, peeled, minced, and roasted garlic.
Aggression Cookies
This recipe for Aggression cookies (or depression cookies) is all made by hand (no mixers here) using very basic simple ingredients easily found, rolled by hand, and just an old-fashioned cookie jar oatmeal cookie.
Comments / 0