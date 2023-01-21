Legal Analyst Says Deadly Norman Shooting Could Be Considered Self-Defense In Court

A business owner allegedly shot and killed an intruder in Norman. It happened early Thursday morning after business hours.

According to the stand-your-ground law, Oklahoma citizens have the right to expect absolute safety within their own homes, places of business or places of worship and have the right to establish policies regarding the possession of weapons on property.

“It says you presumed to be in fear of your life and presumed to be in fear of your property. If that person is intruder and committing a crime, then you have the right to use deadly force,” News 9 legal Analyst Irven Box said.

According to Box, this incident falls straight into the law of physical or deadly force against an intruder.

“It appears on the surface exactly what it was. It was a business where someone was allegedly breaking in, and the person shot and killed the person breaking in,” Box said.

At around 1 a.m. Thursday morning near the busy intersection of 12th Avenue Southeast and East Lindsey Street, officers got a call from a business owner saying he shot a man breaking into his building.

“He stated that he shot an individual in his business,” Ali Jeffery with Norman Police said.

“When we arrived, we did find a male individual deceased.”

“We have had a case recently in Cleveland County within the last year where the person was bothered in their car, and that person shot and killed the intruder. The district attorney ruled in that case that there would be no charges filed,” Box said.

Under this law, individuals cannot be charged civilly or criminally.

Norman Police said the incident is still under investigation, and they have not released the suspect’s name at this time.