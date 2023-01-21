ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

5 Memphis Police Officers Fired Following Deadly Arrest Of Tyre Nichols

By Phillip Jackson
HuffPost
HuffPost
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QGXIV_0kM7r2gf00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tN93t_0kM7r2gf00 A portrait of Tyre Nichols is displayed at a memorial service for him on Tuesday in Memphis. He died after a traffic stop on Jan. 7. Five officers involved in his arrest have been fired.

Memphis police on Friday identified and fired five officers who were involved in the Jan. 7 arrest and subsequent death of Tyre Nichols, a Black driver.

“After a thorough review of the circumstances surrounding this incident, we have determined that five (5) MPD officers violated multiple department policies, including excessive use of force, duty to intervene, and duty to render aid,” a statement from the police department said. “Each officer charged was terminated from the Memphis Police Department.”

Until Friday evening’s announcement, the police department had not said much about the circumstances leading to Nichols’ death other than vague references to a “confrontation” with police following a routine traffic stop for alleged reckless driving. The department has not released body camera footage, though it said it plans to next week.

Officials have not disclosed a cause of death, but Nichols’ family said he suffered from cardiac arrest and kidney failure. Nichols’ family viewed the body camera footage Friday, according to Benjamin Crump, a prominent civil rights lawyer, who viewed the footage with the family.

The police department identified the officers as Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr. and Justin Smith. The officers are all Black men and were employed by the department for at least two years. Mills was the longest-employed officer involved in the arrest; he was hired in 2017.

No charges have yet been filed against the officers.

Nichols was a former FedEx worker who loved skateboarding in Memphis. Last weekend, local activists released a photograph of Nichols lying on a hospital bed with a swollen eye and facial injuries that sparked widespread outrage in the community.

The family held protests during the Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend in front of the city’s police station.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Man recalls encounter with SCORPION Unit before Nichols death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The five police officers who were fired after Tyre Nichols’ death hadn’t been with MPD long, and police haven’t told us what units they worked with during their time on the force. But some who know the officers say at least one confirmed that he — and we are hearing several others […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man sticks gun in victim’s mouth in front of 2-year-old

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men were arrested after they broke into a victim’s home and held him at gunpoint in front of a two-year-old. On January 21, officers responded to a home invasion in the 800 block of Stratford Road. According to reports, the victim told police that two men came to his home, one […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One shot at Main Event, man in custody

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was taken to the hospital, and another was arrested after a shooting at Main Event on Sunday night. According to MPD, a little after 11:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at 7219 Appling Farms Parkway. One male victim was taken to Saint Francis Bartlett in non-critical condition. Police charged […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Tyre Nichols family set to view footage of arrest Monday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The family of Tyre Nichols and their attorney are set to meet with city of Memphis officials Monday afternoon. At the meeting, they could view footage of Nichol’s arrest. For several days, many have been asking what happened to Tyre Nichols. “You know what they say, what’s done in the dark always […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One dead in South Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead following a shooting in South Memphis on Saturday. MPD responded to a call on the 100 block of Simpson Ave. and found a man who was pronounced dead on the scene. There is no suspect information at this time and MPD is now investigation. If you know anything […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One injured in North Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is injured following a shooting in North Memphis on Sunday. Memphis Police responded to a shots fired call on the 100 block of Firestone. The victim was transported to a local hospital via private vehicle. MPD is now investigating, and they said the suspects fled the scene in a gold […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One dead after fiery single-vehicle crash on I-40

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are investigating after a fiery car crash on Austin Peay and I-40 left one person dead Tuesday. According to MPD, at 6:02 a.m., officers responded to a crash in the area. They say, somehow, the driver crashed and later died. The charred vehicle was found under the overpass. The inside was entirely […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Mom left grieving after son shot to death in Collierville

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — A Memphis mom was left grieving after hearing the news that her son was gunned down in a Collierville neighborhood. Tawanda Scaife said her son’s life was apparently only worth $250 to the gunmen. Scaife said once the people responsible are in custody, she doesn’t even believe jail time for them is fair.
MEMPHIS, TN
Kait 8

Investigators find gunman connected to Links homicide

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - According to a news release from the Jonesboro Police Department, officers responded to reports of a “male lying in the roadway” in the 1100-block of Links Circle around 7:52 p.m. Saturday, Sept 10. When police arrived, they found 19-year-old Derrick Kentrail Leonard of Blytheville...
JONESBORO, AR
WREG

Pastor talks accountability after 5 officers fired

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Friday, five Memphis Police officers involved in the arrest of Tyre Nichols were fired. The 29-year-old man died in a hospital three days after his encounter with police. All of the officers who were fired are Black. One Memphis pastor, Earle Fisher, who is a Senior Pastor of Abyssinian Baptist Church, said he is not surprised. “This is […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Five MPD Officers fired after Nichols investigation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police announced the five MPD officers involved in the arrest of Tyre Nichols have been fired. The following officers have been terminated: Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr., and Justin Smith. Memphis Police posted this statement to Twitter as well as Facebook and provided the following photos. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Neighbor says she saw video of Tyre Nichols arrest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman told WREG she saw video footage of the confrontation between Tyre Nichols and MPD officers. The woman, who wants to remain anonymous, says she saw a video of the alleged attack taken by her concerned neighbor. “The whole scene was a little disturbing, all of these officers out here, lights […]
MEMPHIS, TN
HuffPost

HuffPost

255K+
Followers
14K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy