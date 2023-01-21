ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, TN

eastridgenewsonline.com

Man Wanted for Murder in East Ridge Taken into Custody by Mexican Authorities

A man wanted for the November 2022 killing of a woman on Spriggs Street has been taken into custody in Mexico. According to East Ridge police, on Monday, Jose Antonio Cruz Ramirez was taken into custody by Mexican Authorities. The East Ridge Police Department and the Hamilton County District Attorney’s Office are coordinating with our federal partners to secure extradition on an outstanding 1st Degree Murder warrant.
EAST RIDGE, TN
WTVC

Police find gun at East Ridge High School Monday

Police discovered a gun in a student's backpack at East Ridge High School on Monday. A statement from the school says students told staff of a possible hazard in the building. The school then contacted East Ridge Police. Officers found the weapon during a search of the building. The backpack...
WDEF

One Dead with Gunshot Wounds at Scene of Crash

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — One person died in a car wreck on Saturday, the Chattanooga Police Department said. They say the driver had gunshot wounds. A child in the backseat of the car was uninjured, according to police. Shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, CPD arrived on scene to...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Deputy fatally shoots suspect in Gordon County

CALHOUN, Georgia (WDEF) – The GBI will investigate an officer involved shooting overnight in north Georgia. It happened in the rural community of Sugar Valley in Gordon County around 1 AM. The Gordon County Sheriff says one of his deputies tried to stop a vehicle near Resaca, but it...
GORDON COUNTY, GA
WBIR

LCSO: Knoxville man arrested in Knox Co. after trying to drive away from deputies in Loudon Co.

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Loudon County Sheriff's Office said Monday a 25-year-old man was taken into custody after a chase that went into Knox County. They said deputies saw Jamal Allen Huley, from Knoxville, driving around 100 mph on I-75 in Loudon County and tried to pull him over. However, they said he continued trying to drive away from deputies and they started chasing him.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wrganews.com

Updated: Deputy-involved shooting leaves one man dead

The GBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Sugar Valley, GA. The Gordon County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on January 24, 2023. One man was shot and killed. No officers were injured during the incident. Preliminary information indicates around 1:00 a.m., a Gordon...
SUGAR VALLEY, GA
WMBB

Young child critically injured in Jackson Co. car wreck

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 26-year-old woman and a 5-year-old child were involved in a car wreck in Jackson County around 9:30 Saturday night. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the driver of a sedan was traveling south on State Road 71 north of Marianna when she failed to maintain control of her car. […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Local man killed in Panama City Beach car crash

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A 68-year-old Panama City Beach man is dead after two vehicles collided on Back Beach Road late Saturday night. According to Panama City Beach police, a Smart ForTwo was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of Panama City Beach Parkway with no headlights on. Police said the Smart car […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
crossvillenews1st.com

CROSSVILLE MAN STRIKES WOMAN IN FACE ADDITIONAL TIMES WHILE TRYING TO HIT MAN WHO TRIES TO STOP HIM

In reference to a possible assault that had occurred outside of the apartment complex. It was stated that the male subject was still located outside wearing a gray shirt, black sweat pants, and had dark hair. Upon arrival, an officer observed a man pointing towards a male subject standing on the side walk near a white van. The officer made contact with the male subject identified by his TN identification as lan Morin. The officer observed that Mr. Morin had a strong alcoholic odor about his person, very red watery eyes, and was unsteady on his feet. Mr. Morin started to become very aggressive in manner and attempted to kick the white van belonging to the victim. Mr. Morin made statements that did not pertain to the investigation and never stated anything about an occurred assault. For the safety of the general public, and Mr. Morin while intoxicated by a mind altering substance, the officer placed him into custody of his patrol unit.
CROSSVILLE, TN
WTVCFOX

Motorcyclist dies in Walker County crash Monday, GSP says

The Georgia State Patrol confirms a man died yesterday following a crash on Mission Ridge Road in Walker County Monday. GSP says 44-year-old Gerald Shane Dagnan was traveling north on Mission Ridge Road while a van was travelling north. They say the van was attempting a left turn when Dagnan's...
WALKER COUNTY, GA
WDEF

One Person Dead After Shooting and Crash on Highway 58

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- A person is dead after an incident on Highway 58. Chattanooga Police say that they responded to a single car crash with possible entrapment shortly after 7:30 this evening. When the police arrived on scene, they found that the driver of the vehicle was unconscious and a...
CHATTANOOGA, TN

