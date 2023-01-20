Read full article on original website
MLB
Rejuvenated Sale: 'Humpty Dumpty got put back together'
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. -- The way Red Sox ace Chris Sale looks at it, rumors of his demise have been greatly exaggerated. In fact, the seven-time All-Star declared himself a full go for 2023, adding that he is over three fluky, non-arm related injuries that limited him to just two starts last season.
MLB
Twins get OF Taylor in deal with Royals
MINNEAPOLIS -- The stove is still hot for the very active Twins, who addressed their need for right-handed outfield depth by acquiring former Gold Glove-winning center fielder Michael A. Taylor from the Royals on Monday in exchange for Minor League relievers Evan Sisk and Steven Cruz. Taylor doesn’t provide an...
MLB
Will Phils look to retain their homegrown ace?
This story was excerpted from Todd Zolecki’s Phillies Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. A few days after Aaron Nola pitched a perfect game through 6 2/3 innings against Houston to help the Phillies clinch the third NL Wild Card spot on Oct. 3, a club official noticed an interesting update to the team’s franchise page on Baseball-Reference.
MLB
Is Mata's time now? This Red Sox star a big fan of prospect
BOSTON -- For five consecutive years, Bryan Mata has been one of the top 10 prospects in the Red Sox’s farm system as rated by MLB Pipeline -- and he is expected to make it six straight this year. So, yes, he has been on the cusp for a while.
MLB
4 'New Season' resolutions for 2023 Rays
ST. PETERSBURG -- Three weeks into 2023, how are those resolutions coming along?. If the answer is not so great, just use our excuse: The new year doesn’t really start until pitchers and catchers report. With that in mind, let’s look at four new season’s resolutions the Rays can make before Spring Training begins.
Popculture
Frank Thomas, MLB Great, Has Died
Frank Thomas, a former MLB star who spent the majority of his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1950s, died last Monday. He was 93 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. This is not to be confused with another MLB player named Frank Thomas who played for the Chicago White Sox from 1990-2005 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
MLB
Braves firm on shortstop stance: 'We’re going to be fine'
ATLANTA -- Dansby Swanson’s departure and Vaughn Grissom’s bid to replace him as Atlanta’s everyday shortstop were two of the most popular topics as Braves Fest unfolded at Truist Park on Saturday. “I love Dansby, he's been a tremendous friend of mine,” Braves catcher Travis d’Arnaud said....
MLB
3 burning questions for Guardians ahead of spring camp
This story was excerpted from Mandy Bell’s Guardians Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. This is the No. 1 question that needs to be addressed. The Guardians scratched the biggest items off their offseason to-do list in December, filling the vacancy behind the plate with Mike Zunino and bringing in some offensive help in Josh Bell. For a team that’s coming off an unexpected 92-win season that resulted in an AL Central title and is looking to build off its solid foundation, those were necessary moves. But all has been silent since the holiday season rolled around.
MLB
Matlack an integral part of '70s Mets rotations
NEW YORK – Left-hander Jon Matlack was high on himself after the Mets made him the fourth overall pick in the 1967 Major League Baseball Draft. It helped that opposing teams hated facing him while he attended West Chester Henderson High School in Pennsylvania. But when he went to...
MLB
Bohm riding momentum of '22 turnaround
CHERRY HILL, N.J. -- Perhaps no player better encapsulates the Phillies' improbable 2022 National League pennant run than Alec Bohm. Like the team, Bohm arrived in Clearwater, Fla., last spring full of potential -- but not without some question marks. Not only had he taken a step back offensively in 2021 after a remarkable, albeit brief, showing as a rookie in '20, but Bohm had also struggled defensively, recording -21 Defensive Runs Saved (DRS) in 159 career games.
MLB
This is each team's coolest current jersey
The best-selling MLB jerseys tend to belong to superstars. But anyone can rock Mookie Betts’ No. 50 or Aaron Judge’s No. 99. You see those everywhere. The trick is to have a jersey that nobody else has. The trick is to have a hipster jersey. You know the...
MLB
Beaty out to earn spot with club that drafted him
This story was excerpted from Anne Rogers’ Royals Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Matt Beaty wouldn’t go so far as to say he was “returning” to the Royals when he signed a Minor League deal with an invite to Spring Training with the club this offseason. But he did emphasize how excited he was to get to work in the organization he could have started his career with more than a decade ago.
MLB
This White Sox duo is tabbed for 2B battle come spring
CHICAGO -- Chris Getz edged out Jayson Nix, Brent Lillibridge and Gordon Beckham during a 2009 Spring Training competition to become the White Sox starting second baseman. So, Chicago's vice president/player development holds some valuable advice where Cactus League roster battles are concerned. “Focus on what your strengths are and...
MLB
5 highlights from Trey Mancini's Q&A
CHICAGO -- Trey Mancini has discussed his role as a veteran in the clubhouse with the Cubs' front office. He has gone over his place on the field with manager David Ross. He has connected with new hitting coach Dustin Kelly and is ready to get to work with him soon.
MLB
Yordan's idol Abreu excited to join World Series champs
HOUSTON -- Making his way around Minute Maid Park on Saturday afternoon, slugger José Abreu was reminded why he signed with the Astros. Throngs of fans dressed in 2022 World Series championship gear filled the ballpark for the team’s first FanFest since 2020, while his new teammates answered questions about the Astros’ chances of repeating.
MLB
The best baseball players born on Jan. 23
Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Here’s a subjective ranking of the top five for Jan. 23:. 1) Chico Carrasquel (1926) Carrasquel debuted with the Chicago White Sox in 1950 and became the...
MLB
Go behind the scenes of Sandy's workout routine
This story was excerpted from Christina De Nicola’s Marlins Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara's workout routine has become the stuff of legend. Sure, Alcantara once was a highly touted prospect with limitless...
MLB
When will Toronto's top prospect debut?
This story was excerpted from Keegan Matheson’s Blue Jays Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. In Spring Training, pitchers have a way of quietly complimenting one another. At the Blue Jays’ Player Development Complex, the main building...
MLB
Doran, Brown headline Astros' 2023 HOF class
HOUSTON -- Bill Brown's election into the Astros Hall of Fame on Saturday left the long-time broadcaster searching for words, which has never been a problem. Brown always had a way of painting a perfect picture with words while calling Astros games for 30 years. “I still haven’t really been...
MLB
Here are the Top 10 3B prospects for 2023
MLB Pipeline will reveal its 2023 Top 100 Prospects list at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday, Jan. 26, with a one-hour show on MLB Network and MLB.com. Leading up to the release of the Top 100, we'll examine baseball's top 10 prospects at each position. There are a lot of...
