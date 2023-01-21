Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
From Silicon Valley to Small Town: Couple's Journey to Helping the HomelessRachel PerkinsLewiston, ME
No Snow, No Fun: How Lack of Snow is Impacting Outdoor Activities in MaineRachel PerkinsMaine State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Looking for a haunted good time?Michelle NorthropPortland, ME
Family Summer trip: Uncover the mysteries at Maine's international cryptozoology museumKiki AlbaPortland, ME
Related
Government Technology
Maine Cities to See New Fiber-Optic Network, Internet Service
(TNS) — There's more good news for consumers in Lewiston and Auburn looking for true high-speed Internet service. GoNetspeed, formerly OTELCO, based in Oneonta, Alabama, is in what it calls the "making ready" phase of its network build-out in the the area, with crews spotted last week in bucket trucks checking lines in Auburn.
mainebiz.biz
New president of Maine's oldest bank is longtime lending leader
Maine’s oldest bank has named its next leader with the planned retirement transition of Bob Quentin. Mark Jones stepped into the role of president at Saco & Biddeford Savings Institution on Jan. 1. Jones joined SBSI in 1985, in the lending department, and will continue to serve as the director of lending.
Several Maine salt marshes being purchased by nonprofit for conservation efforts
YARMOUTH, Maine — An anonymous donation has helped take nearly 1,000 acres of Maine marsh land off the market, in an effort to better prepare the coastal wetlands for continued climate change. The Maine Coast Heritage Trust announced it recently received the nearly $1 million donation, helping the trust...
WPFO
Wayfair giving up last Maine building 7 years after coming here
BRUNSWICK (BDN) -- Wayfair, the online furniture and home goods retailer struggling with shrinking sales, will not renew its lease in May at Brunswick Landing, where it is the largest tenant. Most of the 150 Mainers who remain at the company are working from home, said Sally Costello, Brunswick’s director...
Women in aquaculture: Yarmouth resident Alicia Gaiero
Alicia Gaiero stands with her oyster tumbler. Photo courtesy Alicia Gaiero. As part of her work as a 2021 Switzer fellow, Natalie Lord has launched the website, A Rising Tide?, highlighting women’s experiences as oyster producers. The project is billed by its sponsors as the first case study to...
Brunswick, Maine Barber Goes Viral for Refusing to Refuse Service
The world needs more human beings like Lynn Cressey. Because Lynn just proved that she's a solid human being to her core. According to Newsweek, the Consumer Price Index reported back in November a 0.1% increase of the average prices of consumer goods and services like food, fuel, heating oil, etc. That was also part of an over 7% increase between November 2021 and November 2022.
homestyling.guru
Portland, Maine, Customer Plans to Use CliqStudios Again
#html-body [data-pb-style=NWFBFWT]{justify-content:flex-start;display:flex;flex-direction:column;background-position:left top;background-size:cover;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-attachment:scroll;border-style:none;border-width:1px;border-radius:0;margin:0;padding:10px}#html-body [data-pb-style=EULE1O6]{border-style:none}#html-body [data-pb-style=F9NJ3A1],#html-body [data-pb-style=QOYD8BH]{max-width:100%;height:auto}#html-body [data-pb-style=BE1CSVN]{border-style:none;border-width:1px;border-radius:0;margin:0;padding:0}@media only screen and (max-width: 768px) { #html-body [data-pb-style=EULE1O6]{border-style:none} }. It turned out great and I have referred your company since – I also plan to use your company again. I’ll be in touch in the coming months with another project. Photo and design...
newsfromthestates.com
Maine’s housing affordability crisis needs a public option, says lawmaker
The Kennedy Park public housing development in Portland. | Courtesy of the Portland Housing Authority. One major potential solution to the state’s runaway cost of housing never seems to get discussed by Maine lawmakers: Public housing. For decades, the idea of building new publicly-owned, permanently affordable housing has been...
WMTW
Maine town expected to be without power for 3 days
KENNEBUNK, Maine — Many residents in York County woke up on Tuesday with no power. Warming shelters have been put in place in York County, including at Kennebunk High School and Lebanon Elementary School. Wells resident Koriahn Quint said Tuesday was their second day with no power. The longest...
mainepublic.org
Westbrook painting business pays fine for alleged violation of federal lead rule
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has reached a settlement with Westbrook-based CertaPro Painters of Maine for alleged violations of a federal rule designed to protect children from exposure to lead paint. The EPA says it investigated CertaPro painters following customer complaints. The agency found that in 2021 and 2022, the...
2 Pizza Places Named Best in the Entire U.S. Are Both in Portland, Maine
We've already got a lot going for us but this just levelled our state up. Pizza is an iconic food staple that has been practiced to perfection and served for decades. The world is full of different ways to make a pie and in my opinion, they're all delicious, but Maine has stood out in the Pizza world.
WMTW
Maine native earns Oscar nomination for work on "Avatar"
WELLINGTON, Wellington — A Maine native earned an Oscar nomination Tuesday for his work on "Avatar: The Way of Water." Eric Saindon is originally from Gorham. Addressing the possibility of winning his first Academy Award, Saindon said the acknowledgment would mean a lot to him. “It would be amazing....
Maine’s Only Law School is No Longer in One of America’s Ugliest Buildings
Instead of an eye sore, Maine’s only law school is holding classes at its new location in Portland’s Old Port. According to the Portland Press Herald, The University of Maine School of Law packed up from 246 Deering Avenue and moved into Portland's Old Port at 300 Fore St.
Owner of Arcadia in Portland Fakes British Accent During TV Interview
Arcadia, the very popular arcade bar on Congress Street in Portland, was host to the best pinball players in Maine in the International Flipper Pinball Associaton's Maine State Pinball Championship. That's a lot of words there, but in simple terms, the best 16 pinball players in Maine, as ranked by...
WMUR.com
Thousands of New Hampshire customers remain without power as another storm approaches
DOVER, N.H. — More than 30,000 New Hampshire customers remained without power Tuesday after heavy snow brought down trees and power lines the day before. Utility crews worked to restore power as another storm bringing more snow approached the Granite State. >> View updated New Hampshire power outage maps.
The Christmas Eve mystery on the New England electric grid
The smokestack of the Wyman Station power plant in Yarmouth, as seen from Freeport. Photo by Annie Ropeik. Editor’s Note: The following story first appeared in The Maine Monitor’s free environmental newsletter, Climate Monitor, that is delivered to inboxes for every Friday morning. Sign up for the free newsletter to get important environmental news by registering at this link.
Retired Maine sheriff, named 1972 Time Magazine Policeman of the Year, has died
PORTLAND, Maine — A retired Cumberland County sheriff who served eight years has died. The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office announced on Tuesday the death of retired Sheriff Wesley "Wes" Ridlon. Ridlon reportedly passed away on Saturday following "a brief illness," deputies said in a Facebook post. Ridlon was well-known...
WMTW
Maine schools limit snow days, no matter the weather
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Those exciting "snow days" are a rite of passage for many school kids. Friday was one of those days where school was canceled in most towns in Maine because of the heavy snowfall. However, some schools are limiting the number of snow days and will...
Vehicle found in Maine after hit-and-run in NH near border kills pedestrian
PORTLAND, Maine — A man from Center Conway, New Hampshire has died after being struck by a vehicle Sunday evening in a hit-and-run near the Maine border. Raymond Bryant, 59, was walking in the direction of Fryeburg, Maine, along the eastbound lane of East Main Street at about 6:40 p.m. Sunday when he was hit by a vehicle, Conway Police Department Chief Christopher Mattei said Monday in a news release.
WPFO
No one has claimed the $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot that was sold in Maine yet
More than a week after a winning $1.35 billion Mega Millions ticket was bought in Maine, no one has come forward to claim the prize. Northeast Media, which handles media requests for the Maine State Lottery, says the identity of the winner is still unknown. A single ticket-holder matched all...
Comments / 0